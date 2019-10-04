Mustang 23, Union 21
Mustang 10 0 7 6 — 23
Union 0 0 14 7 — 21
MST: Colt Humphrey 12 fumble return (Kory Soulinthavong kick)
MST: FG, Soulinthavong 40
UN: A.J. Green 11 run (Stefaan Forbes kick)
UN: Rovaughn Banks 1 run (Forbes kick)
MST: Harvey Phillips 33 run (Soulinthavong kick)
UN: Banks 33 run (Forbes kick)
MST: Chris Doran 29 pass from Hayden Conrad (pass failed)
UN MST
First Downs 17 12
Passing Yards 39 66
Comp-Att-Int 7-14-1 6-17-0
Rushes-Yards 39-208 46-198
Punts-Avg 2-40 5-36
Fumbles-Lost 5-3 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-90 13-82