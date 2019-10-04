Friday’s scores
Class 6AI
Broken Arrow 35, Norman 13
Jenks 62, Enid 10
Moore 35, Norman North 14
Mustang 23, Union 21
Owasso 44, Edmond North 0
Putnam North 36, Southmoore 10
Westmoore 33, Ed. Memorial 26
Class 6AII
Bixby 31, B. T. Washington 0
Choctaw 51, Putnam City 0
Ed. Deer Creek 3, Lawton 0
Muskogee 54, Sand Springs 6
Ponca City 21, Shawnee 7
Sapulpa 55, Bartlesville 40
Stillwater 42, Midwest City 7
Class 5A
Ada 42, McAlester 26
Ardmore 28, Altus 0
Claremore 55, East Central 15
Collinsville 49, Memorial 0
Coweta 33, Durant 16
Duncan 48, Western Heights 0
Glenpool 22, Hale 0
Guthrie 48, Guymon 0
Lawton Mac 38, OKC Southeast 0
Noble 72, El Reno 62
OKC McGuinness 56, Woodward 20
Piedmont 10, MWC Carl Albert 6
Tahlequah 26, Skiatook 22
Class 4A
Anadarko 8, Newcastle 0
Blanchard 34, McLoud 0
Bristow 45, Oologah 21
Broken Bow 30, Hilldale 10
Cache 38, Chickasha 20
Catoosa 26, Miami 20
Central 34, Muldrow 26
Cleveland 41, McLain 20
Clinton 14, Weatherford 6
Elgin 28, Elk City 7
Poteau 43, Fort Gibson 7
Sallisaw 47, Stilwell 21
Tecumseh 64, Cushing 41
Tuttle 55, Madill 7
Wagoner 49, Grove 10
Class 3A
Berryhill 62, Locust Grove 6
Cascia Hall 36, Jay 0
Checotah 50, Okmulgee 18
Idabel 55, Webster 8
Inola 37, Cl. Sequoyah 14
Kingfisher 29, Mannford 14
Lincoln Christian 51, Seminole 8
OHH 29, OKC Marshall 14
Perkins-Tryon 49, Blackwell 7
Stigler 31, Roland 0
Sulphur 41, Purcell 7
Verdigris 46, Vinita 9
Class 2A
Adair 66, Wyandotte 0
Atoka 57, Heavener 26
Beggs 71, Caney Valley 0
Chandler 47, Kellyville 13
Comanche 27, Coalgate 0
Dewey 62, Haskell 45
Eufaula 40, Hartshorne 6
Holland Hall 37, Keys 7
Hugo 47, Antlers 0
Jones 41, Meeker 14
Kingston 56, Tishomingo 6
Lindsay 20, Davis 14
Metro Chr. 59, Chouteau 7
Nowata 44, Chelsea 23
OCS 31, Newkirk 6
Okemah 50, Holdenville 16
Prague 62, Henryetta 41
Salina 14, Kansas 6
Sperry 57, Kiefer 7
Spiro 54, Westville 8
Tah. Sequoyah 54, Pocola 6
Vian 45, Panama 6
Victory Christian 46, Morris 26
Wilburton 34, Valliant 18
Class A
Boone-Apache 27, Walters 21
Cashion 44, Elmore City-Pernell 0
Commerce 44, Colcord 20
Crossings Christian 41, Crescent 14
Dibble 33, Rush Springs 7
Fairview 25, Hooker 14
Gore 28, Hulbert 18
Hinton 20, Merritt 13
Hominy 54, Drumright 0
Konawa 65, Liberty 14
Minco 39, Watonga 12
Mooreland 66, OCA 28
NOAH 26, Oklahoma Bible 20, OT
OKC Patriots 24, Warner 14
Oklahoma Union 44, Ketchum 0
Pawhuska 48, Tonkawa 7
Pawnee 56, Woodland 16
Porter 34, Talihina 18
Quapaw 68, Afton 30
Rejoice Christian 48, Fairland 12
Ringling 49, Healdton 0
Sallisaw Central 47, Savanna 20
Sayre 18, Cordell 0
Stroud 42, Wewoka 38
Thomas-Fay-Custer 16, Texhoma 8
Velma-Alma 56, Snyder 12
Wayne 69, Mounds 49
Wellston 70, Okeene 46
Wynnewood 43, Allen 26
Class B
Alex 70, Empire 12
Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Ringwood 14
Canadian 56, Porum 6
Canton 42, Waukomis 22
Coyle 52, Bray-Doyle 6
Dewar 34, Davenport 14
Keota 30, Wetumka 24
Laverne 60, Cherokee 34
Marlow Central 58, Cyril 32
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 30, Geary 6
Regent Prep 54, Yale 8
Seiling 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Summit Christian 51, Olive 6
Watts 68, Arkoma 18
Waurika 64, Caddo 12
Weleetka 58, Depew 36
WSN 14, Maud 9
Class C
Covington-Douglas 48, Bluejacket 0
Fox 28, Grandfield 24
Medford 64, Welch 0
Midway 54, Bowlegs 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 64, Corn Bible 14
PC-Hunter 46, Balko-Forgan 0
Sasakwa 64, Webbers Falls 14
Sharon-Mutual 60, Tyrone 32
Timberlake 40, Boise City 36
Tipton 48, Thackerville 0
Waynoka 32, Buffalo 30