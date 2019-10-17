Summaries

Adair 56, Salina 0

Salina 0 0 0 0 — 0

Adair 16 28 6 6 — 56

ADR: Garrett Long 5 run (Long run)

ADR: Wayne Jackson 2 pass from Nate Ratcliff (Gunner Rader run)

ADR: Long 24 pass from Ratcliff (Long run)

ADR: Barrett Bradbury 45 pass from Ratcliff (run failed)

ADR: Rader 45 interception return (run failed)

ADR: Jacob Lappe 4 run (Lappe run)

ADR: Lappe 9 run (pass failed)

ADR: Carter Back 14 pass from Reese Wengert (run failed)

Bixby 47, Bartlesville 0

Bixby 37 10 0 0 — 47

Bartlesville 0 0 0 0 — 0

BIX: Braylin Presley 45 run (Reis Vernon kick)

BIX: Luke Creeger 42 pass from Mason Willias (Barret Daniel pass from Trevon Holt)

BIX: Brennan Presley 7 pass from Williams (Vernon kick)

BIX: Creeger 27 pass from Williams (Carson Chambers run)

BIX: Presley 25 pass from Williams (Vernon kick)

BIX: FG 28, Vernon

BIX: Presley 89 pass from Williams (Vernon kick)

Bluejacket 82, DC-Lamont 34

Bluejacket 30 8 24 20 — 82

DC-Lamont 14 6 14 0 — 34

BJ: Hagen Beisly 9 run (Keegan Francis run)

DCL: Gavin Wallace 24 pass from Palladin Compala (Campala run)

BJ: Beisly 11 run (Beisly run)

BJ: Beisly 8 run (run failed)

DCL: Wallace 54 pass from Compala (run failed)

BJ: Gabe Arrevillagas 7 run (Beisly run)

BJ: Beisly 1 run (Beisly run)

DCL: Wallace 40 pass from Compala (pass failed)

BJ: Beisly 7 run (Francis pass from Beisly)

BJ: Beisly 1 run (Arrevillagas run)

DCL: Dawson Silks 55 pass from Compala (pass failed)

BJ: Johnny Estes 7 run (Francis pass from Estes)

DCL: Colby Smith 49 pass from Compala (Compala run)

BJ: Estes 21 run (Charlie Spiegel run)

BJ: Arrevillagas 16 pass from Estes (run failed)

BJ: Estes 2 run (no attempt)

Bristow 46, Grove 16

Bristow 25 14 7 0 — 46

Grove 0 9 0 7 — 16

BRI: D.J. Overstreet 9 run (Cord Dobrinski pass from Overstreet)

BRI: Stephon Tolon 40 interception return (Patrick Lupp kick)

BRI: Overstreet 24 pass from Tolon (Lupp kick)

BRI: FG 35 Lupp

GRO: Safety punt snapped out of end zone

GRO: Cole Buchholz 7 pass from Carson Trimble (Nick Allsup kick)

BRI: Tolon 5 run (Lupp kick)

BRI: Jake Boomer 32 run (Lupp kick)

BRI: Luke Miller 1 run (Lupp kick)

GRO: Kadian Forbis 14 run (Allsup kick)

Checotah 39, Idabel 7

Idabel 7 0 0 0 — 7

Checotah 12 0 13 14 — 39

CHE: Bailey McIntosh 14 pass from Jacob Barrett (kick failed)

IDB: Jaxen Thompson 1 run (Jaquevean King kick)

CHE: Dontierre Fisher 42 run (run failed)

CHE: Barrett 2 run (Angel Llanas kick)

CHE: Barrett 2 run (run failed)

CHE: Fisher 1 run (Llanas kick)

CHE: McIntosh 27 pass from Barrett (Llanas kick)

Davenport 48, Depew 0

Davenport 14 28 6 0 — 48

Depew 0 0 0 0 — 0

DVNP: Tyler Harrison 28 run (pass failed)

DVNP: Carson Funk 36 run (Funk run)

DVNP: Funk 3 run (run failed)

DVNP: Funk 1 run (run failed)

DVNP: Harrison 49 run (Funk run)

DVNP: Casey Harelson 17 pass from Funk (Funk run)

DVNP: Jace Phillips 40 run (no attempt)

Gans 46, Cave Springs 0

Gans 14 24 8 0 — 46

Cave Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0

GAN: Nick Philpott 55 run (Jameson Henry run)

GAN: Keith Renfrow 3 pass from Henry (run failed)

GAN: Henry 8 run (Henry run)

GAN: Christian Gregory 5 pass from Henry (Henry run)

GAN: Philpott 60 fumble return (Henry run)

GAN: Matt Jenkins 48 run (Brylee Smith pass from Henry)

Holland Hall 49,

Tahlequah Sequoyah 6

Tah. Sequoyah 0 0 0 6 — 6

Holland Hall 14 28 7 0 — 49

HH: Brenden Terry 7 pass from Wallace Clark (Magnus Lepak kick)

HH: Marc Gouldsby 13 pass from Clark (Lepak kick)

HH: Terry 42 pass from Clark (Lepak kick)

HH: Cameron Robinson 29 pass from Clark (Lepak kick)

HH: Gouldsby 70 punt return (Lepak kick)

HH: Justice Thompson 16 run (Lepak kick)

HH: Thompson 38 run (Lepak kick)

ST: Tyler Purkey 4 run (kick failed)

Lincoln Christian 56,

Roland 8

Roland 0 0 8 0 — 8

Lincoln Christian 35 14 7 0 — 56

LC: Alex Newell 11 pass from Chase Ricke (Keagan Porter kick)

LC: Connor Johnson 10 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)

LC: Johnson 24 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)

LC: Josh Kaste 7 run (Porter kick)

LC: Kolbe Katsis 22 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)

LC: Johnson 13 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)

LC: Grant Kaste 6 pas from Ricke (Porter kick)

LC: Logan Farris 52 run (Ethan Martin kick)

ROL: Dylan Lewis 65 pass from Paxton Pitts (Coyln Tuck run)

Metro Christian 42,

Chelsea 0

Chelsea 0 0 0 0 — 0

Metro Chr. 42 0 0 0 — 42

MET: Carson Callaway 91 pass from Asher Link (Austin Rubio kick)

MET: Callaway 57 punt return (Rubio kick)

MET: Andrew Marouk 1 run (Rubio kick)

MET: Derek Sanderson 2 pass from Link (Rubio kick)

MET: Evan Sadler 6 pass from Link (Rubio kick)

MET: Blaze Munoz 99 pass from Link (Rubio kick)

Ponca City 24,

Sand Springs 14

Ponca City 7 10 0 7 — 24

Sand Springs 0 0 7 7 — 14

PC: Kyter Welch 2 run (Spencer Ball kick)

PC: Sam McKinney 48 pass from Justin Andrews (Ball kick)

PC: FG Ball 34

SS: Jamon Sisco 14 pass from Ty Pennington (Zach Heinen kick)

SS: Trey Wilkerson 3 run (Heinen kick)

PC: Andrews 2 run (Ball kick)

SS PC

First Downs 14 14

Passing Yards 200 92

Comp-Att-Int 14-24-1 8-16-0

Rushes-Yards 26-62 43-215

Punts-Avg 2-29.0 4-35.2

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0

Penalties-Yards 8-81 8-76

Prue 50, Olive 0

Olive 0 0 0 0 — 0

Prue 14 30 6 0 — 50

PRUE: Duncan Toothman 7 run (pass failed)

PRUE: Jesse Toothman 15 run (Jaden Reed pass from Jace Horton)

PRUE: D. Toothman 15 run (Horton run)

PRUE: Horton 15 run (run failed)

PRUE: Horton 8 run (Reed pass from Horton)

PRUE: D. Toothman 40 pass from Horton (J. Toothman run)

PRUE: D. Toothman 24 run (no conversion)

Regent Prep 71,

South Coffeyville/Copan 0

Regent Prep 49 22 0 0 — 71

S. Coffeyville/Copan 0 0 0 0 — 0

RP: Will Gilbreath 51 run (kick failed)

RP: Braden Gilbert 15 run (Josh Elliott kick)

RP: Harrison Smith 33 run (Elliott kick)

RP: Gilbreath 47 pass from Gilbert (Elliott kick)

RP: Jack Wright 30 punt return (pass failed)

RP: Safety tackle in end zone

RP: Wright 64 pass from Gilbert (Elliott kick)

RP: Levi Haueter 24 pass from Gilbert (Wright kick)

RP: Haueter 2 pass from Seth Streeter (run failed)

RP: Evan Peace 13 pass from Streeter (Warren Brown pass from Streeter)

RP: Streeter 26 run (Carter Smith pass from Streeter)

Rejoice Christian 77,

Quapaw 13

Quapaw 0 0 0 13 — 13

Rejoice Christian 21 14 28 14 — 77

RC: Nate Anderson 2 run (Ben Brown kick)

RC: Cole Hill 18 pass from Riley Walker (Brown kick)

RC: Gage Barham 29 pass from Walker (Brown kick)

RC: Anderson 49 pass from Walker (Brown kick)

RC: Anderson 75 run (Brown kick)

RC: Anderson 3 run (Brown kick)

RC: Hill 20 interception return (Brown kick)

RC: Chance Wilson 25 interception return (Brown kick)

RC: Will Lampley 1 run (Brown kick)

QUA: Preston Thomasson 10 run (kick failed)

RC: Drake Miller 63 pass from Wilson (Brown kick)

QUA: Corben Cunliffe 21 run (Koen Myrick kick)

RC: Wilson 44 run (Brown kick)

Sperry 56, Morris 0

Sperry 28 28 0 0 — 56

Morris 0 0 0 0 — 0

SPY: Bryce Carter 62 run (Stanley Reevis kick)

SPY: Joe Whitely 8 run (Reevis kick)

SPY: Walker Niver 3 run (Reevis kick)

SPY: Stormy Weathers 13 pass from Cooper Park (Reevis kick)

SPY: Carter 72 run (Reevis kick)

SPY: Carter 6 run (Reevis kick)

SPY: Niver 3 run (Reevis kick)

SPY: Park 16 run (Reevis kick)

Wagoner 38, Oologah 19

Oologah 0 0 6 13 — 19

Wagoner 6 18 7 7 — 38

WAG: Chase Nanni 25 pass from Sawyer Jones (pass failed)

WAG: Chochee Watson 6 run (Jaden Snyder kick)

WAG: C. Watson 2 run (Nanni pass from Jones)

WAG: Snyder 39 FG

OOL: Brennen Davis 17 pass from Blake Salt (kick failed)

WAG: Jones 1 run (Snyder kick)

WAG: Braden Drake 35 run (Snyder kick)

OOL: Davis 47 pass from Salt (kick failed)

OOL: Salt 1 run (Cole Powell kick)

WAG OOL

First Downs 16 10

Passing Yards 126 157

Comp-Att-Int 11-18-0 13-21-2

Rushes-Yards 46-237 23-23

Punts-Avg 3-32.7 4-37

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 5-62 2-10

tulsaworld.com

