Hale 47, Webster 0

Webster 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hale 34 13 0 0 — 47

HALE: Colby Grogan 4 run (kick failed)

HALE: DeAngelo Washington 49 run (run failed)

HALE: Safety, Christian Lee tackle in end zone

HALE: James Lane 24 run (Eashington run)

HALE: Washington 3 run (run failed)

HALE: Rico Parker 35 fumble return (pass failed)

HALE: Keanu Lee 15 pass from Washington (Caballero kick)

HALE: Washington 44 run (kick failed)

HALE WEB

First Downs 17 5

Passing Yards 59 377

Comp-Att-Int 4-8-0 5-21-2

Rushes-Yards 32/287 17-(-21)

Punts-Avg 0-0 2-36

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 6-2

Penalties-Yards 9-92 5-36

