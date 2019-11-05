Owasso, Rejoice Christian and Collinsville will each begin their playoff march this week in the first round of the Oklahoma high school football postseason.
The Rams will take aim at their third gold ball and second in three seasons. Owasso will make its 33rd playoff appearance in the history of the program.
Those are just a few of the numbers for local fans. Here are a few more as the playoffs are set to begin.
Postseason success
Owasso enters Friday’s playoff opener with an all-time postseason record of 28-30-1. The program’s best playoff record is split between two west side programs. The Rams are 4-0 in the postseason against both Norman and Westmoore. Owasso is also 2-0 in the playoffs against McAlester, Sapulpa and Stillwater.
Blankenship in the postseason
His charisma and media-friendly approach is in stark contrast to Bill Belichick, but Bill Blankenship’s magic in the playoff is similar to the New England skipper. Blankenship has won five state championships and made 10 appearances in the finals. Blankenship’s four playoff wins at Owasso are the third-most postseason victories for a Ram head coach.
The Jenks factor
No team has ended Owasso’s season more frequently than the team from south Tulsa. Jenks has defeated the Rams nine times in the postseason, the most of any playoff opponent. Owasso is 2-9 all-time against Jenks in the postseason. However, the two times the Rams did defeat Jenks in the playoffs, 1974 and 2017, they went on to claim the program’s only two gold balls.
Rejoice under Marley
Brent Marley has guided the Eagles to a fifth-consecutive playoff appearance since taking over the program. Marley has a 7-4 record in the postseason with the Eagles. Rejoice Christian extended its playoff streak to eight straight seasons since joining the OSSAA in 2012.
Collinsville’s final four run
Last season, the Cardinals advanced to the state semifinals. It marked Collinsville’s third semifinal appearance in the last six seasons under head coach Kevin Jones. The Cardinal program had three semifinal final appearances in their first 29 playoff trips, dating back to 1959.