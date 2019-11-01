Scores

Class 6AI

Broken Arrow 45, Ed. Memorial 8

Ed. Santa Fe 33, Jenks 30

Mustang 37, Putnam North 34

Norman 49, Westmoore 31

Norman North 42, Edmond North 20

Owasso 34, Moore 7

Yukon 61, Enid 7

Class 6AII

B.T. Washington 34, Ponca City 14

Bixby 64, Shawnee 6

Choctaw 42, Midwest City 41, OT

Del City 48, Lawton 12

Ed. Deer Creek 63, Putnam West 0

Muskogee 44, Bartlesville 27

Sapulpa 31, Sand Springs 19

Stillwater 69, Putnam City 6

Class 5A

Ada 42, Hale 6

Bishop Kelley 41, Coweta 38

MWC Carl Albert 62, Lawton Ike 0

Claremore 45, Pryor 26

Collinsville 27, Skiatook 25

Duncan 21, Lawton Mac 19

Edison 49, Durant 7

El Reno 34, Altus 28, OT

McAlester 40, Glenpool 0

Noble 42, Ardmore 28

OKC McGuinness 33, Guthrie 7

Piedmont 51, OKC Northwest Classen 0

Tahlequah 54, Memorial 6

Woodward 50, Guymon 0

Class 4A

Anadarko 38, Elk City 10

Bethany 56, Madill 28

Bristow 42, Catoosa 0

Cache 49, Elgin 14

Chickasha 29, Clinton 13

Cleveland 52, Miami 19

Cushing 20, Blanchard 14

Grove 42, Oologah 35

Hilldale 35, Stilwell 17

Poteau 66, Muldrow 7

Sallisaw 34, Broken Bow 28, OT

Tecumseh 41, McLoud 14

Tuttle 56, Harrah 7

Wagoner 55, McLain 0

Weatherford 28, Newcastle 17

Class 3A

Berryhill 49, Jay 7

Cascia Hall 35, Cl. Sequoyah 7

Checotah 33, Roland 8

Inola 27, Vinita 13

Kingfisher 61, OKC St. Mary 0

Lincoln Christian 55, Idabel 0

Mannford 27, Bridge Creek 13

Marlow 68, Bethel 34

OKC Heritage Hall 42, Blackwell 6

Perkins-Tryon 14, OKC Marshall 6

Plainview 49, Pauls Valley 7

Purcell 48, Lone Grove 47

Seminole 61, Webster 0

Stigler 35, Okmulgee 0

Sulphur 35, OKC Douglass 0

Verdigris 62, Locust Grove 14

Class 2A

Adair 46, Nowata 13

Atoka 28, Valliant 0

Beggs 40, Haskell 14

Chandler 54, Henryetta 0

Chisholm 23, Luther 13

Chouteau 21, Chelsea 6

Coalgate 14, Tishomingo 12

Davis 38, Marietta 0

Eufaula 42, Antlers 8

Holland Hall 43, Spiro 6

Hugo 34, Hartshorne 6

Jones 35, Okemah 6

Kellyville 34, Holdenville 6

Keys 28, Westville 0

Kiefer 38, Victory Christian 14

Kingston 44, Comanche 0

Lexington 36, Crooked Oak 8

Lindsay 34, Dickson 0

Meeker 37, Prague 22

Metro Chr. 42, Kansas 0

Morris 32, Caney Valley 6

Newkirk 22, Hennessey 20

OCS 42, Perry 36, OT

OKC Millwood 55, Little Axe 20

Sperry 56, Dewey 6

Stratford 20, Star Spencer 7

Tah. Sequoyah 13, Panama 0

Vian 70, Pocola 0

Washington, Okla 57, Community Christian 0

Wilburton 14, Heavener 6

Wyandotte 18, Salina 8

Class A

Barnsdall 48, Woodland 33

Cashion 44, Crossings Christian 24

Commerce 57, Ketchum 0

Crescent 15, Healdton 0

Dibble 33, Boone-Apache 14

Frederick 35, Hinton 0

Gore 39, Savanna 7

Hobart 42, Merritt 8

Hominy 30, Morrison 12

Hooker 28, Mooreland 22

Laverne 52, Beaver 0

Mangum 56, Sayre 8

Mounds 43, Wynnewood 20

OCA 62, OKC Capitol Hill 0

Oklahoma Union 32, Colcord 7

Pawnee 60, Drumright 0

Quapaw 26, Fairland 12

Rejoice Christian 75, Afton 8

Ringling 41, Elmore City-Pernell 0

Rush Springs 26, Walters 0

Sallisaw Central 58, Porter 28

Stroud 50, Allen 0

Texhoma 32, Oklahoma Bible 14

Thomas-Fay-Custer 36, Fairview 14

Velma-Alma 70, Okeene 20

Warner 8, Hulbert 0

Watonga 40, Christian Heritage 29

Wayne 57, Konawa 24

Wellston 52, Hollis 28

Wewoka 44, Liberty 0

Class B

Alex 64, Cyril 14

Arkoma 48, Cave Springs 0

Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Geary 0

Canadian 58, Wetumka 12

Cherokee 48, Ringwood 0

Davenport 48, Olive 0

Depew 56, Yale 16

Dewar 68, Keota 32

Foyil 64, South Coffeyville/Copan 29

Gans 48, Porum 26

Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Waukomis 8

Marlow Central 32, Empire 28

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 50, Garber 6

Prue 54, Wesleyan Christian 7

Regent Prep 56, Summit Christian 6

Shattuck 50, Seiling 0

Snyder 58, Carnegie 26

Strother 62, Maud 16

Turpin 56, Canton 6

Watts 44, Oaks 14

Waurika 60, Bray-Doyle 0

Weleetka 44, Caddo 0

WSN 68, Ryan 22

Class C

Bluejacket 62, Welch 8

Buffalo 37, Balko-Forgan 0

Covington-Douglas 38, Medford 30

Coyle 58, DC-Lamont 12

Graham-Dustin 54, Sasakwa 28

Maysville 54, Fox 34

Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Thackerville 8

Paoli 38, Bowlegs 12

PC-Hunter 46, Tyrone 0

Sharon-Mutual 52, Boise City 6

Tipton 15, Corn Bible 0

Waynoka 8, Timberlake 6

