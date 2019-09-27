Friday’s scores

Class 6AI

Broken Arrow 17, Jenks 15

Ed. Santa Fe 37, Ed. Memorial 21

Moore 61, Southmoore 35

Norman 61, Yukon 38

Norman North 23, Mustang 20

Owasso 34, Union 10

Putnam North 44, Edmond North 14

Class 6AII

B. T. Washington 28, Bartlesville 0

Bixby 54, Sapulpa 10

Del City 41, Choctaw 20

Midwest City 23, Lawton 7

Muskogee 47, Ponca City 6

Putnam City 14, Putnam West 10

Sand Springs 21, Shawnee 19

Stillwater 48, Ed. Deer Creek 10

Class 5A

Ardmore 35, Lawton Mac 21

Bishop Kelley 42, Hale 0

MWC Carl Albert 63, Guymon 0

Collinsville 28, Claremore 20

Coweta 27, Ada 16

East Central 60, Memorial 14

Edison 50, Glenpool 0

El Reno 56, Western Heights 0

McAlester 35, Durant 7

Noble 38, Duncan 27

OKC McGuinness at OKC Northwest Classen

OKC Southeast 56, Altus 6

Piedmont 49, Guthrie 7

Pryor 38, Skiatook 30

Tahlequah 57, Rogers 0

Woodward 40, Lawton Ike 20

Class 4A

Bethany 17, Blanchard 8

Bristow 38, McLain 0

Broken Bow 49, Muldrow 0

Cache 43, Anadarko 14

Central 49, Hilldale 23

Chickasha 48, Elk City 14

Cleveland 34, Oologah 31

Cushing 53, Madill 6

Fort Gibson 55, Stilwell 8

Grove 28, Miami 21

Harrah 21, McLoud 20

Poteau 43, Sallisaw 7

Tuttle 43, Tecumseh 7

Wagoner 56, Catoosa 7

Weatherford 42, Elgin 14

Class 3A

Berryhill 64, Inola 25

Cascia Hall 35, Verdigris 28

Checotah 63, Webster 6

Idabel 41, Okmulgee 14

Kingfisher 54, Blackwell 12

Lincoln Christian 49, Stigler 21

Locust Grove 27, Cl. Sequoyah 0

Lone Grove 54, Pauls Valley 21

Marlow 41, OKC Douglass 2

OKC Marshall 48, Bridge Creek 7

Perkins-Tryon 49, Mannford 7

Plainview 62, Purcell 0

Seminole 35, Roland 8

Sulphur 63, Bethel 13

Vinita 26, Jay 13

Class 2A

Alva 61, Hennessey 49

Atoka 49, Hartshorne 29

Beggs 75, Morris 42

Chisholm 41, Perry 14

Comanche 30, Marietta 0

Community Christian 34, Stratford 6

Dewey 26, Victory Christian 12

Dickson 54, Coalgate 13

Eufaula 49, Heavener 14

Holland Hall 51, Pocola 0

Hugo 40, Valliant 0

Jones 42, Chandler 29

Kiefer 56, Caney Valley 6

Kingston 20, Davis 18

Lexington 48, Little Axe 24

Lindsay 49, Tishomingo 0

Luther 51, Newkirk 0

Meeker 68, Kellyville 26

Metro Chr. 41, ADA 20

Nowata 22, Kansas 12

OCS 8, Crossings Christian 0

OKC Millwood 40, Crooked Oak 0

Okemah 46, Henryetta 7

Panama 22, Westville 14

Prague 43, Holdenville 6

Salina 18, Chelsea 13

Sperry 56, Haskell 14

Tah. Sequoyah 28, Keys 25

Vian 40, Spiro 14

Washington, Okla 49, Star Spencer 12

Wilburton 34, Antlers 0

Wyandotte 28, Chouteau 20

Class A

Boone-Apache 15, Healdton 14

Cashion 33, Christian Heritage 22

Colcord 39, Quapaw 25

Commerce 35, Afton 14

Cordell 42, Merritt 20

Dibble 29, Elmore City-Pernell 23

Fairland 40, Ketchum 14

Frederick 41, Sayre 6

Gore 37, Talihina 6

Hobart 54, Hinton 7

Hollis 22, Quinton 20

Hulbert 30, Porter 14

Mangum 55, Classen SAS 0

Minco 32, Rush Springs 7

Morrison 30, Woodland 0

Mounds 68, Liberty 14

Oklahoma Bible 34, Mooreland 28

Pawhuska 60, Barnsdall 12

Pawnee 22, Tonkawa 6

Rejoice Christian 42, Oklahoma Union 0

Ringling 62, Walters 0

Sallisaw Central 27, Warner 14

Stroud 14, Wayne 6

Texhoma 40, Fairview 21

Thomas-Fay-Custer 35, Hooker 7

Velma-Alma 52, Bray-Doyle 6

Watonga 36, Crescent 6

Wewoka 63, Allen 32

Wynnewood 43, Konawa 36

Class B

Alex 50, Destiny Christian 0

Canadian 56, Arkoma 6

Carnegie 18, Marlow Central 6

Cherokee 38, Seiling 0

Cyril 46, Empire 20

Davenport 59, Strother 0

Garber 20, Geary 0

Keota 68, Depew 20

Laverne 60, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 12

Maud 6, Yale 0

Prue 38, Summit Christian 14

Regent Prep 51, Gans 6

Ringwood at Canton

Ryan 30, Caddo 20

Snyder 22, Waurika 20

Watts 48, Porum 44

Weleetka at Dewar

Wesleyan Christian 61, Foyil 36

Class C

Boise City 38, Buffalo 34

Covington-Douglas 72, DC-Lamont 24

Coyle 68, Medford 50

Grandfield 66, Thackerville 48

Maysville 62, Corn Bible 34

Midway 22, Graham-Dustin 20

Mountain View-Gotebo at Temple

PC-Hunter 46, Timberlake 8

Sharon-Mutual 42, Waynoka 30

SW Covenant 56, Bluejacket 20

Tipton 52, Fox 6

Tyrone 54, Balko-Forgan 8

Webbers Falls 36, Paoli 26

Independents

US Grant 45, OKC Capitol Hill 0

tulsaworld.com

