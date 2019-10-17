Ed. Santa Fe 23, Broken Arrow 21
Ed. Santa Fe 13 0 7 3 — 23
Broken Arrow 7 7 0 7 — 21
BA: Isaiah Keller 7 pass from Jake Raines (Tyler Crawford kick)
EDS: Jorgen Olsen 11 run (Caleb Bielamowicz kick)
EDS: Ethan Hyche 2 run (kick failed)
BA: Mykal Matthews 22 run (Crawford kick)
EDS: Angelo Rankin 70 fumble return (Bielamowicz kick)
BA: Banks 5 run (Crawford kick)
EDS: FG, Bielamowicz 18
BA EDS
First Downs 20 17
Passing Yards 162 216
Comp-Att-Int 11-19-1 16-28-1
Rushes-Yards 35-181 31-140
Punts-Avg 2-40 4-36
Fumbles-Lost 7-4 1-0
Penalties-Yards 2-15 6-50