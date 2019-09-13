Friday’s scores

Class 6AI

Edmond North 21, Edmond Memorial 20

Mustang 24, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Norman 49, Edmond Deer Creek 7

Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 19

Putnam North 68, Putnam West 7

Stillwater 55, Norman North 14

Union 35, Jenks 20

Westmoore 46, Southmoore 7

Class 6AII

Bentonville, Ark. 17, B. T. Washington 6

MWC Carl Albert 49, Del City 19

Collinsville 20, Bartlesville 17, OT

Lawton 36, Lawton Mac 21

Muskogee 19, Midwest City 12

Ponca City 17, Guthrie 7

Sand Springs 35, Putnam City 0

Sapulpa 49, Claremore 24

Class 5A

Ardmore 28, Durant 2

Duncan 17, Elgin 14

East Central 7, Stilwell 0

Edison 67, Memorial 0

Glenpool 26, Catoosa 7

Noble 48, Ada 29

OKC McGuinness 41, Bishop Kelley 14

Okmulgee 12, Rogers 8

Oologah-Talala 34, Skiatook 29

Piedmont 28, Weatherford 25

Poteau 33, McAlester 3

Pryor 42, Wagoner 41

Star Spencer 34, OKC Southeast 8

Tahlequah 9, Coweta 7

Woodward 28, Elk City 20

Class 4A

Berryhill 26, Fort Gibson 23, OT

Bethany 36, Chisholm 13

Blanchard 13, Anadarko 0

Checotah 35, Hilldale 28

Chickasha 44, Harrah 8

Cleveland 16, Mannford 13

Jay 30, Grove 21

Lone Grove 22, Madill 20

Marlow 20, Cache 7

McLoud at Bethel

OKC Heritage Hall 34, Clinton 7

Perkins-Tryon 35, Cushing 32

Plainview at Tuttle

Roland 14, Muldrow 12

Sallisaw at Stigler

Savannah, MO at Bristow

Tah. Sequoyah 28, Miami 21

Tecumseh 35, Seminole 21

Class 3A

Beggs 56, Webster 8

Blackwell 56, Newkirk 12

Idabel 33, Hugo 27

Inola 41, Salina 8

Jones 42, Pauls Valley 7

Kingfisher 68, Hennessey 0

Lincoln Christian 25, Vian 18

Lindsay 42, Bridge Creek 21

OKC Marshall 60, OKC Capitol Hill 0

OKC St. Mary 50, Crooked Oak 16

Sperry 52, Cl. Sequoyah 13

Sulphur 50, Davis 14

Verdigris 72, Victory Christian 13

Vinita 56, Nowata 14

Washington, Okla 38, Purcell 8

Class 2A

Allen 34, Stratford 32

Antlers 49, Talihina 14

Colcord 28, Westville 21

Comanche 9, Healdton 6, OT

Community Christian 60, OKC Patriots 6

Dibble 20, Lexington 12

Elmore City-Pernell 27, Marietta 0

Eufaula 50, Holdenville 7

Fairland 27, Chelsea 14

Haskell 45, Porter 22

Henryetta 48, Warner 32

Holland Hall 33, OKC Casady 3

Holland Hall 33, OKC Casady 3

Kansas 46, Ketchum 0

Keys 13, Lincoln, Ark. 4

Kingston 28, Atoka 0

Luther 15, Chandler 14

Metro Christian 54, Oklahoma Christian School 14

Okemah 44, Hulbert 6

Oklahoma Union 56, Caney Valley 8

Panama 35, Heavener 14

Perry 35, Meeker 28

Quapaw 20, Wyandotte 6

Rejoice Christian 54, Kiefer 12

Ringling 33, Dickson 13

Sallisaw Central 69, Pocola 44

Spiro 33, Hartshorne 20

Stroud 30, Prague 20

Tishomingo at Valliant

US Grant at Little Axe

Watonga 22, Alva 16

Wilburton 24, Konawa 18

Class A

Afton 35, Classen SAS 0

Balko-Forgan 38, Okeene 8

Barnsdall 59, Drumright 0

Christian Heritage 52, Wellston 20

Commerce at Green Forest, AR

Crescent 56, Oklahoma Christian Academy 22

Fairview 26, Sayre 12

Frederick 33, Wynnewood 20

Mounds 21, Gore 12

Graham-Dustin 54, Quinton 6

Hinton 29, Thomas-Fay-Custer 26

Hobart 42, Boone-Apache 34

Hooker 53, Clayton, N.M. 7

Life Prep Academy, KS at Hollis

Minco 14, Crossings Christian 6

Mooreland 20, Merritt 0

Oklahoma Bible 62, Booker, Texas 24

Pawnee 20, Morrison 6

Rush Springs 12, Cordell 0

Savanna 22, Liberty 0

Texhoma 56, Trinidad Catholic, Co. 0

Tonkawa 20, NOAH 8

Tyrone 46, Beaver 0

Velma-Alma 34, Empire 18

Mangum 38, Walters 14

Pawhuska 63, Woodland 0

Class B

Alex 55, Marlow Central 8

Arkoma 28, Webbers Falls 6

Bray-Doyle 48, Paoli 0

Buffalo 54, Canton 8

Canadian 52, Cave Springs 6

Cherokee 20, Waynoka 12

Coyle 40, Yale 6

Davenport 54, Wetumka 8

Dewar 54, Caddo 6

Weleetka 70, Gans 28

Geary 68, Corn Bible 40

Keota 38, Oaks 0

Laverne 74, Garber 28

Midway 48, Porum 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 32, Cyril 20

Prue 84, Deer Creek-Lamont 34

Regent Prep 48, Depew 0

Ringwood 32, Covington-Douglas 6

Seiling 48, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 6

Sharon-Mutual 66, Waukomis 16

Shattuck 46, Burns Flat-Dill City 16

Snyder 32, Fox 0

South Coffeyville/Copan 19, Welch 6

Strother at Southwest Covenant

Summit Christian 46, Wesleyan Christian 14

Temple at Ryan

Timberlake 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Turpin at Boise City

Watts 74, Wilson-Henryetta 16

Waurika 64, Grandfield 0

Welch at Foyil

Wilson 52, Thackerville 6

Class C

Immanuel Lutheran at Bowlegs

Pond Creek-Hunter 50, Medford 0

Sasakwa 76, Claremore Christian 56

tulsaworld.com

Tags