Scorching summer temperatures with heat indexes in the 105-108 degree range, did not keep thousands from making their way to Wagoner County over the weekend for the 53rd Annual Porter Peach Festival.
The celebration of Porter’s famed peaches was bolstered by a bumper crop of the fruit, which vendors sold as fast as they could fill orders along the midway.
The same was reported for Livesay Orchards who provided the fruit that was sold at auction on Saturday, generating $14,500 in bids for the Porter Lions Club. First Bank of Porter bought the grand champion bushel for $2,150 and Hogan Equipment bought the reserve grand champion bushel for $2,100.
“The turnout was great, with larger crowds than we had last year,” Festival Chairman Alan Parnell said. “We had a very large crowd on Saturday, and a large crowd on Thursday, which is normally just our local folks.”
Celia Balli of Ponca City has heard about the Porter Peach Festival for a long time, but never made the journey across the state to attend. This year, however, her granddaughters, Courtney and Kaley, decided to come with her to Porter to check it out.
“We’re T-shirt people, so we are looking to get some good T-shirts and some good peaches,” Courtney Balli said with a smile. “We’re just lookers.”
The Balli’s not only supported the Porter festival with their attendance and vendor purchases, but also the Wagoner County economy. Their two-day visit included a stay in a local hotel, and perhaps food and fuel purchases from restaurants and convenience stores.
They were surely not the only first-time visitors to Porter.
“We had a lot of calls coming into the festival from people looking for directions,” Parnell said. “We’ll get all kinds of calls from Texas and Kansas every year, but we had one call come in from Atlanta, Ga. and on Saturday morning, we got a call from people from the San Francisco Bay area who were coming down the turnpike.
“It’s interesting to know we had people from that far away coming in for the festival.”
This year’s celebration saw an increase in the number of vendors, many of whom reported they sold out of products and items. Parnell said more than half of those vendors have already pre-paid to come back next year.
Although numbers were down somewhat at the car show perhaps due to the heat, there was an increase in the number of 5K runners and attendance at the tractor pulls. Participation in the art show is also growing each year.
This year’s festival also included the dedication of Tourist Park in memory of the late Dan Boyd.
“The park dedication was a special event for the Lions Club and the Boyd family,” Parnell noted. “Danny Boyd was a big part of Porter, a supporter and one-time mayor. He was on the board that originally got the Porter Medical Center going here. He was a very well respected man.”
For the first time in 10 years, carnival rides lined the midway, and they were a big hit with festival goers.
“Our carnival people were very happy and we were happy. They will be back next year,” Parnell assured.
To help keep patrons take a break from the heat during the festival, the Porter Health Clinic was open as a cooling station and misters were also available at the fire station. If someone went down, they were taken to the clinic where staff could determine if transport for medical treatment was needed. Parnell said two people were taken to an area hospital for heat exhaustion.
All in all, Parnell said the 53rd Annual Porter Peach Festival was a “spectacular event”.
“The festival could not happen without all the best group of people that organize and work all three days. There are no words to express my gratitude to those, so I say thank you!” Parnell exclaimed. “One person can’t put it on, it takes a community to do it.”
