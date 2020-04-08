Kyla Perkins originally planned to be the Easter Bunny for a party of one.
“My 4-year-old daughter was very upset that she wasn’t going to be able to visit the Easter Bunny this year,” Perkins said.
As with so many things in the past few weeks, most of the traditional events and activities associated with the Easter holiday — from elaborate church services to choral concerts, family dinners to Easter egg hunts — have either been canceled or have been adapted to virtual presentation through social media platforms.
So Perkins decided that if her daughter was not going to be able to visit the Easter Bunny, then the Easter Bunny was going to visit her.
Perkins found a suitable costume online, but then considered how there were other youngsters who might want to know that the Easter Bunny was out there somewhere.
She got in touch with officials at Tulsa Public Schools and Hoover Elementary School about showing up during the hours that the school would be distributing lunches for students to bring a bit of Easter cheer.
Perkins was given the go-ahead and has been at the school in costume between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. greeting all those who stop to pick up school lunches or who might just happen to drive through the neighborhood.
She plans to continue to make these midday appearances through Friday, April 10.
Then, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 11, Perkins will be in costume to take part in the Tulsa Easter Bunny Drive-By at Safari Joe’s H20 Water Park, 4707 E. 21st St.
Perkins will be joined by members of the Real Okie Superheroes, a nonprofit organization that sends people dressed up as superhero and science-fiction characters to public events.
“It’s a strictly no-contact event,” Perkins said. “We really can’t stress enough that people will need to stay in their cars. We don’t want to risk anyone getting sick.”
Each character will be waving, holding signs, dancing and having a good time. The Sugar Booger Shaved Ice shop will be selling frozen treats to those who go through the drive-through.
“We are wanting to bring a little happiness into people’s lives at a time when things are pretty rough for everyone,” she said. “And you really can’t put a price on making kids smile.”
Donations are appreciated but not required. To donate, go to paypal.me/kylaposhperkins or paypal.me/realokie.
As for Perkins’ younger daughter, the family has been conspiring to make certain she isn’t aware of her mother’s alter ego — so that when the Easter Bunny does appear at the Perkins home on Sunday, it will be a surprise.
“I guess that’s one of the positive things about my husband being furloughed,” Perkins said. “He’s really good at keeping the kids occupied when I have to go out to the school.”
SWEETS & TREATS
A number of local businesses are offering special sweets and treats for the Easter holiday, all of which are offered in ways that conform with the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for social distancing.
Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts
3541 S. Harvard Ave.
918-712-8785, sweettoothtulsa.com
Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts offers to create custom Easter baskets for youngsters filled with a variety of candies and toys.
“People can call and tell us about how much they want to pay, whether the basket is for a boy or girl, and we’ll put it together,” said owner Jeff Darby. “If they spend $30 or more, we’ll include the basket, grass and cellophane wrap.”
Darby said among the new items the shop has for the season are tie-dyed chocolate bunnies, ranging in size from 8 inches to nearly 3 feet in height.
Glacier Confection
1902 Utica Square
539-424-5992, glacierconfection.com
Glacier Confection offers a variety of specials for Easter, including rabbit-shaped gift boxes, chocolate truffle eggs and the always popular chocolate bunnies, as well as its perennial selection of high-quality, hand-made chocolates.
All orders will be fulfilled at Glacier’s Utica Square location, where curbside delivery is offered. The shop is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Cricket & Fig Chocolate
5800 S. Lewis Ave.
918-271-5199, cricketandfig.com
Chef and owner Randy Page said, “We’re just wanting to do all we can to cheer people up,” and few things cheer people up like chocolates and desserts. Among the special treats created for the Easter season are limited-edition chocolate truffle eggs, including one that is a nod to a current pop culture phenomenon.
“We have an homage to ‘Tiger King’ that we’re calling Tiger Passion,” Page said. “It’s a tiger-striped chocolate with a passion fruit-chipotle filling.”
And if one is wanting to have a special dessert for Easter dinner, Cricket & Fig is offering whole lemon tarts and coconut cakes for purchase.
Merritt’s Bakery
3202 E. 15th St., 918-747-2301
4930 W. Kenosha St.,
Broken Arrow, 918-250-1607
9521-G S. Delaware Ave.,
918-296-9000
Merritt’s offers a wide range of baked goods and treats, including bunny cakes, decorated cookies, hot cross buns, Greek Easter bread, brownie pops and more. They are closed on Easter Sunday, but you can stop by until 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11.
Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery
6527 E. 91st St. 918-622-2537,
ludgersbavariancakery.com Order fun Easter cakes from Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery.
Nouveau Chocolate
205 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
918-258-2877, nouveauchocolate.com
This shop specializes in handmade chocolates based on traditional Belgian chocolate recipes, and it goes all out for Easter, with 4-inch and 8-inch bunnies, decorated chocolate-covered Oreo cookies and marshmallows, chocolate eggs filled with M&M candies and its variation on “bunny tracks” — rabbit-shaped chocolates filled with peanut butter and caramel. Orders of $15 and more will earn a 20% discount.
Nouveau also offers curbside delivery, as well as free delivery within a 15-mile radius for orders of $25 or more.
Stash
3734 S. Peoria Ave.
918-933-6893, shopatstash.com
Stash offers the chance to fill Easter baskets to the customer’s desires, but it also has pre-filled baskets for boys and girls available that come filled with select candies and toys. Baskets that are ordered by Friday, April 10, should be available for delivery to local addresses.
Stash is also offering to seed your lawn with Easter eggs for the family to find on Easter Sunday. Two dozen plastic eggs filled with candy and small toys will be seeded around the yard Saturday evening. Cost is $45.
Ida Red General Store
208 N. Main St.; 3336 S. Peoria Ave.
918-398-6700, 918-949-6950, idaredgeneralstore.com
Ida Red has Easter-themed grab bags for all ages, filled with such items as cotton candy, candy-filled eggs, theater-style box candy, mini chocolate Easter eggs and more. These bundles save about 30% over purchasing these items individually, and it comes in a reusable bag perfect for holding gathered Easter eggs.
EASTER DINNER
In light of the coronavirus restrictions, some restaurants and stores are offering take-home Easter dinners and hams. Most are heat-and-serve.
Palace Café
1301 E. 15th St.
918-582-4321, palacetulsa.com
James Shrader’s flagship restaurant is offering takeout Easter dinners for the first time. Entrée choices include whole-roasted tenderloin, wood-fire roast sirloin and pork loin ham roast. Sides and desserts also are available. Orders must be received by Wednesday, April 8. Pickup will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11.
The Fresh Market
8015 S. Yale Ave.
918-477-7838, freshmarket.com
Meals include spiral-sliced honey ham, green beans, white cheddar scalloped potatoes, cored pineapple, rolls and white layer cake, and are designed to serve up to 10 people. Cost is $69.99. Order deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9. Pickup is Friday-Sunday, April 10-12.
The Hamlet
9107 S. Sheridan Road
918-496-2242, hamlethams.com
The Hamlet is taking orders for Easter hams. Pickup is available at the Sheridan Road store and at 1660 E. 71st St.
Honey Baked Ham Co.
8228 E. 61st St.
918-254-6339, myhoneybakedstore.com
Orders for Easter hams can be made from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Antoinette Baking Co.
207 N. Main St.
918-764-8404, antoinettebakingco@gmail.com
Antoinette is offering a variety of Easter items available for curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday or Saturday. Items include quiches, ham and cheese biscuits, cinnamon rolls, loaves of bread and a range of desserts. A full list is on the Antoinette Facebook page, and pre-ordering is required.
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano
6024 S. Sheridan Road
918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com/easter-to-go
Ti Amo will let you pick up Easter dinners to go from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Easter Sunday. The dinners include one of eight entrée choices, bruschetta appetizer, salad, two sides, rolls and butter.
Bonefish Grill
4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
918-252-3474, bonefishgrill.com/locations/ok/tulsa
Order Easter dinner family bundles for up to five people with entrees such as wood-grilled mahi and jumbo shrimp. Pickup Saturday or Sunday.
Olive Garden
Multiple locations
Olive Garden restaurants are offering family bundles of lasagna, chicken Parmigiana and chicken alfredo with soup or salad and breadsticks. Check the website for details and phone numbers of Tulsa-area locations.
LongHorn Steakhouse
9111 E. 71st St.
918-294-0244, longhornsteakhouse.com
Order either a complete family meal for four featuring an entrée, salad and four sides or, for those who prefer to grill at home, LongHorn also is offering fresh steak cuts.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
10708 E. 71st St.
918-307-2013, cheddars.com
Family meal bundles start at $19.99.
Metro Diner
7474 S. Olympia Ave.
918-387-3553, metrodiner.com/order
Family meal packs include choice of roasted turkey or baked ham with traditional sides. Orders are being accepted until 5 p.m. Saturday.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
1976 Utica Square
918-712-7500, flemingssteakhouse.com
Fleming’s is offering “Fleming’s for the Family” for Easter, with a three-course dinner that can serve four to six, with salad, entree and side, and choice of dessert. Price varies with entree, and select bottles of wine are also available.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
11021 E. 71st St.
918-254-8888, carrabbas.com
Enjoy a ready-made Easter Family Meal with your choice of chicken picatta or Mahi Wulfe, family-style sauteed broccoli and penne pomodoro, Caesar salad, bread and dessert. Add four New Zealand lamb chops for an additional charge.
Kilkenny’s Irish Pub
1413 E. 15th St.
918-582-8282, tulsairishpub.com
Chef Trevor Tack is offering an Easter dinner with honey-glazed ham, green beans, rolls, mashed potatoes and choice of cheesecake, chocolate cake or bread pudding for $15 a person. Order deadline is Thursday, April 9.
Oren
3509 S. Peoria Ave.
918-764-9699, orenrestaurant.com
Dinners for four to six include choice of entree, beef tenderloin ($165), whole roast duck ($100) or boneless leg of lamb ($175). Order deadline is Thursday, April 9.
TV & MOVIES
As far as holiday-themed movies and specials, ABC’s annual five-hour presentation of “The Ten Commandments” has already aired. But there are a number of other options available, especially through streaming and on-demand services, and some with more conventional Easter themes than others.
“The Prince of Egypt”: This music-filled Dreamworks animated tale of the story of Moses is available through Hulu.
“Peter Rabbit”: The 2018 hit, with James Corden voicing the famed bunny, is available for rental through Apple TV and Vudu services.
“Easter Bunny Adventure”: This 2017 animated adventure finds the Easter Bunny traveling by hot-air balloon. It’s free on Tubi TV and available for rental on other services.
“Risen”: This 2016 drama about Romans investigating what happened to Jesus can be rented through Prime Video and Apple TV.
“Son of God”: This 2014 version of the story of Jesus can be rented through multiple services.
“The Robe”: The 1953 Richard Burton classic can be rented on services, including Prime Video and Apple TV.
“Ben-Hur”: The timeless story is available in many film and TV forms for rental on multiple services.
“Easter Parade”: Irving Berlin’s musical, starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, can be rented on Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
“Easter Sing”: This children’s animated tale finds a pair of country rabbits looking for the Easter Bunny, Sunny, who conducts one sing-along after another. This one is free on Prime Video and Tubi TV.
“Hop”: This twist on the Easter Bunny story, a 2011 comedy with a CGI bunny voiced by Russell Brand and Oklahoma’s James Marsden as his frazzled caretaker, is available on Netflix.
“Rise of the Guardians”: This animated tale features the Easter Bunny, along with other holiday icons like the Sandman and the Tooth Fairy. It can be rented on multiple services.
“Easterland”: Another animated story that finds the Easter Bunny needing the help of Santa Claus and his reindeer. Free on Prime Video and Tubi TV.
“The Gospel According to St. Matthew”: This acclaimed 1964 story of the life of Jesus can be found free on Prime Video, Filmrise and Tubi TV.
“Harvey”: Why not make the James Stewart classic about his imaginary 6-foot bunny an Easter favorite and at the same time enjoy watching Tulsa’s Peggy Helmerich (then Peggy Dow) as the nurse in this 1950 comedy favorite?
“The Life of Brian”: The Monty Python gang offers a Jesus story at its most irreverant with this comedy about an accidental prophet. Available on Netflix.
“Hud”: There’s no real Easter connection in this classic, just Paul Newman attempting to eat 50 hard-boiled eggs in an hour. You can find it on Prime Video and Pluto TV.