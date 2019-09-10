The mission is one that any tightwad would be hungry to embrace: Here’s $20. Go out to eat as many times as you can. And see how far you can stretch that $20.
Challenge accepted, there needed to be some ground rules:
1, Meals must be purchased at restaurants or fast food outlets. Going to supermarkets and stocking up on groceries is forbidden. Otherwise, someone who accepted the mission could eat $20 worth of peanut butter sandwiches to infinity and beyond.
2, No meal can cost more than $4. Sure, there are great $5 burger specials around town, but a $5 burger also would chew up 25 percent of the budget. We’ll “splurge” another day.
3, Taxes and tips don’t count against the $20 limit. Some people tip at Sonic (even at the drive-through window) and some don’t. Rather than get caught up in some sort of debate about that, let’s stick to the mission and menu prices only.
How many meals can a person get for $20? With resourcefulness and coupon/email/app deals, you might be surprised.
First stop: QT grilled cheese.
You’re missing out if you haven’t downloaded the QT app to your mobile phone. App users are offered QT Kitchens deals that are often too tempting to refuse. For instance, a recent offer was $1 off a grilled cheese. The “normal” price for a grilled cheese is $1.99. If you’ve never had a QT grilled cheese, be aware that they are big-boy sandwiches that can be very filling if you tackle them all at once. For this project, we had half for breakfast and half for lunch, and it was still plenty. (If not for this mission, I would have added pepperoni for a nominal cost. The pepperoni makes the grilled cheese sort of a cousin of a calzone.)
Cost: 99 cents.
Meals so far: 2.
Second stop: McAlister’s Deli kids meal
The bargain of all every-day bargains is kids meals are only 99 cents at McAlisters Deli. Is it cheating to eat a kids meal if you are an adult? One of my kids ordered from the regular menu and I ordered from the kids menu, so it all balanced out. (Don’t ban me, McAlister’s. I’m addicted to your tea and spend half my salary on it.) Kids meals come with a side. My son usually orders mac and cheese and, to heck with variety, a side of mac and cheese. I ordered a kids’ baked potato and a side and got full.
Cost of this meal: 99 cents.
Cost so far: $1.98.
Meals so far: 3.
Third stop: Braum’s hotcakes and sausage
Many fast food chains offer breakfast platters with standard fare, but dare you to find a fast food breakfast item that gives you more bang (and batter) for your buck than hotcakes and sausage at Braum’s. You get three pancakes and they’re not the silver dollar type. They’re thick and sizable and, sure, you could eat the whole thing (syrup and butter on top), but you might need a nap afterward. I ate half and saved half for later. Bonus hotcakes and sausage observation: On the greatness scale, sausage dipped in syrup is rivaled only by sausage dipped in gravy.
Cost of this meal: $2.89.
Cost so far: $4.87.
Meals so far: Let’s call it 4 1/2.
Fourth stop: Panera bread salad
During the course of tackling this project, I got a message that I had earned a Panera reward for a free salad. I’m not sure what I did to earn that free reward, but, because it happened during the course of the mission, I’m counting it. You were advised up above to sign up for emails and apps, etc. It pays. And Panera makes a good salad.
Cost of this meal: Zero.
Cost so far: $4.87.
Meals so far: 5 1/2.
Fifth stop: Sonic corn dogs
Pay attention and you can hit Sonic on a 50-cent corn dog night. I could have spent all of my $20 on 40 corn dogs, but that would have made for a short story and, as good as mustard-laced corn dog is, I don’t want to eat all of my meals on a stick. Let’s try four -- two for lunch, two for dinner.
Cost of this meal: $2.
Cost so far: $6.87.
Meals so far: 7 1/2.
Sixth stop: Pig N Out kids burger
Pig N Out is an old-school burger joint in Salina with no inside seating. You order food and eat inside your car or at a picnic table. On Mondays, kids burgers are $1. The every day burger-and-fries special is cheap, but it’s over this mission’s price limit. I’ll have it next time, but it’s all about the bargain this time. I added a bag of fries (plenty of them) for $1.25.
Cost of this meal: $2.25
Cost so far: $9.12.
Meals so far: 8 1/2.
Seventh stop: QT personal pizza
Who’s counting, but this is maybe the third reminder to download apps. QT’s app offered a discount coupon of $2 off a personal pizza. Usually, personal pizzas are $4.99 and you can top them with whatever you want. I got a chicken, sausage and pepperoni personal pizza for $2.99. I could have continued to be extra chintzy, but this time I went whole hog and ate it all. QT makes a quality pizza. I like the personal pizzas and the full-size pizzas better than the ready-made slices.
Cost of this meal: $2.99.
Cost so far: $12.11.
Meals so far: 9 1/2.
Eighth stop: El Maguey’s enchiladas.
The Monday special at El Maguey’s in Claremore: $1 enchiladas. You have your choice of chicken, beef or cheese. I prefer the chicken and the cheese. During my rookie experience on $1 enchilada night, I ordered four of them. Eat two, wrap up two for a take-home meal. For a small fee, you can smother your enchiladas in cheese sauce instead of red sauce.
Cost of this meal: $4.
Cost so far: $16.11.
Meals so far: 11 1/2.
Ninth stop: Sonic hot dogs
It’s back to Sonic on $1 hot dog night. I ordered a chili dog and an All-American dog — one for now and one for later. It’s best to eat chili-topped items right away, so the All-American dog got put in a holding pattern for the next meal.
Cost of this meal: $2.
Cost so far: $18.11.
Meals so far: 13 1/2.
Last stop: Popeye’s chicken
Cost of this meal:
Cost so far:
Total meals: 14 1/2.
Money left over: