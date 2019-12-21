OKLAHOMA CITY — A man arrested overnight in Thursday’s shooting at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City played a prominent role on the Douglass High School basketball team that won a state championship in 2014, The Oklahoman confirmed.
Elizha Cardale Sanders, 24, of Del City, also known as “Trey,” is accused of shooting Gerron Cobb during an altercation inside a second-floor shoe store. The gunfire resulted in confusion and disorder among holiday shoppers.
Sanders was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Friday outside the Warren Theatre in Moore, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Larry Withrow said. He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $500,000.
“His father convinced him to contact police and turn himself in,” Withrow said.
