Scoreboard
Class 6AI
Ed. Santa Fe 69, Enid 14
Jenks 68, Yukon 14
Moore 49, Edmond North 7
Mustang 66, Southmoore 24
Owasso 52, Norman North 13
Union 31, Putnam North 7
Class 6AII
B.T. Washington 52, Shawnee 26
Bartlesville 54, Sand Springs 34
Bixby 49, Ponca City 3
Del City 29, Ed. Deer Creek 18
Midwest City 31, Putnam City 3
Muskogee 34, Sapulpa 6
Stillwater 74, Choctaw 14
Class 5A
Ada 9, Glenpool 7
Bishop Kelley 48, Durant 21
MWC Carl Albert 62, OKC Northwest Classen 0
Claremore 62, Rogers 6
Edison 22, Coweta 21
El Reno 35, Ardmore 20
Lawton Mac 56, Western Heights 6
McAlester 55, Hale 0
Noble 40, Altus 17
OKC McGuinness 69, Guymon 7
Piedmont 52, Lawton Ike 12
Pryor 47, East Central 21
Skiatook 43, Memorial 0
Tahlequah 35, Collinsville 28, OT
Woodward 28, Guthrie 14
Class 4A
Bethany 21, Tuttle 0
Bristow 36, Cleveland 5
Broken Bow 56, Stilwell 7
Cache 44, Elk City 14
Catoosa 18, Grove 17
Clinton 41, Elgin 21
Fort Gibson 57, Muldrow 6
Madill 36, Harrah 6
Newcastle 24, Chickasha 17
Oologah 49, McLain 14
Poteau 50, Central 8
Sallisaw 40, Hilldale 21
Tecumseh 28, Blanchard 26
Wagoner 76, Miami 6
Weatherford 33, Anadarko 6
Class 3A
Berryhill 42, Cl. Sequoyah 7
Bethel 25, Pauls Valley 21
Cascia Hall 28, Vinita 7
Checotah 49, Stigler 47
Inola 62, Locust Grove 26
Kingfisher 55, Bridge Creek 13
Lincoln Christian 69, Webster 8
Mannford 39, OKC St. Mary 14
OHH 28, Perkins-Tryon 21
Plainview 42, Marlow 14
Purcell 35, OKC Douglass 6
Sulphur 49, Lone Grove 26
Verdigris 48, Jay 13
Class 2A
Adair 58, Chouteau 12
Beggs 75, Dewey 0
Chisholm 29, OCS 12
Comanche 50, Tishomingo 30
Davis 35, Dickson 7
Eufaula 36, Hugo 26
Hartshorne 32, Antlers 14
Haskell 52, Victory Christian 26
Henryetta 46, Holdenville 7
Holland Hall 58, Westville 0
Kansas 14, Chelsea 0
Kiefer 49, Morris 20
Kingston 62, Coalgate 6
Lexington 20, Stratford 16
Luther 49, Hennessey 14
Metro Chr. 55, Wyandotte 12
Okemah 56, Prague 25
Perry 69, Alva 20
Pocola 28, Panama 7
Sperry 62, Caney Valley 6
Spiro 44, Keys 14
Star Spencer 30, Crooked Oak 6
Ulysses, Kan. 28, Newkirk 6
Valliant 20, Heavener 12
Vian 44, Tah. Sequoyah 13
Washington, Okla 37, OKC Millwood 6
Class A
Allen 42, Liberty 6
Beaver 46, Okeene 32
Cashion 82, OCA 6
Colcord 30, Afton 6
Commerce 21, Fairland 8
Crossings Christian 31, Christian Heritage 27
Destiny Christian 36, Quinton 0
Elmore City-Pernell 33, Rush Springs 0
Frederick 47, Merritt 0
Gore 35, Porter 0
Healdton 12, Walters 0
Hinton 20, Cordell 7
Hobart 41, Mangum 40
Hooker 54, Stanton County, Kan. 12
Hulbert 53, Talihina 20
Minco 55, Boone-Apache 21
Morrison 24, Barnsdall 22
Oklahoma Union 52, Quapaw 7
Pawhuska 67, Drumright 0
Pawnee 36, Hominy 14
Rejoice Christian 56, Ketchum 0
Ringling 28, Dibble 0
Savanna 14, Warner 6
Stroud 50, Wynnewood 9
Texhoma 13, Mooreland 6
Tonkawa 42, Woodland 30
Velma-Alma 74, Wellston 44
Watonga 28, Oklahoma Bible 26
Wayne 28, Wewoka 26
Class B
Alex 58, Snyder 12
Arkoma 40, Porum 8
Burns Flat-Dill City 52, Carnegie 6
Canadian 50, Caddo 0
Cherokee 68, Waukomis 22
Cyril 42, Geary 30
Davenport 47, Wesleyan Christian 0
Depew 54, Olive 6
Empire 50, Ryan 8
Garber 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Keota 54, Gans 8
Laverne 54, Canton 8
Marlow Central 50, Bray-Doyle 0
Oaks 30, Foyil 8
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Ringwood 40
Prue 48, Yale 12
Regent Prep 55, Watts 6
Shattuck 59, Turpin 16
Summit Christian 46, South Coffeyville/Copan 0
Waurika 62, WSN 34
Weleetka 46, Strother 14
Wetumka 42, Maud 22
Class C
Bluejacket 68, Medford 14
Buffalo 18, Tyrone 12
Covington-Douglas 62, Welch 8
Graham-Dustin 64, Webbers Falls 14
Maysville 54, Grandfield 8
Midway 60, Paoli 0
PC-Hunter 48, Sharon-Mutual 0
SW Covenant 38, Coyle 14
Timberlake 56, Balko-Forgan 6
Tipton 28, Mountain View-Gotebo 12
Waynoka 42, Boise City 22
Independents
Immanuel Lutheran 42, Life Christian 8