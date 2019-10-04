Lincoln Christian 51, Seminole 8

Seminole 0 0 0 8 — 8

Lincoln Christian 37 7 7 0 — 51

LC: Josh Kaste 4 run (Keegan Porter kick)

LC: Kaste 13 pass from Chase Ricke (Porter kick)

LC: Safety, Kaste tackles Cameron Gunville in end zone

LC: Connor Johnson 9 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)

LC: Ricke 48 run (Porter kick)

LC: Johnson 40 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)

LC: Kaste 1 run (Porter kick)

LC: Chase Hudson 4 run (Porter kick)

SEM: Daegan Angel 1 run (Angel run)

LC SEM

First Downs 22 5

Passing Yards 340 2

Comp-Att-Int 20-23-0 2-8-0

Rushes-Yards 28-160 26-125

Punts-Avg 0 4-38.0

Fumbles-Lost 0 0

Penalties-Yards 5-60 5-25

