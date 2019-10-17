Berryhill 34, Cascia Hall 7

Berryhill 7 14 13 0 — 34

Cascia Hall 0 7 0 0 — 7

BER: Braden Hendrix 18 pass from Jake Miller (Chandler Ragland kick)

BER: Hendrix 35 pass from Miller (Ragland kick)

BER: Chase Burke 2 run (Ragland kick)

CH: Zach Uhren 20 pass from Cooper Mullen (Luke Braley kick)

BER: Chase Smith 1 run (kick failed)

BER: Jaxon Knight 72 pass from Miller (Ragland kick)

CH BER

First Downs 8 20

Passing Yards 129 239

Comp-Att-Int 11-29-0 11-20-1

Rushes-Yards 19-(-11) 43-201

Punts-Avg 7-32.7 3-22.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 9-80 6-58

