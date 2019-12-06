Cashion 34, Pawnee 16
Cashion 14 6 6 8 — 34
Pawnee 8 8 0 0 — 16
CSH: T.J. Roberts 6 run (Roberts pass from Ben Harman)
PAWN: Trevor Mitchell 9 run (Mitchell run)
CSH: Harman 16 run (run failed)
PAWN: Blake Skidgel 52 run (Mitchell run)
CSH: Roberts 9 run (pass failed)
CSH: Roberts 11 pass from Harman (run failed)
CSH: Roberts 7 run (Roberts run)
PAWN CSH
First Downs 16 20
Passing Yards 0 33
Comp-Att-Int 0-4-1 5-7-0
Rushes-Yards 47-230 35-246
Punts-Avg 1-1 1-34
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-35 4-16