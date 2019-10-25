scores

Class 6AI

Broken Arrow 43, Yukon 42

Ed. Memorial 35, Enid 0

Ed. Santa Fe 31, Westmoore 14

Jenks 49, Norman 25

Moore 27, Putnam North 13

Owasso 24, Mustang 10

Southmoore 24, Edmond North 17

Union 48, Norman North 13

Class 6AII

Bartlesville 34, Ponca City 29

Bixby 75, Sand Springs 0

Choctaw 41, Lawton 35

Del City 26, Midwest City 7

Ed. Deer Creek 47, Putnam City 3

Muskogee 7, B.T. Washington 6

Sapulpa 30, Shawnee 20

Stillwater 61, Putnam West 0

Class 5A

Altus 40, Western Heights 13

Ardmore 33, Duncan 0

Bishop Kelley 13, Ada 0

MWC Carl Albert 49, Woodward 14

Collinsville 41, Pryor 14

Coweta 54, Hale 0

Durant 41, Glenpool 21

Edison 25, McAlester 13

El Reno 61, OKC Southeast 0

Guthrie 40, OKC Northwest Classen 0

Lawton Ike 37, Guymon 21

Memorial 26, Rogers 6

Noble 50, Lawton Mac 18

OKC McGuinness 29, Piedmont 7

Skiatook 34, Claremore 27

Tahlequah 41, East Central 10

Class 4A

Bethany 36, Tecumseh 7

Bristow 30, Wagoner 7

Catoosa 35, McLain 0

Central 57, Stilwell 24

Chickasha 15, Elgin 8

Clinton 21, Anadarko 20

Cushing 27, Harrah 17

Fort Gibson 13, Hilldale 6

Grove 20, Cleveland 14

Madill 57, McLoud 32

Newcastle 65, Elk City 7

Oologah 58, Miami 6

Poteau 14, Broken Bow 0

Sallisaw 36, Muldrow 6

Tuttle 18, Blanchard 14

Weatherford 35, Cache 26

Class 3A

Berryhill 63, Vinita 21

Bethel 39, OKC Douglass 6

Blackwell 41, OKC St. Mary 0

Cascia Hall 38, Locust Grove 10

Checotah 13, Seminole 12

Inola 42, Jay 34

Lincoln Christian 49, Okmulgee 0

Marlow 26, Sulphur 12

OKC Heritage Hall 27, Kingfisher 3

OKC Marshall 26, Mannford 14

Perkins-Tryon 42, Bridge Creek 6

Plainview 26, Lone Grove 6

Purcell 32, Pauls Valley 6

Roland 46, Webster 0

Stigler 28, Idabel 0

Verdigris 46, Cl. Sequoyah 7

Class 2A

Adair 58, Kansas 6

Atoka 20, Antlers 16

Chandler 40, Okemah 12

Chisholm 45, Newkirk 0

Chouteau 14, Salina 0

Davis 33, Coalgate 0

Dewey 56, Caney Valley 18

Eufaula 41, Valliant 7

Frederick 49, Hennessey 20

Hartshorne 20, Wilburton 0

Haskell 22, Morris 14, OT

Hugo 28, Heavener 0

Keys 34, Panama 0

Kiefer 72, BHS 26

Kingston 46, Dickson 0

Lexington 36, Community Christian 6

Lindsay 28, Comanche 7

Luther 21, Perry 20

Marietta 12, Tishomingo 0

Meeker 61, Holdenville 6

Metro Chr. 42, Nowata 7

OCS 59, Alva 26

OKC Centennial 59, Alva 26

OKC Millwood 18, Star Spencer 0

Prague 44, Kellyville 6

Sperry 56, Victory Christian 6

Spiro 53, Pocola 0

Stratford 6, Little Axe 0

Tah. Sequoyah 48, Westville 0

Vian 49, Holland Hall 16

Washington, Okla 47, Crooked Oak 0

Wyandotte 34, Chelsea 0

Class A

Barnsdall 33, Tonkawa 8

Boone-Apache 43, Elmore City-Pernell 12

Cashion 54, Watonga 14

Colcord 28, Fairland 8

Crescent 41, Putnam Heights 6

Crossings Christian 63, OCA 16

Dibble 35, Healdton 6

Hobart 48, Cordell 7

Hominy 48, Woodland 6

Mangum 65, Merritt 20

Minco 35, Christian Heritage 19

Mooreland 12, Thomas-Fay-Custer 9

Morrison 15, Drumright 0

Mounds 48, Allen 0

Okeene 44, Beaver 36

Ok. Bible 29, Hooker 14

Oklahoma Union 26, Afton 0

Pawnee 42, Fairview 0

Quapaw 56, Ketchum 0

Quinton 22, Decatur, Ark. 20

Rejoice Chr. 35,

Commerce 0

Ringling 35, Rush Springs 0

Savanna 27, Talihina 6

Sayre 8, Hinton 6

Stroud 58, Konawa 14

Velma-Alma 20, Hollis 14

Warner 18, Porter 0

Wayne 50, Liberty 6

Wellston 66, Sunrise Christian, Kan. 60

Wewoka 36, Wynnewood 29

Class B

Alex 54, Carnegie 6

Burns Flat-Dill City 48, Cyril 0

Canadian 38, Strother 14

Cherokee 54, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Davenport 52, Prue 6

Depew 102, Wesleyan Christian 55

Dewar 74, Gans 28

Keota 24, Arkoma 0

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 52, Waukomis 6

Regent Prep 48, Oaks 0

Ringwood 42, Garber 24

Shattuck 56, Laverne 30

Snyder 50, Geary 12

Summit Christian 48, Foyil 0

Turpin 38, Seiling 14

Watts 50, South Coffeyville/Copan 0

Waurika 60, Marlow Central 0

Weleetka 46, Maud 0

Wetumka 22, Caddo 8

WSN 22, Empire 6

Yale 26, Olive 6

Class C

Balko-Forgan 28, Sharon-Mutual 20

Coyle 58, Covington-Douglas 20

Fox 20, Corn Bible 6

Graham-Dustin 52, Wilson-Henryetta 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 60, Grandfield 14

Sasakwa 32, Midway 28

SW Covenant 48, Welch 0

Temple at Thackerville

Timberlake 28, Buffalo 22

Tipton 42, Maysville 26

Tyrone 62, Boise City 12

Webbers Falls 28, Bowlegs 12

Independents

Classen SAS 48, OKC Capitol Hill 12

OKC Patriots 36, OKC U.S. Grant 7

