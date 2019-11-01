Collinsville 27, Skiatook 25
Collinsville 7 7 7 6 — 27
Skiatook 0 0 18 7 — 25
COL: Brayden Gilkey 3 run (Ashton Jones kick)
COL: Kolten Allphin 3 run (Jones kick)
SKI: Mason Willingham 1 run (kick failed)
SKI: Willingham 2 run (pass failed)
COL: Gilkey 37 run (Jones kick)
SKI: Reese Womack 5 run (kick failed)
COL: Allphin 6 run (kick failed)
SKI: Cash Cooper 6 pass from Willingham (Tyler Wilkerson kick)
SKI COL
First Downs 12 16
Passing Yards 45 5
Comp-Att-Int 6-13-0 1-2-0
Rushes-Yards 36-153 48-304
Punts-Avg 4-33.0 3-28.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-45 9-75