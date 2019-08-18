Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY... * HEAT INDEX...MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 105 TO 110 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING. * TEMPERATURE...MID TO UPPER 90S. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER LEAVE ANYONE, INCLUDING PETS, IN A CLOSED, PARKED VEHICLE. TEMPERATURES INSIDE CAN REACH OVER 150 DEGREES QUICKLY, RESULTING IN HEAT STROKE AND DEATH. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. &&