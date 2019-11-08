Scores

Class 6AI

Broken Arrow 56, Enid 7

Ed. Santa Fe 42, Norman 27

Jenks 44, Westmoore 15

Mustang 49, Moore 35

Norman North 49, Southmoore 3

Owasso 49, Putnam North 14

Union 50, Edmond North 7

Yukon 68, Ed. Memorial 34

Class 6AII

B.T. Washington 34, Sand Springs 7

Bartlesville 42, Shawnee 14

Bixby 63, Muskogee 21

Choctaw 62, Ed. Deer Creek 34

Midwest City 39, Putnam West 0

Ponca City 21, Sapulpa 20

Stillwater 48, Del City 23

Class 5A

Ardmore 41, Western Heights 6

MWC Carl Albert 40, OKC

McGuinness 0

Claremore 21, Tahlequah 14

Collinsville 47, Rogers 0

Coweta 41, Glenpool 22

Duncan 34, Altus 13

Durant 45, Hale 0

Edison 16, Ada 14

Guthrie 39, Lawton Ike 7

Lawton Mac 17, El Reno 7

McAlester 35, Bishop Kelley 19

Noble 53, OKC Southeast 23

Piedmont 42, Woodward 20

Skiatook 54, East Central 14

Class 4A

Bethany 36, McLoud 16

Blanchard 33, Harrah 7

Bristow 43, Miami 23

Cache 28, Clinton 16

Chickasha 28, Anadarko 16

Elgin 13, Newcastle 10

Fort Gibson 28, Broken Bow 14

Grove 34, McLain 6

Muldrow 26, Stilwell 8

Oologah 64, Catoosa 27

Poteau 48, Hilldale 0

Sallisaw 29, Central 28

Tecumseh 56, Madill 22

Tuttle 33, Cushing 20

Wagoner 40, Cleveland 13

Weatherford 35, Elk City 20

Class 3A

Idabel 37, Roland 20

Jay 42, Cl. Sequoyah 28

Kingfisher 43, OKC Marshall 26

Lincoln Christian 56, Checotah 21

Marlow 35, Purcell 27

Perkins-Tryon 49, OKC St. Mary 0

Plainview 45, OKC Douglass 14

Seminole 40, Okmulgee 0

Stigler 76, Webster 0

Sulphur 35, Pauls Valley 13

Verdigris 35, Berryhill 21

Vinita 52, Locust Grove 14

Class 2A

Adair 44, Chelsea 0

Chisholm 61, Hennessey 8

Coalgate 19, Marietta 7

Davis 35, Tishomingo 7

Dewey 44, Morris 22

Eufaula 31, Atoka 7

Hartshorne 38, Heavener 12

Holdenville 71, Chandler 18

Holland Hall 51, Panama 7

Hugo 40, Wilburton 0

Jones 49, Prague 10

Kansas 50, Chouteau-Mazie 26

Kiefer 46, Haskell 20

Kingston 33, Lindsay 12

Luther 41, Oklahoma Christian School JV 0

Meeker 59, Henryetta 8

Metro Chr. 37, Salina 0

Newkirk 28, Alva 8

Nowata 41, Wyandotte 26

OKC Millwood 37, Stratford 0

Perry 21, Thomas-Fay-Custer 14

Pocola 30, Westville 12

Sperry 33, Beggs 15

Spiro 26, Tah. Sequoyah 0

Valliant 18, Antlers 12

Vian 42, Keys 14

Victory Christian 56, Caney Valley 14

Washington, Okla 55, Lexington 6

Class A

Afton 37, Ketchum 8

Cashion 40, Minco 13

Christian Heritage 32, Crescent 26

Commerce 41, Quapaw 7

Elmore City-Pernell 40, Walters 6

Frederick 28, Hobart 6

Gore 33, Sallisaw Central 6

Hominy 47, Tonkawa 14

Hulbert 18, Savanna 6

Mangum 56, Cordell 7

Oklahoma Bible 35, Fairview 24

Oklahoma Union 46, Fairland 8

Pawnee 46, Pawhuska 40

Rejoice Christian 51, Colcord 6

Ringling 50, Boone-Apache 0

Rush Springs 22, Healdton 6

Sayre 20, Merritt 0

Stroud 60, Mounds 20

Texhoma 21, Hooker 19

Turpin 52, Beaver 6

Velma-Alma 48, Quinton 14

Warner 35, Talihina 20

Watonga 52, OCA 32

Wayne 36, Allen 28

Wellston 68, Okeene 22

Wewoka 52, Konawa 6

Wynnewood 28, Liberty 12

Class B

Alex 74, Burns Flat-Dill City 62

Arkoma 46, Gans 14

Canadian 56, Maud 8

Carnegie 46, Geary 22

Davenport 48, Yale 0

Depew 92, Prue 54

Dewar 56, Porum 0

Garber 36, Waukomis 14

Laverne 52, Seiling 0

Marlow Central 56, Ryan 20

Oaks 48, South Coffeyville-Copan 0

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 42, Cherokee 30

Regent Prep 64, Foyil 8

Ringwood 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Snyder 36, Cyril 12

Strother 56, Caddo 14

Summit Christian 29, Watts 8

Waurika 56, Empire 22

Wesleyan Christian 46, Olive 0

WSN 46, Bray-Doyle 0

Class C

Coyle 54, Bluejacket 6

DC-Lamont 66, Welch 16

Graham-Dustin 57, Paoli 12

Grandfield 2, Corn Bible 0

Maysville 2, Thackerville 0

Midway 58, Webbers Falls 8

PC-Hunter 46, Boise City 0

Sasakwa 62, Bowlegs 12

Sharon-Mutual 46, Buffalo 12

SW Covenant 42, Medford 14

Timberlake 54, Tyrone 6

Tipton 2, Temple 0

Waynoka 38, Balko-Forgan 6

tulsaworld.com

Tags