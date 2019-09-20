Scoreboard

Class 6AI

Edmond Deer Creek 14, Edmond Memorial 10

Edmond Santa Fe 14, Norman North 7

OKC McGuinness 41, Enid 13

Putnam North 30, Choctaw 13

Westmoore 41, Mustang 21

Class 6AII

Bixby 72, Putnam City 0

MWC Carl Albert 40, Shawnee 13

Collinsville 21, Ponca City 7

Del City 49, Bartlesville 24

Greenwood, Ark. 50, Sand Springs 20

Lawton 29, Lawton Ike 7

Muskogee 62, Putnam West 15

Sapulpa 48, East Central 17

Class 5A

Altus 42, Elk City 14

Bishop Kelley 62, Memorial 8

Coweta 27, Catoosa 16

Edison 27, Claremore 6

El Reno 34, Chickasha 21

McAlester at Ardmore

Piedmont 28, Noble 6

Pryor 38, Grove 7

McLain 18, Rogers 6

Skiatook 45, Hale 12

Tahlequah 37, Sallisaw 14

US Grant 38, OKC Southeast 0

Weatherford 28, Woodward 0

Class 4A

Berryhill 36, Cushing 33

Bethany 40, Kingfisher 6

Bristow 38, Mannford 0

Elgin at Plainview, ppd.

Hilldale 32, Oologah-Talala 29

Madill 41, Dickson 27

Perkins-Tryon 30, McLoud 7

Stigler 42, Muldrow 0

Sulphur 14, Cache 3

Tecumseh 40, Bridge Creek 0

Verdigris 50, Stilwell 23

Wagoner 49, Fort Gibson 7

Class 3A

Bethel 54, Little Axe 30

Chandler 39, OKC St. Mary 7

Dewey 42, Vinita 20

Eufaula 30, Checotah 20

Gravette, Ark. 34, Jay 13

Idabel 34, Valliant 13

Inola 56, Wyandotte 19

Keys 20, Roland 0

Lexington 27, Purcell 12

NOAH 61, Webster 12

OKC Heritage Hall at Davis

OKC Marshall 42, OKC Douglass 0

OKC Millwood 30, Cascia Hall 22

Okmulgee at Vian

Seminole 56, Wewoka 20

Tah. Sequoyah 28, Locust Grove 20

Washington, Okla 13, Marlow 7

Class 2A

Afton 30, Salina 0

Alva 23, Fairview 8

Antlers 14, Coalgate 7

Atoka 48, Holdenville 18

Sallisaw Central 33, Chouteau 19

Comanche 23, Walters 0

Gore 46, Pocola 21

Hackett, Ark. 34, Panama 27

Hartshorne 47, Henryetta 13

Hobart 45, Hennessey 12

Hugo 45, Okemah 28

Kansas 12, Westville 7

Liberty 8, Caney Valley 7

Luther 35, Prague 20

Metro Christian 35, Holland Hall 13

Morris 30, Kellyville 21

Pawnee 35, Newkirk 0

Quapaw 28, Chelsea 8

Rejoice Christian 61, Haskell 6

Ringling 43, Marietta 0

Shiloh Christian, Ark. 63, Beggs 20

Sperry 37, Kingston 15

Spiro 39, Heavener 0

Wayne at Stratford

Wilburton 46, Savanna 0

Class A

Cashion 47, Crescent 6

Colcord 36, Porter 12

Crossings Christian 19, Watonga 18

Cyril 50, Beaver 0

Hollis 36, Destiny Christian School 18

Dibble 61, Allen 18

Frontenac, Kan. 35, Commerce 0

Hominy 33, Barnsdall 21

Hooker 46, Merritt 12

Hulbert 33, Ketchum 0

Mangum 26, Boone-Apache 14

Minco 56, Oklahoma Christian Academy 34

Mooreland 14, Sayre 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 78, Wellston 66

Pawhuska 20, Morrison 12

Porum 18, Quinton 16

Regent Prep 60, Okeene 0

Rush Springs 46, OKC Patriots 7

Texhoma 49, Hinton 0

Thomas-Fay-Custer 13, Cordell 0

Tonkawa 62, Drumright 0

Class B

Bluejacket 46, South Coffeyville/Copan 0

Buffalo 18, Turpin 12

Burns Flat-Dill City 50, Laverne 46

Caddo 34, Thackerville 6

Canadian 20, Keota 8

Canton 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Covington-Douglas 56, Olive 8

Coyle 48, Garber 32

Davenport 48, Alex 34

Depew 40, Summit Christian 8

Dewar 52, Wetumka 6

Empire 48, Grandfield 12

Foyil 58, Welch 12

Gans 46, Webbers Falls 0

Graham-Dustin 52, Oaks 0

Marlow Central 44, Temple 18

Maud 54, Paoli 0

Maysville 54, Ryan 6

Midway 50, Arkoma 0

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 38, Yale 22

Prue 70, Claremore Christian 20

Ringwood 53, Medford 6

Seiling 46, Waukomis 0

Snyder at Tipton

Southwest Covenant 55, Wesleyan Christian 6

Strother 38, Sasakwa 26

Waurika 52, Carnegie 0

Waynoka 50, Geary 32

Wilson at Fox

Class C

Bowlegs 54, Life Christian Academy 14

Immanuel Lutheran 46, Wilson-Henryetta 0

Pond Creek-Hunter 58, Deer Creek-Lamont 8

