The Oklahoma chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association will hold its annual Education Forum, Saturday, July 27, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown, 616 W. Seventh St.
This year's theme is "Pearls of Wisdom — Courage," and will includes a health fair with various screenings, door prizes, lunch, and the 2019 Update on Parkinson’s disease.
Speakers include Rebecca Gilbert, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for APDA, who will be speaking on “Medical Marijuana and Parkinson's Disease,” and Tulsa neurosurgeon Kevin Klos, who will address “New Therapies and Current Research on Parkinson’s Disease.”
The event is designed to share the latest news in Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and treatment and is open to all individuals with Parkinson’s, their family members and caregivers.
Admission is free, but registration is required. Donations are welcome to help cover the cost of the event, as the APDA Oklahoma Chapter is supported solely by donations from the Oklahoma area.
An estimated $50 per person would cover the cost of one forum participant. Donations can be made at the time of registration online or also at the time of check in at the event.
Registration ends July 19th.
To register, and more information: 918-747-3747; apdaparkinson.org/OK.