Summaries
Adair 56, Salina 0
Salina 0 0 0 0 — 0
Adair 16 28 6 6 — 56
ADR: Garrett Long 5 run (Long run)
ADR: Wayne Jackson 2 pass from Nate Ratcliff (Gunner Rader run)
ADR: Long 24 pass from Ratcliff (Long run)
ADR: Barrett Bradbury 45 pass from Ratcliff (run failed)
ADR: Rader 45 interception return (run failed)
ADR: Jacob Lappe 4 run (Lappe run)
ADR: Lappe 9 run (pass failed)
ADR: Carter Back 14 pass from Reese Wengert (run failed)
Bixby 47, Bartlesville 0
Bixby 37 10 0 0 — 47
Bartlesville 0 0 0 0 — 0
BIX: Braylin Presley 45 run (Reis Vernon kick)
BIX: Luke Creeger 42 pass from Mason Willias (Barret Daniel pass from Trevon Holt)
BIX: Brennan Presley 7 pass from Williams (Vernon kick)
BIX: Creeger 27 pass from Williams (Carson Chambers run)
BIX: Presley 25 pass from Williams (Vernon kick)
BIX: FG 28, Vernon
BIX: Presley 89 pass from Williams (Vernon kick)
Bluejacket 82, DC-Lamont 34
Bluejacket 30 8 24 20 — 82
DC-Lamont 14 6 14 0 — 34
BJ: Hagen Beisly 9 run (Keegan Francis run)
DCL: Gavin Wallace 24 pass from Palladin Compala (Campala run)
BJ: Beisly 11 run (Beisly run)
BJ: Beisly 8 run (run failed)
DCL: Wallace 54 pass from Compala (run failed)
BJ: Gabe Arrevillagas 7 run (Beisly run)
BJ: Beisly 1 run (Beisly run)
DCL: Wallace 40 pass from Compala (pass failed)
BJ: Beisly 7 run (Francis pass from Beisly)
BJ: Beisly 1 run (Arrevillagas run)
DCL: Dawson Silks 55 pass from Compala (pass failed)
BJ: Johnny Estes 7 run (Francis pass from Estes)
DCL: Colby Smith 49 pass from Compala (Compala run)
BJ: Estes 21 run (Charlie Spiegel run)
BJ: Arrevillagas 16 pass from Estes (run failed)
BJ: Estes 2 run (no attempt)
Bristow 46, Grove 16
Bristow 25 14 7 0 — 46
Grove 0 9 0 7 — 16
BRI: D.J. Overstreet 9 run (Cord Dobrinski pass from Overstreet)
BRI: Stephon Tolon 40 interception return (Patrick Lupp kick)
BRI: Overstreet 24 pass from Tolon (Lupp kick)
BRI: FG 35 Lupp
GRO: Safety punt snapped out of end zone
GRO: Cole Buchholz 7 pass from Carson Trimble (Nick Allsup kick)
BRI: Tolon 5 run (Lupp kick)
BRI: Jake Boomer 32 run (Lupp kick)
BRI: Luke Miller 1 run (Lupp kick)
GRO: Kadian Forbis 14 run (Allsup kick)
Checotah 39, Idabel 7
Idabel 7 0 0 0 — 7
Checotah 12 0 13 14 — 39
CHE: Bailey McIntosh 14 pass from Jacob Barrett (kick failed)
IDB: Jaxen Thompson 1 run (Jaquevean King kick)
CHE: Dontierre Fisher 42 run (run failed)
CHE: Barrett 2 run (Angel Llanas kick)
CHE: Barrett 2 run (run failed)
CHE: Fisher 1 run (Llanas kick)
CHE: McIntosh 27 pass from Barrett (Llanas kick)
Davenport 48, Depew 0
Davenport 14 28 6 0 — 48
Depew 0 0 0 0 — 0
DVNP: Tyler Harrison 28 run (pass failed)
DVNP: Carson Funk 36 run (Funk run)
DVNP: Funk 3 run (run failed)
DVNP: Funk 1 run (run failed)
DVNP: Harrison 49 run (Funk run)
DVNP: Casey Harelson 17 pass from Funk (Funk run)
DVNP: Jace Phillips 40 run (no attempt)
Gans 46, Cave Springs 0
Gans 14 24 8 0 — 46
Cave Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0
GAN: Nick Philpott 55 run (Jameson Henry run)
GAN: Keith Renfrow 3 pass from Henry (run failed)
GAN: Henry 8 run (Henry run)
GAN: Christian Gregory 5 pass from Henry (Henry run)
GAN: Philpott 60 fumble return (Henry run)
GAN: Matt Jenkins 48 run (Brylee Smith pass from Henry)
Holland Hall 49,
Tahlequah Sequoyah 6
Tah. Sequoyah 0 0 0 6 — 6
Holland Hall 14 28 7 0 — 49
HH: Brenden Terry 7 pass from Wallace Clark (Magnus Lepak kick)
HH: Marc Gouldsby 13 pass from Clark (Lepak kick)
HH: Terry 42 pass from Clark (Lepak kick)
HH: Cameron Robinson 29 pass from Clark (Lepak kick)
HH: Gouldsby 70 punt return (Lepak kick)
HH: Justice Thompson 16 run (Lepak kick)
HH: Thompson 38 run (Lepak kick)
ST: Tyler Purkey 4 run (kick failed)
Lincoln Christian 56,
Roland 8
Roland 0 0 8 0 — 8
Lincoln Christian 35 14 7 0 — 56
LC: Alex Newell 11 pass from Chase Ricke (Keagan Porter kick)
LC: Connor Johnson 10 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)
LC: Johnson 24 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)
LC: Josh Kaste 7 run (Porter kick)
LC: Kolbe Katsis 22 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)
LC: Johnson 13 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)
LC: Grant Kaste 6 pas from Ricke (Porter kick)
LC: Logan Farris 52 run (Ethan Martin kick)
ROL: Dylan Lewis 65 pass from Paxton Pitts (Coyln Tuck run)
Metro Christian 42,
Chelsea 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 — 0
Metro Chr. 42 0 0 0 — 42
MET: Carson Callaway 91 pass from Asher Link (Austin Rubio kick)
MET: Callaway 57 punt return (Rubio kick)
MET: Andrew Marouk 1 run (Rubio kick)
MET: Derek Sanderson 2 pass from Link (Rubio kick)
MET: Evan Sadler 6 pass from Link (Rubio kick)
MET: Blaze Munoz 99 pass from Link (Rubio kick)
Ponca City 24,
Sand Springs 14
Ponca City 7 10 0 7 — 24
Sand Springs 0 0 7 7 — 14
PC: Kyter Welch 2 run (Spencer Ball kick)
PC: Sam McKinney 48 pass from Justin Andrews (Ball kick)
PC: FG Ball 34
SS: Jamon Sisco 14 pass from Ty Pennington (Zach Heinen kick)
SS: Trey Wilkerson 3 run (Heinen kick)
PC: Andrews 2 run (Ball kick)
SS PC
First Downs 14 14
Passing Yards 200 92
Comp-Att-Int 14-24-1 8-16-0
Rushes-Yards 26-62 43-215
Punts-Avg 2-29.0 4-35.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0
Penalties-Yards 8-81 8-76
Prue 50, Olive 0
Olive 0 0 0 0 — 0
Prue 14 30 6 0 — 50
PRUE: Duncan Toothman 7 run (pass failed)
PRUE: Jesse Toothman 15 run (Jaden Reed pass from Jace Horton)
PRUE: D. Toothman 15 run (Horton run)
PRUE: Horton 15 run (run failed)
PRUE: Horton 8 run (Reed pass from Horton)
PRUE: D. Toothman 40 pass from Horton (J. Toothman run)
PRUE: D. Toothman 24 run (no conversion)
Regent Prep 71,
South Coffeyville/Copan 0
Regent Prep 49 22 0 0 — 71
S. Coffeyville/Copan 0 0 0 0 — 0
RP: Will Gilbreath 51 run (kick failed)
RP: Braden Gilbert 15 run (Josh Elliott kick)
RP: Harrison Smith 33 run (Elliott kick)
RP: Gilbreath 47 pass from Gilbert (Elliott kick)
RP: Jack Wright 30 punt return (pass failed)
RP: Safety tackle in end zone
RP: Wright 64 pass from Gilbert (Elliott kick)
RP: Levi Haueter 24 pass from Gilbert (Wright kick)
RP: Haueter 2 pass from Seth Streeter (run failed)
RP: Evan Peace 13 pass from Streeter (Warren Brown pass from Streeter)
RP: Streeter 26 run (Carter Smith pass from Streeter)
Rejoice Christian 77,
Quapaw 13
Quapaw 0 0 0 13 — 13
Rejoice Christian 21 14 28 14 — 77
RC: Nate Anderson 2 run (Ben Brown kick)
RC: Cole Hill 18 pass from Riley Walker (Brown kick)
RC: Gage Barham 29 pass from Walker (Brown kick)
RC: Anderson 49 pass from Walker (Brown kick)
RC: Anderson 75 run (Brown kick)
RC: Anderson 3 run (Brown kick)
RC: Hill 20 interception return (Brown kick)
RC: Chance Wilson 25 interception return (Brown kick)
RC: Will Lampley 1 run (Brown kick)
QUA: Preston Thomasson 10 run (kick failed)
RC: Drake Miller 63 pass from Wilson (Brown kick)
QUA: Corben Cunliffe 21 run (Koen Myrick kick)
RC: Wilson 44 run (Brown kick)
Sperry 56, Morris 0
Sperry 28 28 0 0 — 56
Morris 0 0 0 0 — 0
SPY: Bryce Carter 62 run (Stanley Reevis kick)
SPY: Joe Whitely 8 run (Reevis kick)
SPY: Walker Niver 3 run (Reevis kick)
SPY: Stormy Weathers 13 pass from Cooper Park (Reevis kick)
SPY: Carter 72 run (Reevis kick)
SPY: Carter 6 run (Reevis kick)
SPY: Niver 3 run (Reevis kick)
SPY: Park 16 run (Reevis kick)
Wagoner 38, Oologah 19
Oologah 0 0 6 13 — 19
Wagoner 6 18 7 7 — 38
WAG: Chase Nanni 25 pass from Sawyer Jones (pass failed)
WAG: Chochee Watson 6 run (Jaden Snyder kick)
WAG: C. Watson 2 run (Nanni pass from Jones)
WAG: Snyder 39 FG
OOL: Brennen Davis 17 pass from Blake Salt (kick failed)
WAG: Jones 1 run (Snyder kick)
WAG: Braden Drake 35 run (Snyder kick)
OOL: Davis 47 pass from Salt (kick failed)
OOL: Salt 1 run (Cole Powell kick)
WAG OOL
First Downs 16 10
Passing Yards 126 157
Comp-Att-Int 11-18-0 13-21-2
Rushes-Yards 46-237 23-23
Punts-Avg 3-32.7 4-37
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-62 2-10