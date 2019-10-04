Lincoln Christian 51, Seminole 8
Seminole 0 0 0 8 — 8
Lincoln Christian 37 7 7 0 — 51
LC: Josh Kaste 4 run (Keegan Porter kick)
LC: Kaste 13 pass from Chase Ricke (Porter kick)
LC: Safety, Kaste tackles Cameron Gunville in end zone
LC: Connor Johnson 9 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)
LC: Ricke 48 run (Porter kick)
LC: Johnson 40 pass from Ricke (Porter kick)
LC: Kaste 1 run (Porter kick)
LC: Chase Hudson 4 run (Porter kick)
SEM: Daegan Angel 1 run (Angel run)
LC SEM
First Downs 22 5
Passing Yards 340 2
Comp-Att-Int 20-23-0 2-8-0
Rushes-Yards 28-160 26-125
Punts-Avg 0 4-38.0
Fumbles-Lost 0 0
Penalties-Yards 5-60 5-25