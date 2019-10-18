scores
Class 6AI
Thursday
Ed. Santa Fe 23, Broken Arrow 21
Jenks 55, Ed. Memorial 10
Mustang 49, Edmond North 21
Owasso 55, Southmoore 3
Putnam North 41, Norman North 21
Union 44, Moore 10
Westmoore 50, Yukon 49
Friday
Norman 55, Enid 7
Class 6AII
Thursday
B. T. Washington 48, Sapulpa 7
Bixby 61, Bartlesville 14
Choctaw 74, Putnam West 14
Del City 56, Putnam City 0
Midwest City 27, Ed. Deer Creek 14
Ponca City 24, Sand Springs 14
Shawnee 32, Muskogee 29
Stillwater 62, Lawton 14
Class 5A
Thursday
Ardmore 68, OKC Southeast 8
Bishop Kelley 40, Glenpool 12
MWC Carl Albert 48, Guthrie 0
Claremore 56, Memorial 6
Collinsville 38, East Central 6
Durant 14, Ada 0
Edison 50, Hale 8
El Reno 42, Duncan 19
Lawton Mac 34, Altus 21
McAlester 45, Coweta 18
Noble 48, Western Heights 7
OKC McGuinness 52, Lawton Ike 28
Piedmont 69, Guymon 6
Skiatook 40, Rogers 0
Tahlequah 58, Pryor 13
Friday
Woodward 49, OKC Northwest Classen 14
Class 4A
Thursday
Bethany 62, Cushing 28
Blanchard 35, Madill 14
Bristow 46, Grove 16
Broken Bow 52, Central 14
Cache 32, Newcastle 7
Cleveland 21, Catoosa 7
Clinton 49, Elk City 13
Elgin 33, Anadarko 26
Hilldale 48, Muldrow 0
McLain 36, Miami 29
Poteau 58, Stilwell 7
Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 35
Tecumseh 41, Harrah 0
Tuttle 46, McLoud 7
Wagoner 38, Oologah 19
Weatherford 29, Chickasha 10
Class 3A
Thursday
Berryhill 34, Cascia Hall 7
Checotah 39, Idabel 7
Jay 43, Locust Grove 35
Lincoln Christian 56, Roland 8
Mannford 35, Blackwell 13
Marlow 14, Lone Grove 0
OHH 59, Bridge Creek 0
OKC Marshall 52, OKC St. Mary 7
Pauls Valley 35, OKC Douglass 14
Perkins-Tryon 34, Kingfisher 13
Plainview 24, Sulphur 22
Purcell 43, Bethel 33
Stigler 56, Seminole 27
Verdigris 59, Inola 13
Vinita 35, Cl. Sequoyah 7
Friday
Okmulgee 48, Webster 8
Class 2A
Thursday
Adair 56, Salina 0
Beggs 62, Victory Christian 21
Chandler 20, Prague 14
Chisholm 48, Hooker 0
Community Christian 29, Star Spencer 28
Davis 35, Comanche 13
Dewey 44, Kiefer 28
Dickson 41, Tishomingo 0
Eufaula 52, Wilburton 6
Hartshorne 38, Valliant 13
Haskell 55, Caney Valley 0
Heavener 38, Antlers 10
Henryetta 27, Kellyville 26
Holland Hall 49, Tah. Sequoyah 6
Hugo 48, Atoka 14
Jones 44, Holdenville 0
Kansas 20, Wyandotte 14
Keys 63, Pocola 14
Kingston 62, Marietta 0
Lindsay 48, Coalgate 9
Meeker 15, Okemah 0
Metro Chr. 42, Chelsea 0
Nowata 42, Chouteau 20
OCS 59, Hennessey 7
OKC Millwood 28, Lexington 6
Perry 55, Newkirk 0
Sperry 56, Morris 0
Spiro 48, Panama 0
Vian 49, Westville 8
Washington, Okla 49, Stratford 8
Friday
Little Axe 42, Crooked Oak 6
Luther 54, Alva 0
Class A
Thursday
Afton 38, Fairland 20
Colcord 55, Ketchum 6
Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24
Crossings Christian 43, OKC Capitol Hill 7
Dibble 48, Walters 8
Elmore City-Pernell 27, Healdton 7
Frederick 42, Cordell 0
Gore 21, Warner 6
Hobart 33, Sayre 6
Hollis 36, Okeene 12
Ketchum 55, Colcord 6
Konawa 36, Allen 15
Mangum 44, Hinton 14
Minco 34, Crescent 14
Mooreland 28, Fairview 8
Morrison 30, Tonkawa 14
Pawhuska 46, Hominy 12
Pawnee 24, Barnsdall 20
Quinton 60, Wellston 58
Rejoice Christian 77, Quapaw 13
Rush Springs 35, Boone-Apache 23
Sallisaw Central 65, Talihina 32
Savanna 21, Porter 16
Stroud 60, Liberty 6
Texhoma 20, Watonga 13
Thomas-Fay-Custer 41, Oklahoma Bible 28
Wayne 35, Wynnewood 7
Wewoka 58, Mounds 40
Friday
Class B
Thursday
Alex 60, Geary 14
Burns Flat-Dill City 56, Snyder 6
Caddo 30, Maud 14
Canadian 44, Weleetka 18
Cherokee 58, Garber 12
Cyril 34, Carnegie 32
Davenport 48, Depew 0
Dewar 49, Arkoma 0
Empire 46, Bray-Doyle 0
Gans 46, Cave Springs 0
Keota 48, Porum 0
Laverne 60, Turpin 14
Marlow Central at WSN
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Prue 50, Olive 0
Regent Prep 71, South Coffeyville/Copan 0
Ringwood 40, Waukomis 14
Strother 52, Wetumka 32
Summit Christian 41, Oaks 0
Waurika 52, Ryan 0
Yale 44, Wesleyan Christian 34
Friday
Seiling 50, Canton 14
Watts 52, Foyil 6
Class C
Thursday
Bluejacket 82, DC-Lamont 34
Boise City 34, Balko-Forgan 16
Corn Bible at Temple
Coyle 55, Welch 0
Fox 28, Thackerville 6
Graham-Dustin 114, Bowlegs 64
Mountain View-Gotebo 52, Maysville 40
PC-Hunter 42, Buffalo 6
Sasakwa 58, Paoli 0
SW Covenant 26, Covington-Douglas 20
Timberlake 34, Sharon-Mutual 20
Tipton 48, Grandfield 0
Waynoka 50, Tyrone 48
Webbers Falls 60, Wilson-Henryetta 12
Independents
Friday
Claremore Chr. 54, Life Chr. 8
NOAH 50, Classen SAS 6