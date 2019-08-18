The Foundation for Tulsa Schools is looking for a house that could use a bit of TLR — tender, loving redecoration.
The foundation, which is the beneficiary of this long-running charitable event, is in search of a location for the 47th annual Designer Showcase, in which area interior designers and decorators transform every available square foot of a given domicile.
“The basic things we’re looking for is a home of at least 5,000 square feet and grounds that would be able to accommodate the tent we set up during the Showcase,” said Sue Ann Blair, Designer Showcase director. “We also like there to be parking, although that really hasn’t been an issue in the past. People don’t seem to mind walking a couple of blocks to visit the showcase home.”
The owners must also be willing to vacate the premises for a time, as the designers go about their work, which can last from January to May. They must also make a donation to the foundation of $10,000, which Blair said can be met by purchasing decor items from the finished house.
“We’ve had people take part in this event for a variety of reasons,” Blair said. “Some people were looking to sell the house and wanted it redone to make it more appealing. Others just wanted to have a long-overdue renovation.
“We have had some owners who are very involved with the design and others who pretty much let designers do what they want,” she said. “If nothing else, they’ll get the entire interior of their house repainted for free because we get the paint and labor donated.”
Blair said that the foundation is wanting to “think outside the box” for the 2020 showcase. She cited as an example the Oklahoma City version of Designer Showcase, which this year took over the historic Sunbeam building in midtown Oklahoma City and gave designers free rein to design and decorate 13 apartments within the building.
“I would love to be able to do something like that in Tulsa, to create something that would truly become a part of the city,” Blair said.
One thing the 2020 Designer Showcase will not attempt to do is top the 2019 event, which helped to transform the historic Harwelden mansion.
“That was one of our most successful events on every level,” Blair said, “but we all know that was a one-of-a-kind thing.”
For more information, or to submit a residence for consideration, contact Brian Paschal at brian@foundationfortulsaschools.org or 918-746-6604.
‘Cheers For A Cure’
The NEHI Research Foundation will host its first “Night for NEHI: Cheers For A Cure,” to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Welltown Brewing, 114 W. Archer St.
The evening will feature unlimited beer, wine and cider, along with heavy hors d’oeuvres.
Proceeds will benefit the NEHI Research Foundation. The foundation supports scientific research aimed at improving the diagnostic process, treatments and ultimately finding a cure for diseases such as NEHI, or Neuroendocrine cell hyperplasia of infancy, a rare disorder of the lungs that was first described and classified in 2005. It is a sub-group of children’s interstitial lung disease that typically presents within the first two years of life.
Tickets are $100-$150. To purchase and more information: nehiresearch.org.
Postoak Wine & Jazz NightThe Postoak Lodge & Retreat will host a “Wine and Jazz Night” to benefit the Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the lodge, 5323 W. 31st St. North.
Headlining the event will be acclaimed Tulsa musician Grady Nichols, with supporting acts the Free Samples and the Tim Shadley Trio, featuring vocalist Ana Berry.
Libations will include examples of Deep Branch Wine’s award-winning “Blind Luck” wines.
Also offered will be craft beers, specialty cocktails and nonalcoholic summery options.
Chef Damien Jacob will oversee a selection of dishes, including an antipasto plate and fresh watermelon salad.
The Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma was established by the Tulsa Community Foundation and the Tulsa Area United Way to provide assistance to nonprofit organizations providing services and support to the residents of eastern Oklahoma affected by the spring floods.
Tickets are $20-$50, with room packages starting at $129. To purchase and more information: 918-425-2112, postoaklodge.com.
