It’s hard to write on an orderly desk;

it’s much more easy when it’s a mess.

You know where everything’s all been placed,

every scrap…so easily traced.

In your quest now, to expound,

comforts encircle all around.

Important to modus operandi:

tea or coffee must be handy.

Things you use in easy reach,

quell distractions…seal the breach.

Quiet is necessity;

close the door and turn the key.

Feel the comfort of the clutter,

kinda sets your heart a flutter.

Thing about this solitude,

really helps to set the mood.

Time is now, to enter the fray,

and no time for more delay.

You’ve a job that must be done;

can’t come out until you’ve won.

I have hit a stony wall,

main idea…I can’t recall.

My chagrin, I must confess,

just can’t find it in this mess.

Had it right her by my cup,

seems that it’s been covered up.

And I need that reference book,

that’s the thing I’ve overlooked.

Time and temper running short,

I’m embarrassed to report.

I might find it in this pile,

but it may take quite a while.

I have come to one conclusion,

to eliminate confusion:

I must clean up this disorder,

and put things in a better order.

Just forget my opening premise,

messy desks are just a menace.

But, that desk with spotless shine,

Shows no work done anytime.

