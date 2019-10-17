Scores

6AI

Thursday

Ed. Santa Fe 23, Broken Arrow 21

Jenks 55, Ed. Memorial 10

Mustang 49, Edmond North 21

Owasso 55, Southmoore 3

Putnam North 41, Norman North 21

Union 44, Moore 10

Westmoore 50, Yukon 49

Friday

Norman at Enid

6AII

Thursday

B.T. Washington 48, Sapulpa 7

Bixby 47, Bartlesville 0

Choctaw 74, Putnam West 14

Del City 56, Putnam City 0

Midwest City 27, Ed. Deer Creek 14

Ponca City 24, Sand Springs 14

Shawnee 32, Muskogee 29

Stillwater 62, Lawton 14

5A

Thursday

Ardmore 68, OKC Southeast 8

Bishop Kelley 40, Glenpool 12

Carl Albert 48, Guthrie 0

Claremore 56, Memorial 6

Collinsville 38, East Central 6

Durant 14, Ada 0

Edison 50, Hale 8

El Reno 42, Duncan 19

Lawton Mac 34, Altus 21

McAlester 45, Coweta 18

Noble 48, Western Heights 7

OKC McGuinness 52, Lawton Ike 28

Piedmont 69, Guymon 6

Skiatook 40, Rogers 0

Tahlequah 58, Pryor 13

Friday

Woodward at OKC Northwest Classen

4A

Thursday

Bethany 62, Cushing 28

Blanchard 35, Madill 14

Bristow 46, Grove 16

Broken Bow 52, Central 14

Cache 32, Newcastle 7

Cleveland 21, Catoosa 7

Clinton 49, Elk City 13

Elgin 33, Anadarko 26

Hilldale 48, Muldrow 0

McLain 36, Miami 29

Poteau 58, Stilwell 7

Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 35

Tecumseh 41, Harrah 0

Tuttle 46, McLoud 7

Wagoner 38, Oologah 19

Weatherford 29, Chickasha 10

3A

Thursday

Berryhill 34, Cascia Hall 7

Checotah 39, Idabel 7

Jay 43, Locust Grove 35

Lincoln Christian 56, Roland 8

Mannford 35, Blackwell 13

Marlow 14, Lone Grove 0

OHH 59, Bridge Creek 0

OKC Marshall 52, OKC St. Mary 7

Pauls Valley 35, OKC Douglass 14

Perkins-Tryon 34, Kingfisher 13

Plainview 24, Sulphur 22

Purcell 43, Bethel 33

Stigler 56, Seminole 27

Verdigris 59, Inola 13

Vinita 35, Cl. Sequoyah 7

Friday

Okmulgee at Webster

2A

Thursday

Adair 56, Salina 0

Beggs 62, Victory Christian 21

Chandler 20, Prague 14

Chisholm 48, Hooker 0

Davis 35, Comanche 13

Dewey 44, Kiefer 28

Dickson 41, Tishomingo 0

Eufaula 52, Wilburton 6

Hartshorne 38, Valliant 13

Haskell 55, Caney Valley 0

Heavener 38, Antlers 10

Henryetta 27, Kellyville 26

Holland Hall 49, Tah. Sequoyah 6

Hugo 48, Atoka 14

Jones 44, Holdenville 0

Kansas 20, Wyandotte 14

Keys 63, Pocola 14

Kingston 62, Marietta 0

Meeker 15, Okemah 0

Metro Chr. 42, Chelsea 0

Nowata 42, Chouteau 20

OCS 59, Hennessey 7

OKC Millwood 28, Lexington 6

Perry 55, Newkirk 0

Sperry 56, Morris 0

Spiro 48, Panama 0

Vian 49, Westville 8

Washington, Okla 49, Stratford 8

Friday

Alva at Luther

Community Christian at Star Spencer

Crooked Oak at Little Axe

Lindsay at Coalgate

A

Thursday

Afton 38, Fairland 20

Colcord 55, Ketchum 6

Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 24

Crossings Christian 43, OKC Capitol Hill 7

Dibble 48, Walters 8

Elmore City-Pernell 27, Healdton 7

Frederick 42, Cordell 0

Gore 21, Warner 6

Hobart 33, Sayre 6

Hollis 36, Okeene 12

Mangum 44, Hinton 14

Minco 34, Crescent 14

Mooreland 28, Fairview 8

Morrison 30, Tonkawa 14

Pawhuska 46, Hominy 12

Pawnee 24, Barnsdall 20

Quinton 60, Wellston 58

Rejoice Christian 77, Quapaw 13

Rush Springs 35, Boone-Apache 23

Sallisaw Central 65, Talihina 32

Savanna 21, Porter 16

Stroud 60, Liberty 6

Texhoma 20, Watonga 13

Thomas-Fay-Custer 41, Oklahoma Bible 28

Wayne 35, Wynnewood 7

Wewoka 58, Mounds 40

Friday

Ketchum at Colcord

Konawa at Allen

B

Thursday

Alex 60, Geary 14

Burns Flat-Dill City 56, Snyder 6

Caddo 30, Maud 14

Canadian 44, Weleetka 18

Cherokee 58, Garber 12

Cyril 34, Carnegie 32

Davenport 48, Depew 0

Dewar 49, Arkoma 0

Empire 46, Bray-Doyle 0

Gans 46, Cave Springs 0

Keota 48, Porum 0

Laverne 60, Turpin 14

Marlow Central at WSN

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Prue 50, Olive 0

Regent Prep 71, South Coffeyville/Copan 0

Ringwood 40, Waukomis 14

Summit Christian 41, Oaks 0

Waurika 52, Ryan 0

Yale 44, Wesleyan Christian 34

Friday

Foyil at Watts

Seiling at Canton

Wetumka at Strother

C

Thursday

Bluejacket 82, DC-Lamont 34

Corn Bible at Temple

Coyle 55, Welch 0

Fox 28, Thackerville 6

Graham-Dustin 114, Bowlegs 64

Mountain View-Gotebo 52, Maysville 40

PC-Hunter 42, Buffalo 6

Sasakwa 58, Paoli 0

SW Covenant 26, Covington-Douglas 20

Timberlake 34, Sharon-Mutual 20

Tipton 48, Grandfield 0

Waynoka 50, Tyrone 48

Webbers Falls 60, Wilson-Henryetta 12

Friday

Boise City at Balko-Forgan

Thackerville at Fox

Independents

Friday

Classen SAS at NOAH

Life Christian at Claremore Christian

