As the sun sets on the Arkansas River, the sounds of an unofficial draft can be heard on one of the basketball courts of the Gathering Place. The chorus of calling “next!” while players from around the city divide into teams. Local high school players getting offseason workouts, ex-college players for whom the game is second nature, and local players who have made a name for themselves through word-of-mouth all gather at Tulsa newest crown jewel.
As game starts, a gallery of improvised critiques bounce off the outdoor court. Players who take rushed or off-balance jumpshots hear about it and it’s noted when someone doesn’t go hard for a rebound. Each player is a constant free agent, playing for a spot on another five because the only way to guarantee playing time is to win.
Each new player is a mystery, slowly unraveling who they are with each shot. Towering big men who choose to live from behind the arc instead of using the genetic gift they were given in the hold court in the paint, wiry teens in glasses show an unexpected explosiveness and hustle, and veterans who use jump shots so unique and efficient that they can only be crafted from a underlying confidence forged by time. {/div}{div}With all the new the Gathering Place has brought to Tulsa in it’s year of infancy, the unexpected home of an old tradition in Tulsa might be one of the best gifts given to the city.