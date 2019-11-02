Week 9 scores
Class 6AIThursday
Union 57, Southmoore 0
Friday
Broken Arrow 45, Ed. Memorial 8
Ed. Santa Fe 33, Jenks 30
Mustang 37, Putnam North 34
Norman 49, Westmoore 31
Norman North 42, Edmond North 20
Owasso 34, Moore 7
Yukon 61, Enid 7
Class 6AII
Friday
B.T. Washington 34, Ponca City 14
Bixby 64, Shawnee 6
Choctaw 42, Midwest City 41, OT
Del City 48, Lawton 12
Ed. Deer Creek 63, Putnam West 0
Muskogee 44, Bartlesville 27
Sapulpa 31, Sand Springs 19
Stillwater 69, Putnam City 6
Class 5A
Thursday
East Central 14, Rogers 6
Tahlequah 54, Memorial 8
Western Heights 39, OKC Southeast 16
Friday
Ada 42, Hale 6
Bishop Kelley 41, Coweta 38
MWC Carl Albert 62, Lawton Ike 0
Claremore 45, Pryor 26
Collinsville 27, Skiatook 25
Duncan 21, Lawton Mac 19
Edison 49, Durant 7
El Reno 34, Altus 28, OT
McAlester 40, Glenpool 0
Noble 42, Ardmore 28
OKC McGuinness 33, Guthrie 7
Piedmont 51, OKC Northwest Classen 0
Woodward 50, Guymon 0
Class 4A
Thursday
Fort Gibson 44, Central 22
Friday
Anadarko 38, Elk City 10
Bethany 56, Madill 28
Bristow 42, Catoosa 0
Cache 49, Elgin 14
Chickasha 29, Clinton 13
Cleveland 52, Miami 19
Cushing 20, Blanchard 14
Grove 42, Oologah 35
Hilldale 35, Stilwell 17
Poteau 66, Muldrow 7
Sallisaw 34, Broken Bow 28, OT
Tecumseh 41, McLoud 14
Tuttle 56, Harrah 7
Wagoner 55, McLain 0
Weatherford 28, Newcastle 17
Class 3A
Friday
Berryhill 49, Jay 7
Cascia Hall 35, Cl. Sequoyah 7
Checotah 33, Roland 8
Inola 27, Vinita 13
Kingfisher 61, OKC St. Mary 0
Lincoln Christian 55, Idabel 0
Mannford 27, Bridge Creek 13
Marlow 68, Bethel 34
OHH 42, Blackwell 6
Perkins-Tryon 14, OKC Marshall 6
Plainview 49, Pauls Valley 7
Purcell 48, Lone Grove 47
Seminole 61, Webster 0
Stigler 35, Okmulgee 0
Sulphur 35, OKC Douglass 0
Verdigris 62, Locust Grove 14
Class 2A
Friday
Adair 46, Nowata 13
Atoka 28, Valliant 0
BHS 40, Haskell 14
Chandler 54, Henryetta 0
Chisholm 23, Luther 13
Chouteau 21, Chelsea 6
Coalgate 14, Tishomingo 12
Davis 38, Marietta 0
Eufaula 42, Antlers 8
Holland Hall 43, Spiro 6
Hugo 34, Hartshorne 6
Jones 35, Okemah 6
Kellyville 34, Holdenville 6
Keys 28, Westville 0
Kiefer 38, Victory Christian 14
Kingston 44, Comanche 0
Lexington 36, Crooked Oak 8
Lindsay 34, Dickson 0
Meeker 37, Prague 22
Metro Chr. 42, Kansas 0
Morris 32, Caney Valley 6
Newkirk 22, Hennessey 20
OCS 42, Perry 36, OT
OKC Millwood 55, Little Axe 20
Sperry 56, Dewey 6
Stratford 20, Star Spencer 7
Tah. Sequoyah 13, Panama 0
Vian 70, Pocola 0
Washington, Okla 57, Community Christian 0
Wilburton 14, Heavener 6
Wyandotte 18, Salina 8
Class A
Thursday
Stigler JV 38, Talihina 24
Friday
Barnsdall 48, Woodland 33
Cashion 44, Crossings Christian 24
Commerce 57, Ketchum 0
Crescent 15, Healdton 0
Dibble 33, Boone-Apache 14
Frederick 35, Hinton 0
Gore 39, Savanna 7
Hobart 42, Merritt 8
Hominy 30, Morrison 12
Hooker 28, Mooreland 22
Laverne 52, Beaver 0
Mangum 56, Sayre 8
Mounds 43, Wynnewood 20
OCA 62, OKC Capitol Hill 0
Oklahoma Union 32, Colcord 7
Pawnee 60, Drumright 0
Quapaw 26, Fairland 12
Rejoice Christian 75, Afton 8
Ringling 41, Elmore City-Pernell 0
Rush Springs 26, Walters 0
Sallisaw Central 58, Porter 28
Stroud 50, Allen 0
Texhoma 32, Oklahoma Bible 14
Thomas-Fay-Custer 36, Fairview 14
Velma-Alma 70, Okeene 20
Warner 8, Hulbert 0
Watonga 40, Christian Heritage 29
Wayne 57, Konawa 24
Wellston 52, Hollis 28
Wewoka 44, Liberty 0
Class B
Friday
Alex 64, Cyril 14
Arkoma 48, Cave Springs 0
Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Geary 0
Canadian 58, Wetumka 12
Cherokee 48, Ringwood 0
Davenport 48, Olive 0
Depew 56, Yale 16
Dewar 68, Keota 32
Foyil 64, South Coffeyville/Copan 29
Gans 48, Porum 26
Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Waukomis 8
Marlow Central 32, Empire 28
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 50, Garber 6
Prue 54, Wesleyan Christian 7
Regent Prep 56, Summit Christian 6
Shattuck 50, Seiling 0
Snyder 58, Carnegie 26
Strother 62, Maud 16
Turpin 56, Canton 6
Watts 44, Oaks 14
Waurika 60, Bray-Doyle 0
Weleetka 44, Caddo 0
WSN 68, Ryan 22
Class C
Thursday
Midway 52, Wilson-Henryetta 0
Friday
Bluejacket 62, Welch 8
Buffalo 37, Balko-Forgan 0
Covington-Douglas 38, Medford 30
Coyle 58, DC-Lamont 12
Graham-Dustin 54, Sasakwa 28
Maysville 54, Fox 34
Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Thackerville 8
Paoli 38, Bowlegs 12
PC-Hunter 46, Tyrone 0
Sharon-Mutual 52, Boise City 6
Temple at Grandfield
Tipton 15, Corn Bible 0
Waynoka 8, Timberlake 6
Independents
Thursday
Life Christian 24, Oklahoma School for the Deaf 14