summaries
Boys
Bethany 54, Kingfisher 42
Bethany 4 15 12 23 — 54
Kingfisher 9 7 15 11 — 42
Bethany: C. Burns 18, B. Burns 17, Brandt 8, Flinton 7, ONeal 2, Castillo 2
Kingfisher: Cortes 18, Ridenour 6, Themer 6, Stone 4, Birdwell 3, Haro 3, Daugherty 2
Memorial 69, Glenpool 40
Glenpool 13 11 4 12 — 40
Memorial 10 19 23 17 — 69
Glenpool: Avery Cook 10, Jimauri Bradford 7, Isaac Tiger 7, E. Mosquito 5, Ashton Gorbet 5, Noah Haile 4, Grayden Baker 2
Memorial: Brayshawn Finch 22, Kavon Key 11, Ty Frierson 10, Ethan Buckman 8, Juwan Provitt 8, Seth Pratt 5, Rollerson 3, Stancle 2
Metro Christian 66, Clinton 53
Metro Chr. 17 6 26 17 — 66
Clinton 17 9 8 19 — 53
Metro Christian: Caden Hale 28, Ian Sluice 22, Blaze Munoz 5, Grant Gessert 5, Evan Sadler 4, Evan Grantham 2
Clinton: Powell 14, Cisneros 13, J. Crumley 9, Bryson 9, H. Crumley 6, Campbell 2
Tah. Sequoyah 41, Keys 26
Tah. Sequoyah 10 6 12 13 — 41
Keys 5 5 5 11 — 26
Tah. Sequoyah: Brayden Haddock 11, C.J. Soap 7, Tomas Herrera 6, Shade Watie 6, Levi Williams 5, Jaxen Smith 4, Rance Stopp 2
Keys: Scotty Wolff 8, Gage Barns 5, Yanaz 4, Riley Kimble 3, Reed Trimble 2, Lane Taylor 2, Levi Troyer 2
Webster 79, Stilwell 47
Stilwell 10 8 14 15 — 47
Webster 16 14 27 22 — 79
Stilwell: Bautista 24, Fourkiller 5, Petree 5, K. Pritchett 4, Kimble 3, Lee 2, Brower 2, G. Pritchett 2
Webster: Anthony Pritchard 28, Martwon Taylor 15, Isaiah Sanders 15, Tojuan Pryor 8, Jeremiah Barnes 5, Alex Richardson 5, Treyzden Davis 3
Girls
Victory Christian 45, Weatherford 27
Victory Chr. 24 7 7 7 — 45
Weatherford 5 8 13 1 — 27
Victory Christian: Ruthie Udoumoh 18, Jessa Gilyard 10, Bella Wakley 10, Rachel Carlis 5, Jaxie Wakley 2
Weatherford: Brown 8, Hoffman 7, Sage 5, A. Hoffman 4, Pond 3