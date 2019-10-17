Ed. Santa Fe 23, Broken Arrow 21

Ed. Santa Fe 13 0 7 3 — 23

Broken Arrow 7 7 0 7 — 21

BA: Isaiah Keller 7 pass from Jake Raines (Tyler Crawford kick)

EDS: Jorgen Olsen 11 run (Caleb Bielamowicz kick)

EDS: Ethan Hyche 2 run (kick failed)

BA: Mykal Matthews 22 run (Crawford kick)

EDS: Angelo Rankin 70 fumble return (Bielamowicz kick)

BA: Banks 5 run (Crawford kick)

EDS: FG, Bielamowicz 18

BA EDS

First Downs 20 17

Passing Yards 162 216

Comp-Att-Int 11-19-1 16-28-1

Rushes-Yards 35-181 31-140

Punts-Avg 2-40 4-36

Fumbles-Lost 7-4 1-0

Penalties-Yards 2-15 6-50

tulsaworld.com

Tags