Mustang 23, Union 21

Mustang 10 0 7 6 — 23

Union 0 0 14 7 — 21

MST: Colt Humphrey 12 fumble return (Kory Soulinthavong kick)

MST: FG, Soulinthavong 40

UN: A.J. Green 11 run (Stefaan Forbes kick)

UN: Rovaughn Banks 1 run (Forbes kick)

MST: Harvey Phillips 33 run (Soulinthavong kick)

UN: Banks 33 run (Forbes kick)

MST: Chris Doran 29 pass from Hayden Conrad (pass failed)

UN MST

First Downs 17 12

Passing Yards 39 66

Comp-Att-Int 7-14-1 6-17-0

Rushes-Yards 39-208 46-198

Punts-Avg 2-40 5-36

Fumbles-Lost 5-3 1-0

Penalties-Yards 8-90 13-82

