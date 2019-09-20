Scoreboard
Class 6AI
Edmond Deer Creek 14, Edmond Memorial 10
Edmond Santa Fe 14, Norman North 7
OKC McGuinness 41, Enid 13
Putnam North 30, Choctaw 13
Westmoore 41, Mustang 21
Class 6AII
Bixby 72, Putnam City 0
MWC Carl Albert 40, Shawnee 13
Collinsville 21, Ponca City 7
Del City 49, Bartlesville 24
Greenwood, Ark. 50, Sand Springs 20
Lawton 29, Lawton Ike 7
Muskogee 62, Putnam West 15
Sapulpa 48, East Central 17
Class 5A
Altus 42, Elk City 14
Bishop Kelley 62, Memorial 8
Coweta 27, Catoosa 16
Edison 27, Claremore 6
El Reno 34, Chickasha 21
McAlester at Ardmore
Piedmont 28, Noble 6
Pryor 38, Grove 7
McLain 18, Rogers 6
Skiatook 45, Hale 12
Tahlequah 37, Sallisaw 14
US Grant 38, OKC Southeast 0
Weatherford 28, Woodward 0
Class 4A
Berryhill 36, Cushing 33
Bethany 40, Kingfisher 6
Bristow 38, Mannford 0
Elgin at Plainview, ppd.
Hilldale 32, Oologah-Talala 29
Madill 41, Dickson 27
Perkins-Tryon 30, McLoud 7
Stigler 42, Muldrow 0
Sulphur 14, Cache 3
Tecumseh 40, Bridge Creek 0
Verdigris 50, Stilwell 23
Wagoner 49, Fort Gibson 7
Class 3A
Bethel 54, Little Axe 30
Chandler 39, OKC St. Mary 7
Dewey 42, Vinita 20
Eufaula 30, Checotah 20
Gravette, Ark. 34, Jay 13
Idabel 34, Valliant 13
Inola 56, Wyandotte 19
Keys 20, Roland 0
Lexington 27, Purcell 12
NOAH 61, Webster 12
OKC Heritage Hall at Davis
OKC Marshall 42, OKC Douglass 0
OKC Millwood 30, Cascia Hall 22
Okmulgee at Vian
Seminole 56, Wewoka 20
Tah. Sequoyah 28, Locust Grove 20
Washington, Okla 13, Marlow 7
Class 2A
Afton 30, Salina 0
Alva 23, Fairview 8
Antlers 14, Coalgate 7
Atoka 48, Holdenville 18
Sallisaw Central 33, Chouteau 19
Comanche 23, Walters 0
Gore 46, Pocola 21
Hackett, Ark. 34, Panama 27
Hartshorne 47, Henryetta 13
Hobart 45, Hennessey 12
Hugo 45, Okemah 28
Kansas 12, Westville 7
Liberty 8, Caney Valley 7
Luther 35, Prague 20
Metro Christian 35, Holland Hall 13
Morris 30, Kellyville 21
Pawnee 35, Newkirk 0
Quapaw 28, Chelsea 8
Rejoice Christian 61, Haskell 6
Ringling 43, Marietta 0
Shiloh Christian, Ark. 63, Beggs 20
Sperry 37, Kingston 15
Spiro 39, Heavener 0
Wayne at Stratford
Wilburton 46, Savanna 0
Class A
Cashion 47, Crescent 6
Colcord 36, Porter 12
Crossings Christian 19, Watonga 18
Cyril 50, Beaver 0
Hollis 36, Destiny Christian School 18
Dibble 61, Allen 18
Frontenac, Kan. 35, Commerce 0
Hominy 33, Barnsdall 21
Hooker 46, Merritt 12
Hulbert 33, Ketchum 0
Mangum 26, Boone-Apache 14
Minco 56, Oklahoma Christian Academy 34
Mooreland 14, Sayre 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 78, Wellston 66
Pawhuska 20, Morrison 12
Porum 18, Quinton 16
Regent Prep 60, Okeene 0
Rush Springs 46, OKC Patriots 7
Texhoma 49, Hinton 0
Thomas-Fay-Custer 13, Cordell 0
Tonkawa 62, Drumright 0
Class B
Bluejacket 46, South Coffeyville/Copan 0
Buffalo 18, Turpin 12
Burns Flat-Dill City 50, Laverne 46
Caddo 34, Thackerville 6
Canadian 20, Keota 8
Canton 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Covington-Douglas 56, Olive 8
Coyle 48, Garber 32
Davenport 48, Alex 34
Depew 40, Summit Christian 8
Dewar 52, Wetumka 6
Empire 48, Grandfield 12
Foyil 58, Welch 12
Gans 46, Webbers Falls 0
Graham-Dustin 52, Oaks 0
Marlow Central 44, Temple 18
Maud 54, Paoli 0
Maysville 54, Ryan 6
Midway 50, Arkoma 0
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 38, Yale 22
Prue 70, Claremore Christian 20
Ringwood 53, Medford 6
Seiling 46, Waukomis 0
Snyder at Tipton
Southwest Covenant 55, Wesleyan Christian 6
Strother 38, Sasakwa 26
Waurika 52, Carnegie 0
Waynoka 50, Geary 32
Wilson at Fox
Class C
Bowlegs 54, Life Christian Academy 14
Immanuel Lutheran 46, Wilson-Henryetta 0
Pond Creek-Hunter 58, Deer Creek-Lamont 8