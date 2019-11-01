Collinsville 27, Skiatook 25

Collinsville 7 7 7 6 — 27

Skiatook 0 0 18 7 — 25

COL: Brayden Gilkey 3 run (Ashton Jones kick)

COL: Kolten Allphin 3 run (Jones kick)

SKI: Mason Willingham 1 run (kick failed)

SKI: Willingham 2 run (pass failed)

COL: Gilkey 37 run (Jones kick)

SKI: Reese Womack 5 run (kick failed)

COL: Allphin 6 run (kick failed)

SKI: Cash Cooper 6 pass from Willingham (Tyler Wilkerson kick)

SKI COL

First Downs 12 16

Passing Yards 45 5

Comp-Att-Int 6-13-0 1-2-0

Rushes-Yards 36-153 48-304

Punts-Avg 4-33.0 3-28.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 5-45 9-75

