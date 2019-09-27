Friday’s scores
Class 6AI
Broken Arrow 17, Jenks 15
Ed. Santa Fe 37, Ed. Memorial 21
Moore 61, Southmoore 35
Norman 61, Yukon 38
Norman North 23, Mustang 20
Owasso 34, Union 10
Putnam North 44, Edmond North 14
Class 6AII
B. T. Washington 28, Bartlesville 0
Bixby 54, Sapulpa 10
Del City 41, Choctaw 20
Midwest City 23, Lawton 7
Muskogee 47, Ponca City 6
Putnam City 14, Putnam West 10
Sand Springs 21, Shawnee 19
Stillwater 48, Ed. Deer Creek 10
Class 5A
Ardmore 35, Lawton Mac 21
Bishop Kelley 42, Hale 0
MWC Carl Albert 63, Guymon 0
Collinsville 28, Claremore 20
Coweta 27, Ada 16
East Central 60, Memorial 14
Edison 50, Glenpool 0
El Reno 56, Western Heights 0
McAlester 35, Durant 7
Noble 38, Duncan 27
OKC McGuinness at OKC Northwest Classen
OKC Southeast 56, Altus 6
Piedmont 49, Guthrie 7
Pryor 38, Skiatook 30
Tahlequah 57, Rogers 0
Woodward 40, Lawton Ike 20
Class 4A
Bethany 17, Blanchard 8
Bristow 38, McLain 0
Broken Bow 49, Muldrow 0
Cache 43, Anadarko 14
Central 49, Hilldale 23
Chickasha 48, Elk City 14
Cleveland 34, Oologah 31
Cushing 53, Madill 6
Fort Gibson 55, Stilwell 8
Grove 28, Miami 21
Harrah 21, McLoud 20
Poteau 43, Sallisaw 7
Tuttle 43, Tecumseh 7
Wagoner 56, Catoosa 7
Weatherford 42, Elgin 14
Class 3A
Berryhill 64, Inola 25
Cascia Hall 35, Verdigris 28
Checotah 63, Webster 6
Idabel 41, Okmulgee 14
Kingfisher 54, Blackwell 12
Lincoln Christian 49, Stigler 21
Locust Grove 27, Cl. Sequoyah 0
Lone Grove 54, Pauls Valley 21
Marlow 41, OKC Douglass 2
OKC Marshall 48, Bridge Creek 7
Perkins-Tryon 49, Mannford 7
Plainview 62, Purcell 0
Seminole 35, Roland 8
Sulphur 63, Bethel 13
Vinita 26, Jay 13
Class 2A
Alva 61, Hennessey 49
Atoka 49, Hartshorne 29
Beggs 75, Morris 42
Chisholm 41, Perry 14
Comanche 30, Marietta 0
Community Christian 34, Stratford 6
Dewey 26, Victory Christian 12
Dickson 54, Coalgate 13
Eufaula 49, Heavener 14
Holland Hall 51, Pocola 0
Hugo 40, Valliant 0
Jones 42, Chandler 29
Kiefer 56, Caney Valley 6
Kingston 20, Davis 18
Lexington 48, Little Axe 24
Lindsay 49, Tishomingo 0
Luther 51, Newkirk 0
Meeker 68, Kellyville 26
Metro Chr. 41, ADA 20
Nowata 22, Kansas 12
OCS 8, Crossings Christian 0
OKC Millwood 40, Crooked Oak 0
Okemah 46, Henryetta 7
Panama 22, Westville 14
Prague 43, Holdenville 6
Salina 18, Chelsea 13
Sperry 56, Haskell 14
Tah. Sequoyah 28, Keys 25
Vian 40, Spiro 14
Washington, Okla 49, Star Spencer 12
Wilburton 34, Antlers 0
Wyandotte 28, Chouteau 20
Class A
Boone-Apache 15, Healdton 14
Cashion 33, Christian Heritage 22
Colcord 39, Quapaw 25
Commerce 35, Afton 14
Cordell 42, Merritt 20
Dibble 29, Elmore City-Pernell 23
Fairland 40, Ketchum 14
Frederick 41, Sayre 6
Gore 37, Talihina 6
Hobart 54, Hinton 7
Hollis 22, Quinton 20
Hulbert 30, Porter 14
Mangum 55, Classen SAS 0
Minco 32, Rush Springs 7
Morrison 30, Woodland 0
Mounds 68, Liberty 14
Oklahoma Bible 34, Mooreland 28
Pawhuska 60, Barnsdall 12
Pawnee 22, Tonkawa 6
Rejoice Christian 42, Oklahoma Union 0
Ringling 62, Walters 0
Sallisaw Central 27, Warner 14
Stroud 14, Wayne 6
Texhoma 40, Fairview 21
Thomas-Fay-Custer 35, Hooker 7
Velma-Alma 52, Bray-Doyle 6
Watonga 36, Crescent 6
Wewoka 63, Allen 32
Wynnewood 43, Konawa 36
Class B
Alex 50, Destiny Christian 0
Canadian 56, Arkoma 6
Carnegie 18, Marlow Central 6
Cherokee 38, Seiling 0
Cyril 46, Empire 20
Davenport 59, Strother 0
Garber 20, Geary 0
Keota 68, Depew 20
Laverne 60, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 12
Maud 6, Yale 0
Prue 38, Summit Christian 14
Regent Prep 51, Gans 6
Ringwood at Canton
Ryan 30, Caddo 20
Snyder 22, Waurika 20
Watts 48, Porum 44
Weleetka at Dewar
Wesleyan Christian 61, Foyil 36
Class C
Boise City 38, Buffalo 34
Covington-Douglas 72, DC-Lamont 24
Coyle 68, Medford 50
Grandfield 66, Thackerville 48
Maysville 62, Corn Bible 34
Midway 22, Graham-Dustin 20
Mountain View-Gotebo at Temple
PC-Hunter 46, Timberlake 8
Sharon-Mutual 42, Waynoka 30
SW Covenant 56, Bluejacket 20
Tipton 52, Fox 6
Tyrone 54, Balko-Forgan 8
Webbers Falls 36, Paoli 26
Independents
US Grant 45, OKC Capitol Hill 0