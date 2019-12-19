A balance of ISO, shutter speed, aperture and lensing choices will make a picture, but for experienced news photographers it’s about much more than that.
For every picture you see in this collection that was captured in a fraction of a second, we spent hours either slogging through floodwaters, wrapping our gear up against rain storms, flying in helicopters or watching from the sidelines getting in position to make the picture.
Our staff of six photographers together with a handful of freelance photographers covered just over 2,500 assignments in 2019, each time hoping to walk away with the picture that tells the story, and this year there was no shortage of news. Big names like Presidential hopefuls visited our city as did the First Lady, Melanie Trump. We witnessed devastating floods, championships won and lost and we photographed people trying to make a difference in the community.
Sometimes the perfect picture means rushing to a scene and sometimes it means slowing down and spending time with people. Waiting for the picture that will make readers feel impact of the moment.
Visit tulsaworld.com to see the complete collection of the 2019 Pictures of the Year. We’ll also be publishing each photographer’s favorite images and our favorite sports pictures before New Year’s Day.