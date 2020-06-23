Grad photo feature

Tulsa Community College graduate Ashlyn Jones has her photo taken by her friend Shelby Boevers on Tuesday at Woodward Park. The high temperature in Tulsa on Tuesday was 88 degrees under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast calls for continued warm weather with highs near 90 and clear skies through Friday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

