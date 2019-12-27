Michael Peters
Sports Editor
The Tigers seem so good I’m surprised anyone thinks they don’t have the best resume in the country. The Sooners look like a team that’s a year away.
LSU 42, Oklahoma 27
Patrick Prince
Assistant editor
OU has done well to get this far. But, too much Joe Burrow and too many key OU players out for the Sooners to reach their first CFP title game.
LSU 35, Oklahoma 24
Guerin Emig
Sports columnist
The Sooners play an inspired defensive game to make it interesting, but two turnovers on offense keep them from winning outright.
LSU 33, Oklahoma 25
Bill Haisten
Sports columnist
OU rocks to an impressive start and an early lead, but the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase connection rallies the Tigers.
LSU 34, Oklahoma 28
The Picker
LSU finally got over being stubborn and developed an offense. OU is trying to develop a defense, but it’s a work in progress.
LSU 30, Oklahoma 23
Eric Bailey
OU beat writer
The OU defense gives up 300 passing yards for the first time this season, but finds a way to grind things out to earn an upset victory. The deciding factor? The Sooners win the turnover battle.
Oklahoma 31, LSU 28
Kelly Hines
COllege beat writer
LSU has the best quarterback, best receiver and best offensive line, based on national awards, and OU’s defense will be down a couple of key players. But with offensive playmakers of their own, the Sooners have a chance to stay in this game.
LSU 45, Oklahoma 35
Frank Bonner II
OSU beat writer
LSU is going to prove to be too much for the Sooners.
LSU 40, Oklahoma 24
Dekota Gregory
TU beat writer
An LSU team that actually has an offense, plus a Heisman Trophy winner, is pretty scary. However, I do think the Sooners’ experience, especially from Hurts, keeps it close.
LSU 37, Oklahoma 34