An initiative petition asking voters to legalize recreational marijuana was filed last week.
Supporters need about 178,000 signatures to get the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot.
A prior effort, State Question 797, sought to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to legalize recreational marijuana. If failed to get enough signatures to make it to the ballot.
But voters did approve State Question 788 on June 26, 2018, by 57 percent of the vote to legalize medical marijuana.
The new measure, State Question 806, would allow those 21 years old and older to use recreational marijuana.
The measure maintains prohibitions on impaired driving.
It would allow employers to restrict use and also let property owners restrict use on their properties.
The measure imposes a 15 percent excise tax on recreational marijuana sales.
It allows cities, upon a vote, to limit or prohibit retail licenses.
It recreates the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority as the Oklahoma Marijuana Authority.
It creates a judicial process for people to seek modification,
reversal, re-designation or expungement of some prior marijuana sentences.
The measure was filed Thursday with the Oklahoma Secretary of State by Oklahoma City residents Vanessa Brandon Avery and Amy Young.
It would take effect 90 days after its approval.
A number of states, including Colorado, Washington, Alaska and California, have legalized recreational marijuana for adults.
“I believe this is a matter that needs to be addressed first at the federal level, otherwise it creates too many unintended consequences for our state to legalize recreational marijuana,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.
Michelle Tilley is a spokesperson for supporters of the proposed state question.
“We have a dozen other states that have already passed this and we see it as a state’s rights issue,” she said. “The voters of this state should decide for themselves.”