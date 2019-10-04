Friday’s scores

Class 6AI

Broken Arrow 35, Norman 13

Jenks 62, Enid 10

Moore 35, Norman North 14

Mustang 23, Union 21

Owasso 44, Edmond North 0

Putnam North 36, Southmoore 10

Westmoore 33, Ed. Memorial 26

Class 6AII

Bixby 31, B. T. Washington 0

Choctaw 51, Putnam City 0

Ed. Deer Creek 3, Lawton 0

Muskogee 54, Sand Springs 6

Ponca City 21, Shawnee 7

Sapulpa 55, Bartlesville 40

Stillwater 42, Midwest City 7

Class 5A

Ada 42, McAlester 26

Ardmore 28, Altus 0

Claremore 55, East Central 15

Collinsville 49, Memorial 0

Coweta 33, Durant 16

Duncan 48, Western Heights 0

Glenpool 22, Hale 0

Guthrie 48, Guymon 0

Lawton Mac 38, OKC Southeast 0

Noble 72, El Reno 62

OKC McGuinness 56, Woodward 20

Piedmont 10, MWC Carl Albert 6

Tahlequah 26, Skiatook 22

Class 4A

Anadarko 8, Newcastle 0

Blanchard 34, McLoud 0

Bristow 45, Oologah 21

Broken Bow 30, Hilldale 10

Cache 38, Chickasha 20

Catoosa 26, Miami 20

Central 34, Muldrow 26

Cleveland 41, McLain 20

Clinton 14, Weatherford 6

Elgin 28, Elk City 7

Poteau 43, Fort Gibson 7

Sallisaw 47, Stilwell 21

Tecumseh 64, Cushing 41

Tuttle 55, Madill 7

Wagoner 49, Grove 10

Class 3A

Berryhill 62, Locust Grove 6

Cascia Hall 36, Jay 0

Checotah 50, Okmulgee 18

Idabel 55, Webster 8

Inola 37, Cl. Sequoyah 14

Kingfisher 29, Mannford 14

Lincoln Christian 51, Seminole 8

OHH 29, OKC Marshall 14

Perkins-Tryon 49, Blackwell 7

Stigler 31, Roland 0

Sulphur 41, Purcell 7

Verdigris 46, Vinita 9

Class 2A

Adair 66, Wyandotte 0

Atoka 57, Heavener 26

Beggs 71, Caney Valley 0

Chandler 47, Kellyville 13

Comanche 27, Coalgate 0

Dewey 62, Haskell 45

Eufaula 40, Hartshorne 6

Holland Hall 37, Keys 7

Hugo 47, Antlers 0

Jones 41, Meeker 14

Kingston 56, Tishomingo 6

Lindsay 20, Davis 14

Metro Chr. 59, Chouteau 7

Nowata 44, Chelsea 23

OCS 31, Newkirk 6

Okemah 50, Holdenville 16

Prague 62, Henryetta 41

Salina 14, Kansas 6

Sperry 57, Kiefer 7

Spiro 54, Westville 8

Tah. Sequoyah 54, Pocola 6

Vian 45, Panama 6

Victory Christian 46, Morris 26

Wilburton 34, Valliant 18

Class A

Boone-Apache 27, Walters 21

Cashion 44, Elmore City-Pernell 0

Commerce 44, Colcord 20

Crossings Christian 41, Crescent 14

Dibble 33, Rush Springs 7

Fairview 25, Hooker 14

Gore 28, Hulbert 18

Hinton 20, Merritt 13

Hominy 54, Drumright 0

Konawa 65, Liberty 14

Minco 39, Watonga 12

Mooreland 66, OCA 28

NOAH 26, Oklahoma Bible 20, OT

OKC Patriots 24, Warner 14

Oklahoma Union 44, Ketchum 0

Pawhuska 48, Tonkawa 7

Pawnee 56, Woodland 16

Porter 34, Talihina 18

Quapaw 68, Afton 30

Rejoice Christian 48, Fairland 12

Ringling 49, Healdton 0

Sallisaw Central 47, Savanna 20

Sayre 18, Cordell 0

Stroud 42, Wewoka 38

Thomas-Fay-Custer 16, Texhoma 8

Velma-Alma 56, Snyder 12

Wayne 69, Mounds 49

Wellston 70, Okeene 46

Wynnewood 43, Allen 26

Class B

Alex 70, Empire 12

Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Ringwood 14

Canadian 56, Porum 6

Canton 42, Waukomis 22

Coyle 52, Bray-Doyle 6

Dewar 34, Davenport 14

Keota 30, Wetumka 24

Laverne 60, Cherokee 34

Marlow Central 58, Cyril 32

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 30, Geary 6

Regent Prep 54, Yale 8

Seiling 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Summit Christian 51, Olive 6

Watts 68, Arkoma 18

Waurika 64, Caddo 12

Weleetka 58, Depew 36

WSN 14, Maud 9

Class C

Covington-Douglas 48, Bluejacket 0

Fox 28, Grandfield 24

Medford 64, Welch 0

Midway 54, Bowlegs 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 64, Corn Bible 14

PC-Hunter 46, Balko-Forgan 0

Sasakwa 64, Webbers Falls 14

Sharon-Mutual 60, Tyrone 32

Timberlake 40, Boise City 36

Tipton 48, Thackerville 0

Waynoka 32, Buffalo 30

tulsaworld.com

Tags