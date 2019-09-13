Friday’s scores
Class 6AI
Edmond North 21, Edmond Memorial 20
Mustang 24, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Norman 49, Edmond Deer Creek 7
Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 19
Putnam North 68, Putnam West 7
Stillwater 55, Norman North 14
Union 35, Jenks 20
Westmoore 46, Southmoore 7
Class 6AII
Bentonville, Ark. 17, B. T. Washington 6
MWC Carl Albert 49, Del City 19
Collinsville 20, Bartlesville 17, OT
Lawton 36, Lawton Mac 21
Muskogee 19, Midwest City 12
Ponca City 17, Guthrie 7
Sand Springs 35, Putnam City 0
Sapulpa 49, Claremore 24
Class 5A
Ardmore 28, Durant 2
Duncan 17, Elgin 14
East Central 7, Stilwell 0
Edison 67, Memorial 0
Glenpool 26, Catoosa 7
Noble 48, Ada 29
OKC McGuinness 41, Bishop Kelley 14
Okmulgee 12, Rogers 8
Oologah-Talala 34, Skiatook 29
Piedmont 28, Weatherford 25
Poteau 33, McAlester 3
Pryor 42, Wagoner 41
Star Spencer 34, OKC Southeast 8
Tahlequah 9, Coweta 7
Woodward 28, Elk City 20
Class 4A
Berryhill 26, Fort Gibson 23, OT
Bethany 36, Chisholm 13
Blanchard 13, Anadarko 0
Checotah 35, Hilldale 28
Chickasha 44, Harrah 8
Cleveland 16, Mannford 13
Jay 30, Grove 21
Lone Grove 22, Madill 20
Marlow 20, Cache 7
McLoud at Bethel
OKC Heritage Hall 34, Clinton 7
Perkins-Tryon 35, Cushing 32
Plainview at Tuttle
Roland 14, Muldrow 12
Sallisaw at Stigler
Savannah, MO at Bristow
Tah. Sequoyah 28, Miami 21
Tecumseh 35, Seminole 21
Class 3A
Beggs 56, Webster 8
Blackwell 56, Newkirk 12
Idabel 33, Hugo 27
Inola 41, Salina 8
Jones 42, Pauls Valley 7
Kingfisher 68, Hennessey 0
Lincoln Christian 25, Vian 18
Lindsay 42, Bridge Creek 21
OKC Marshall 60, OKC Capitol Hill 0
OKC St. Mary 50, Crooked Oak 16
Sperry 52, Cl. Sequoyah 13
Sulphur 50, Davis 14
Verdigris 72, Victory Christian 13
Vinita 56, Nowata 14
Washington, Okla 38, Purcell 8
Class 2A
Allen 34, Stratford 32
Antlers 49, Talihina 14
Colcord 28, Westville 21
Comanche 9, Healdton 6, OT
Community Christian 60, OKC Patriots 6
Dibble 20, Lexington 12
Elmore City-Pernell 27, Marietta 0
Eufaula 50, Holdenville 7
Fairland 27, Chelsea 14
Haskell 45, Porter 22
Henryetta 48, Warner 32
Holland Hall 33, OKC Casady 3
Kansas 46, Ketchum 0
Keys 13, Lincoln, Ark. 4
Kingston 28, Atoka 0
Luther 15, Chandler 14
Metro Christian 54, Oklahoma Christian School 14
Okemah 44, Hulbert 6
Oklahoma Union 56, Caney Valley 8
Panama 35, Heavener 14
Perry 35, Meeker 28
Quapaw 20, Wyandotte 6
Rejoice Christian 54, Kiefer 12
Ringling 33, Dickson 13
Sallisaw Central 69, Pocola 44
Spiro 33, Hartshorne 20
Stroud 30, Prague 20
Tishomingo at Valliant
US Grant at Little Axe
Watonga 22, Alva 16
Wilburton 24, Konawa 18
Class A
Afton 35, Classen SAS 0
Balko-Forgan 38, Okeene 8
Barnsdall 59, Drumright 0
Christian Heritage 52, Wellston 20
Commerce at Green Forest, AR
Crescent 56, Oklahoma Christian Academy 22
Fairview 26, Sayre 12
Frederick 33, Wynnewood 20
Mounds 21, Gore 12
Graham-Dustin 54, Quinton 6
Hinton 29, Thomas-Fay-Custer 26
Hobart 42, Boone-Apache 34
Hooker 53, Clayton, N.M. 7
Life Prep Academy, KS at Hollis
Minco 14, Crossings Christian 6
Mooreland 20, Merritt 0
Oklahoma Bible 62, Booker, Texas 24
Pawnee 20, Morrison 6
Rush Springs 12, Cordell 0
Savanna 22, Liberty 0
Texhoma 56, Trinidad Catholic, Co. 0
Tonkawa 20, NOAH 8
Tyrone 46, Beaver 0
Velma-Alma 34, Empire 18
Mangum 38, Walters 14
Pawhuska 63, Woodland 0
Class B
Alex 55, Marlow Central 8
Arkoma 28, Webbers Falls 6
Bray-Doyle 48, Paoli 0
Buffalo 54, Canton 8
Canadian 52, Cave Springs 6
Cherokee 20, Waynoka 12
Coyle 40, Yale 6
Davenport 54, Wetumka 8
Dewar 54, Caddo 6
Weleetka 70, Gans 28
Geary 68, Corn Bible 40
Keota 38, Oaks 0
Laverne 74, Garber 28
Midway 48, Porum 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 32, Cyril 20
Prue 84, Deer Creek-Lamont 34
Regent Prep 48, Depew 0
Ringwood 32, Covington-Douglas 6
Seiling 48, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 6
Sharon-Mutual 66, Waukomis 16
Shattuck 46, Burns Flat-Dill City 16
Snyder 32, Fox 0
South Coffeyville/Copan 19, Welch 6
Strother at Southwest Covenant
Summit Christian 46, Wesleyan Christian 14
Temple at Ryan
Timberlake 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Turpin at Boise City
Watts 74, Wilson-Henryetta 16
Waurika 64, Grandfield 0
Welch at Foyil
Wilson 52, Thackerville 6
Class C
Immanuel Lutheran at Bowlegs
Pond Creek-Hunter 50, Medford 0
Sasakwa 76, Claremore Christian 56