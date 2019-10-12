DALLAS — The Back Meter went on the road this week for the Red River Showdown.
The State Fair of Texas on a fall OU-Texas Saturday truly is magical. If you haven’t been, no matter your team of preference, you need to make the trip.
From watching the bands play as they march into the stadium to hearing a vendor holler “cold beer” at 8:30 in the morning, there’s nothing quite like it.
So here’s a breakdown on all the action from midfield to the Midway.
Not back: You guessed it, Texas
We salute the school that started it all.
And after watching the Longhorns get pushed around the Cotton Bowl for most of 60 minutes Saturday, we can file our report — Texas isn’t back. In fact, the Longhorns would do well to go back to 2018.
A year ago in Dallas, Texas had dynamic quarterback Sam Ehlinger, some momentum and an OU team pulling apart at the seams.
This year, despite the closeness on the scoreboard, the Longhorns looked like just another Big 12 team futilely swinging and missing at the Sooners.
In the postgame, a mostly humble Texas coach Tom Herman blamed some of his team’s struggles on the Longhorns not playing well. But it felt less like Texas played poorly and more like the Longhorns were overwhelmed.
No matter, the Horns aren’t back unless you count going back to the drawing board.
Back (maybe this time for real): OU’s defense
With the Sooners’ schedule, it was tough to tell if the defensive progress to date was real or competition-aided.
But OU fired the first true warning shot Saturday that this defense might be for real — and not just better compared to the historic bad of the last few years.
The Sooners were aggressive. They blitzed from multiple angles. They sent delayed blitzes that disrupted the Longhorns’ timing and still resulted in sacks.
They gave up few big plays, but bounced back when they did.
How dominant was the OU defense? Backed up to their own goal line facing a long third down in the second half, the Longhorns ran up the middle to set up better punt position rather than test the Sooners.
Raise your hand if you thought you would see that Saturday. I didn’t think so.
“I think we went out there and we played our hearts out,” OU safety Pat Fields said. “Whenever we cut up tape, that’s what we’ll see — guys flying to the ball, guys playing their hearts out.”
Back: Murray (but not that one)
OK, so maybe Kenneth Murray won’t make anyone forget Kyler Murray — you know, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and NFL No. 1 draft pick.
But after a signature performance Saturday, Kenneth Murray is destined to not soon be forgotten, either.
In fact, he may be putting his name up there with some recent Sooners defensive legends.
Murray was the straw that stirred the drink against Texas, showing the aggression his head coach and defensive coordinator crave from their defense.
He played so well, it seems OK to put the word “only” in front of a five-tackle, one-sack, two-tackles-for-loss stat line.
“There’s a lot of greats that came through that played on the defensive side of the ball,” Murray said. “Obviously l got a chance to be around a few, Tommie Harris being one, Curtis Lofton and just guys like that that played great ball around here. Those guys just giving us congratulations on the win and just letting us know how proud they are of us, it’s always good.
“But as far as our performance, I like what I saw today, but it’s more. There’s more out there for us and we’ve got to go get it. It’s no other option.”
Not back: QB Jalen Hurts’ Heisman Express
Jalen Hurts’ Heisman Express went a little off track Saturday, as Hurts proved to be something less than a complete quarterback robot both on and off the field.
Maybe it was the pressure of playing in Red River or maybe it was facing the best defense OU has seen this season. Whatever it was, Hurts was off his game early.
The graduate transfer from Alabama fumbled in the red zone (not completely his fault) and threw an interception in the end zone (a completely out-of-character “do too much” play).
But based just on his numbers, Hurts’ Heisman hopes won’t suffer too much — 16-of-28 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns, along with 131 rushing yards and another touchdown.
Hurts even gave an uncharacteristically interesting answer in the postgame interviews.
“I don’t know any other person who will be able to say they’ve gotten wins in both of those games,” Hurts said with a little swagger when asked to compare the Alabama-Auburn Iron Bowl with Red River.
Back: College Football Playoff
Yes, it’s still early. And of course, anything can happen.
But at this point, with what you’ve seen so far, would you bet against Oklahoma making it back to the College Football Playoff?
It would be hard to do at the moment, especially if you don’t think the Sooners need to go undefeated to get there.
Not back: Cotton Bowl Stadium
You can’t deny the charm of a Red River Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.
The stadium split down the middle, the State Fair of Texas Midway as the backdrop, and fans in crimson and burnt orange walking shoulder-to-shoulder through the gates.
Once you get into the stadium, though, it’s a different matter.
Metal bleachers, two end zone expansions that look like $100 wheel rims on a 20-year-old minivan and antiquated everything.
I’m a traditionalist, so I can’t say I mind the staying power of OU-Texas in the Cotton Bowl. And so far, history — and millions of dollars in incentives kicked in by the city of Dallas — has prevailed.
Not even last year’s OU-Texas Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has made fans want a move from the Cotton Bowl. That surprises me. But I won’t be surprised if something changes when the game’s contract expires in 2025.
Back: Corn dogs
I’m a roasted corn person myself, but you can’t deny the appeal of Fletcher’s Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas.
You would have had a better chance breaking up the OU-Texas pre-game stare down than getting within 10 yards of the counter at Fletcher’s before kickoff.
Those famous corn dogs might be the only thing to unite OU and Texas fans on the State Fair Midway.
Not back: Coupons
The folks at Tulsa MayFest should be commended for leading the charge and ending the practice of needing coupons to purchase EVERYTHING at a fair/carnival/fest.
It’s one more line to stand in. Then you have one more thing to keep track of. Invariably, you don’t have enough and have to go back to the coupon line to buy a few more before you can stand in another line to snag one last corn dog before you leave the fair.
You almost always have a few left over, so you just threw a couple of bucks away.
But the worst thing is it allows you to lose track of the fact you’re paying a little more than $5 for a thimble-full of beer.