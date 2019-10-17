Berryhill 34, Cascia Hall 7
Berryhill 7 14 13 0 — 34
Cascia Hall 0 7 0 0 — 7
BER: Braden Hendrix 18 pass from Jake Miller (Chandler Ragland kick)
BER: Hendrix 35 pass from Miller (Ragland kick)
BER: Chase Burke 2 run (Ragland kick)
CH: Zach Uhren 20 pass from Cooper Mullen (Luke Braley kick)
BER: Chase Smith 1 run (kick failed)
BER: Jaxon Knight 72 pass from Miller (Ragland kick)
CH BER
First Downs 8 20
Passing Yards 129 239
Comp-Att-Int 11-29-0 11-20-1
Rushes-Yards 19-(-11) 43-201
Punts-Avg 7-32.7 3-22.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-80 6-58