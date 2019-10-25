scores
Class 6AI
Broken Arrow 43, Yukon 42
Ed. Memorial 35, Enid 0
Ed. Santa Fe 31, Westmoore 14
Jenks 49, Norman 25
Moore 27, Putnam North 13
Owasso 24, Mustang 10
Southmoore 24, Edmond North 17
Union 48, Norman North 13
Class 6AII
Bartlesville 34, Ponca City 29
Bixby 75, Sand Springs 0
Choctaw 41, Lawton 35
Del City 26, Midwest City 7
Ed. Deer Creek 47, Putnam City 3
Muskogee 7, B.T. Washington 6
Sapulpa 30, Shawnee 20
Stillwater 61, Putnam West 0
Class 5A
Altus 40, Western Heights 13
Ardmore 33, Duncan 0
Bishop Kelley 13, Ada 0
MWC Carl Albert 49, Woodward 14
Collinsville 41, Pryor 14
Coweta 54, Hale 0
Durant 41, Glenpool 21
Edison 25, McAlester 13
El Reno 61, OKC Southeast 0
Guthrie 40, OKC Northwest Classen 0
Lawton Ike 37, Guymon 21
Memorial 26, Rogers 6
Noble 50, Lawton Mac 18
OKC McGuinness 29, Piedmont 7
Skiatook 34, Claremore 27
Tahlequah 41, East Central 10
Class 4A
Bethany 36, Tecumseh 7
Bristow 30, Wagoner 7
Catoosa 35, McLain 0
Central 57, Stilwell 24
Chickasha 15, Elgin 8
Clinton 21, Anadarko 20
Cushing 27, Harrah 17
Fort Gibson 13, Hilldale 6
Grove 20, Cleveland 14
Madill 57, McLoud 32
Newcastle 65, Elk City 7
Oologah 58, Miami 6
Poteau 14, Broken Bow 0
Sallisaw 36, Muldrow 6
Tuttle 18, Blanchard 14
Weatherford 35, Cache 26
Class 3A
Berryhill 63, Vinita 21
Bethel 39, OKC Douglass 6
Blackwell 41, OKC St. Mary 0
Cascia Hall 38, Locust Grove 10
Checotah 13, Seminole 12
Inola 42, Jay 34
Lincoln Christian 49, Okmulgee 0
Marlow 26, Sulphur 12
OKC Heritage Hall 27, Kingfisher 3
OKC Marshall 26, Mannford 14
Perkins-Tryon 42, Bridge Creek 6
Plainview 26, Lone Grove 6
Purcell 32, Pauls Valley 6
Roland 46, Webster 0
Stigler 28, Idabel 0
Verdigris 46, Cl. Sequoyah 7
Class 2A
Adair 58, Kansas 6
Atoka 20, Antlers 16
Chandler 40, Okemah 12
Chisholm 45, Newkirk 0
Chouteau 14, Salina 0
Davis 33, Coalgate 0
Dewey 56, Caney Valley 18
Eufaula 41, Valliant 7
Frederick 49, Hennessey 20
Hartshorne 20, Wilburton 0
Haskell 22, Morris 14, OT
Hugo 28, Heavener 0
Keys 34, Panama 0
Kiefer 72, BHS 26
Kingston 46, Dickson 0
Lexington 36, Community Christian 6
Lindsay 28, Comanche 7
Luther 21, Perry 20
Marietta 12, Tishomingo 0
Meeker 61, Holdenville 6
Metro Chr. 42, Nowata 7
OCS 59, Alva 26
OKC Millwood 18, Star Spencer 0
Prague 44, Kellyville 6
Sperry 56, Victory Christian 6
Spiro 53, Pocola 0
Stratford 6, Little Axe 0
Tah. Sequoyah 48, Westville 0
Vian 49, Holland Hall 16
Washington, Okla 47, Crooked Oak 0
Wyandotte 34, Chelsea 0
Class A
Barnsdall 33, Tonkawa 8
Boone-Apache 43, Elmore City-Pernell 12
Cashion 54, Watonga 14
Colcord 28, Fairland 8
Crescent 41, Putnam Heights 6
Crossings Christian 63, OCA 16
Dibble 35, Healdton 6
Hobart 48, Cordell 7
Hominy 48, Woodland 6
Mangum 65, Merritt 20
Minco 35, Christian Heritage 19
Mooreland 12, Thomas-Fay-Custer 9
Morrison 15, Drumright 0
Mounds 48, Allen 0
Okeene 44, Beaver 36
Ok. Bible 29, Hooker 14
Oklahoma Union 26, Afton 0
Pawnee 42, Fairview 0
Quapaw 56, Ketchum 0
Quinton 22, Decatur, Ark. 20
Rejoice Chr. 35,
Commerce 0
Ringling 35, Rush Springs 0
Savanna 27, Talihina 6
Sayre 8, Hinton 6
Stroud 58, Konawa 14
Velma-Alma 20, Hollis 14
Warner 18, Porter 0
Wayne 50, Liberty 6
Wellston 66, Sunrise Christian, Kan. 60
Wewoka 36, Wynnewood 29
Class B
Alex 54, Carnegie 6
Burns Flat-Dill City 48, Cyril 0
Canadian 38, Strother 14
Cherokee 54, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Davenport 52, Prue 6
Depew 102, Wesleyan Christian 55
Dewar 74, Gans 28
Keota 24, Arkoma 0
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 52, Waukomis 6
Regent Prep 48, Oaks 0
Ringwood 42, Garber 24
Shattuck 56, Laverne 30
Snyder 50, Geary 12
Summit Christian 48, Foyil 0
Turpin 38, Seiling 14
Watts 50, South Coffeyville/Copan 0
Waurika 60, Marlow Central 0
Weleetka 46, Maud 0
Wetumka 22, Caddo 8
WSN 22, Empire 6
Yale 26, Olive 6
Class C
Balko-Forgan 28, Sharon-Mutual 20
Coyle 58, Covington-Douglas 20
Fox 20, Corn Bible 6
Graham-Dustin 52, Wilson-Henryetta 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 60, Grandfield 14
Sasakwa 32, Midway 28
SW Covenant 48, Welch 0
Temple at Thackerville
Timberlake 28, Buffalo 22
Tipton 42, Maysville 26
Tyrone 62, Boise City 12
Webbers Falls 28, Bowlegs 12
Independents
Classen SAS 48, OKC Capitol Hill 12
OKC Patriots 36, OKC U.S. Grant 7