An Air Force pilot instructor and a flight student were identified as the two airmen killed in an accident at Vance Air Force Base on Thursday.
Lt. Col. John “Matt” Kincade, 47, a pilot instructor assigned to the 5th Flying Training Squadron, and 2nd Lt. Travis B. Wilkie, 23, a student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron, were killed in the accident.
Kincade, an Air Force reservist, is survived by his wife and two sons. Social media posts indicate that he previously had served as a Navy pilot and is an Afghanistan war veteran.
An Oklahoma State University graduate, Kincade participated in a flyover at OSU’s football game against the University of Kansas last Saturday.
