It’s hard to write on an orderly desk;
it’s much more easy when it’s a mess.
You know where everything’s all been placed,
every scrap…so easily traced.
In your quest now, to expound,
comforts encircle all around.
Important to modus operandi:
tea or coffee must be handy.
Things you use in easy reach,
quell distractions…seal the breach.
Quiet is necessity;
close the door and turn the key.
Feel the comfort of the clutter,
kinda sets your heart a flutter.
Thing about this solitude,
really helps to set the mood.
Time is now, to enter the fray,
and no time for more delay.
You’ve a job that must be done;
can’t come out until you’ve won.
I have hit a stony wall,
main idea…I can’t recall.
My chagrin, I must confess,
just can’t find it in this mess.
Had it right her by my cup,
seems that it’s been covered up.
And I need that reference book,
that’s the thing I’ve overlooked.
Time and temper running short,
I’m embarrassed to report.
I might find it in this pile,
but it may take quite a while.
I have come to one conclusion,
to eliminate confusion:
I must clean up this disorder,
and put things in a better order.
Just forget my opening premise,
messy desks are just a menace.
But, that desk with spotless shine,
Shows no work done anytime.