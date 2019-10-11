Scoreboard

Class 6AI

Ed. Santa Fe 69, Enid 14

Jenks 68, Yukon 14

Moore 49, Edmond North 7

Mustang 66, Southmoore 24

Owasso 52, Norman North 13

Union 31, Putnam North 7

Class 6AII

B.T. Washington 52, Shawnee 26

Bartlesville 54, Sand Springs 34

Bixby 49, Ponca City 3

Del City 29, Ed. Deer Creek 18

Midwest City 31, Putnam City 3

Muskogee 34, Sapulpa 6

Stillwater 74, Choctaw 14

Class 5A

Ada 9, Glenpool 7

Bishop Kelley 48, Durant 21

MWC Carl Albert 62, OKC Northwest Classen 0

Claremore 62, Rogers 6

Edison 22, Coweta 21

El Reno 35, Ardmore 20

Lawton Mac 56, Western Heights 6

McAlester 55, Hale 0

Noble 40, Altus 17

OKC McGuinness 69, Guymon 7

Piedmont 52, Lawton Ike 12

Pryor 47, East Central 21

Skiatook 43, Memorial 0

Tahlequah 35, Collinsville 28, OT

Woodward 28, Guthrie 14

Class 4A

Bethany 21, Tuttle 0

Bristow 36, Cleveland 5

Broken Bow 56, Stilwell 7

Cache 44, Elk City 14

Catoosa 18, Grove 17

Clinton 41, Elgin 21

Fort Gibson 57, Muldrow 6

Madill 36, Harrah 6

Newcastle 24, Chickasha 17

Oologah 49, McLain 14

Poteau 50, Central 8

Sallisaw 40, Hilldale 21

Tecumseh 28, Blanchard 26

Wagoner 76, Miami 6

Weatherford 33, Anadarko 6

Class 3A

Berryhill 42, Cl. Sequoyah 7

Bethel 25, Pauls Valley 21

Cascia Hall 28, Vinita 7

Checotah 49, Stigler 47

Inola 62, Locust Grove 26

Kingfisher 55, Bridge Creek 13

Lincoln Christian 69, Webster 8

Mannford 39, OKC St. Mary 14

OHH 28, Perkins-Tryon 21

Plainview 42, Marlow 14

Purcell 35, OKC Douglass 6

Sulphur 49, Lone Grove 26

Verdigris 48, Jay 13

Class 2A

Adair 58, Chouteau 12

Beggs 75, Dewey 0

Chisholm 29, OCS 12

Comanche 50, Tishomingo 30

Davis 35, Dickson 7

Eufaula 36, Hugo 26

Hartshorne 32, Antlers 14

Haskell 52, Victory Christian 26

Henryetta 46, Holdenville 7

Holland Hall 58, Westville 0

Kansas 14, Chelsea 0

Kiefer 49, Morris 20

Kingston 62, Coalgate 6

Lexington 20, Stratford 16

Luther 49, Hennessey 14

Metro Chr. 55, Wyandotte 12

Okemah 56, Prague 25

Perry 69, Alva 20

Pocola 28, Panama 7

Sperry 62, Caney Valley 6

Spiro 44, Keys 14

Star Spencer 30, Crooked Oak 6

Ulysses, Kan. 28, Newkirk 6

Valliant 20, Heavener 12

Vian 44, Tah. Sequoyah 13

Washington, Okla 37, OKC Millwood 6

Class A

Allen 42, Liberty 6

Beaver 46, Okeene 32

Cashion 82, OCA 6

Colcord 30, Afton 6

Commerce 21, Fairland 8

Crossings Christian 31, Christian Heritage 27

Destiny Christian 36, Quinton 0

Elmore City-Pernell 33, Rush Springs 0

Frederick 47, Merritt 0

Gore 35, Porter 0

Healdton 12, Walters 0

Hinton 20, Cordell 7

Hobart 41, Mangum 40

Hooker 54, Stanton County, Kan. 12

Hulbert 53, Talihina 20

Minco 55, Boone-Apache 21

Morrison 24, Barnsdall 22

Oklahoma Union 52, Quapaw 7

Pawhuska 67, Drumright 0

Pawnee 36, Hominy 14

Rejoice Christian 56, Ketchum 0

Ringling 28, Dibble 0

Savanna 14, Warner 6

Stroud 50, Wynnewood 9

Texhoma 13, Mooreland 6

Tonkawa 42, Woodland 30

Velma-Alma 74, Wellston 44

Watonga 28, Oklahoma Bible 26

Wayne 28, Wewoka 26

Class B

Alex 58, Snyder 12

Arkoma 40, Porum 8

Burns Flat-Dill City 52, Carnegie 6

Canadian 50, Caddo 0

Cherokee 68, Waukomis 22

Cyril 42, Geary 30

Davenport 47, Wesleyan Christian 0

Depew 54, Olive 6

Empire 50, Ryan 8

Garber 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Keota 54, Gans 8

Laverne 54, Canton 8

Marlow Central 50, Bray-Doyle 0

Oaks 30, Foyil 8

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Ringwood 40

Prue 48, Yale 12

Regent Prep 55, Watts 6

Shattuck 59, Turpin 16

Summit Christian 46, South Coffeyville/Copan 0

Waurika 62, WSN 34

Weleetka 46, Strother 14

Wetumka 42, Maud 22

Class C

Bluejacket 68, Medford 14

Buffalo 18, Tyrone 12

Covington-Douglas 62, Welch 8

Graham-Dustin 64, Webbers Falls 14

Maysville 54, Grandfield 8

Midway 60, Paoli 0

PC-Hunter 48, Sharon-Mutual 0

SW Covenant 38, Coyle 14

Timberlake 56, Balko-Forgan 6

Tipton 28, Mountain View-Gotebo 12

Waynoka 42, Boise City 22

Independents

Immanuel Lutheran 42, Life Christian 8

tulsaworld.com

