Cashion 34, Pawnee 16

Cashion 14 6 6 8 — 34

Pawnee 8 8 0 0 — 16

CSH: T.J. Roberts 6 run (Roberts pass from Ben Harman)

PAWN: Trevor Mitchell 9 run (Mitchell run)

CSH: Harman 16 run (run failed)

PAWN: Blake Skidgel 52 run (Mitchell run)

CSH: Roberts 9 run (pass failed)

CSH: Roberts 11 pass from Harman (run failed)

CSH: Roberts 7 run (Roberts run)

PAWN CSH

First Downs 16 20

Passing Yards 0 33

Comp-Att-Int 0-4-1 5-7-0

Rushes-Yards 47-230 35-246

Punts-Avg 1-1 1-34

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-Yards 6-35 4-16

