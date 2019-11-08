Scores
Class 6AI
Broken Arrow 56, Enid 7
Ed. Santa Fe 42, Norman 27
Jenks 44, Westmoore 15
Mustang 49, Moore 35
Norman North 49, Southmoore 3
Owasso 49, Putnam North 14
Union 50, Edmond North 7
Yukon 68, Ed. Memorial 34
Class 6AII
B.T. Washington 34, Sand Springs 7
Bartlesville 42, Shawnee 14
Bixby 63, Muskogee 21
Choctaw 62, Ed. Deer Creek 34
Midwest City 39, Putnam West 0
Ponca City 21, Sapulpa 20
Stillwater 48, Del City 23
Class 5A
Ardmore 41, Western Heights 6
MWC Carl Albert 40, OKC
McGuinness 0
Claremore 21, Tahlequah 14
Collinsville 47, Rogers 0
Coweta 41, Glenpool 22
Duncan 34, Altus 13
Durant 45, Hale 0
Edison 16, Ada 14
Guthrie 39, Lawton Ike 7
Lawton Mac 17, El Reno 7
McAlester 35, Bishop Kelley 19
Noble 53, OKC Southeast 23
Piedmont 42, Woodward 20
Skiatook 54, East Central 14
Class 4A
Bethany 36, McLoud 16
Blanchard 33, Harrah 7
Bristow 43, Miami 23
Cache 28, Clinton 16
Chickasha 28, Anadarko 16
Elgin 13, Newcastle 10
Fort Gibson 28, Broken Bow 14
Grove 34, McLain 6
Muldrow 26, Stilwell 8
Oologah 64, Catoosa 27
Poteau 48, Hilldale 0
Sallisaw 29, Central 28
Tecumseh 56, Madill 22
Tuttle 33, Cushing 20
Wagoner 40, Cleveland 13
Weatherford 35, Elk City 20
Class 3A
Idabel 37, Roland 20
Jay 42, Cl. Sequoyah 28
Kingfisher 43, OKC Marshall 26
Lincoln Christian 56, Checotah 21
Marlow 35, Purcell 27
Perkins-Tryon 49, OKC St. Mary 0
Plainview 45, OKC Douglass 14
Seminole 40, Okmulgee 0
Stigler 76, Webster 0
Sulphur 35, Pauls Valley 13
Verdigris 35, Berryhill 21
Vinita 52, Locust Grove 14
Class 2A
Adair 44, Chelsea 0
Chisholm 61, Hennessey 8
Coalgate 19, Marietta 7
Davis 35, Tishomingo 7
Dewey 44, Morris 22
Eufaula 31, Atoka 7
Hartshorne 38, Heavener 12
Holdenville 71, Chandler 18
Holland Hall 51, Panama 7
Hugo 40, Wilburton 0
Jones 49, Prague 10
Kansas 50, Chouteau-Mazie 26
Kiefer 46, Haskell 20
Kingston 33, Lindsay 12
Luther 41, Oklahoma Christian School JV 0
Meeker 59, Henryetta 8
Metro Chr. 37, Salina 0
Newkirk 28, Alva 8
Nowata 41, Wyandotte 26
OKC Millwood 37, Stratford 0
Perry 21, Thomas-Fay-Custer 14
Pocola 30, Westville 12
Sperry 33, Beggs 15
Spiro 26, Tah. Sequoyah 0
Valliant 18, Antlers 12
Vian 42, Keys 14
Victory Christian 56, Caney Valley 14
Washington, Okla 55, Lexington 6
Class A
Afton 37, Ketchum 8
Cashion 40, Minco 13
Christian Heritage 32, Crescent 26
Commerce 41, Quapaw 7
Elmore City-Pernell 40, Walters 6
Frederick 28, Hobart 6
Gore 33, Sallisaw Central 6
Hominy 47, Tonkawa 14
Hulbert 18, Savanna 6
Mangum 56, Cordell 7
Oklahoma Bible 35, Fairview 24
Oklahoma Union 46, Fairland 8
Pawnee 46, Pawhuska 40
Rejoice Christian 51, Colcord 6
Ringling 50, Boone-Apache 0
Rush Springs 22, Healdton 6
Sayre 20, Merritt 0
Stroud 60, Mounds 20
Texhoma 21, Hooker 19
Turpin 52, Beaver 6
Velma-Alma 48, Quinton 14
Warner 35, Talihina 20
Watonga 52, OCA 32
Wayne 36, Allen 28
Wellston 68, Okeene 22
Wewoka 52, Konawa 6
Wynnewood 28, Liberty 12
Class B
Alex 74, Burns Flat-Dill City 62
Arkoma 46, Gans 14
Canadian 56, Maud 8
Carnegie 46, Geary 22
Davenport 48, Yale 0
Depew 92, Prue 54
Dewar 56, Porum 0
Garber 36, Waukomis 14
Laverne 52, Seiling 0
Marlow Central 56, Ryan 20
Oaks 48, South Coffeyville-Copan 0
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 42, Cherokee 30
Regent Prep 64, Foyil 8
Ringwood 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Snyder 36, Cyril 12
Strother 56, Caddo 14
Summit Christian 29, Watts 8
Waurika 56, Empire 22
Wesleyan Christian 46, Olive 0
WSN 46, Bray-Doyle 0
Class C
Coyle 54, Bluejacket 6
DC-Lamont 66, Welch 16
Graham-Dustin 57, Paoli 12
Grandfield 2, Corn Bible 0
Maysville 2, Thackerville 0
Midway 58, Webbers Falls 8
PC-Hunter 46, Boise City 0
Sasakwa 62, Bowlegs 12
Sharon-Mutual 46, Buffalo 12
SW Covenant 42, Medford 14
Timberlake 54, Tyrone 6
Tipton 2, Temple 0
Waynoka 38, Balko-Forgan 6