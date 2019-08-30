Hale 47, Webster 0
Webster 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hale 34 13 0 0 — 47
HALE: Colby Grogan 4 run (kick failed)
HALE: DeAngelo Washington 49 run (run failed)
HALE: Safety, Christian Lee tackle in end zone
HALE: James Lane 24 run (Eashington run)
HALE: Washington 3 run (run failed)
HALE: Rico Parker 35 fumble return (pass failed)
HALE: Keanu Lee 15 pass from Washington (Caballero kick)
HALE: Washington 44 run (kick failed)
HALE WEB
First Downs 17 5
Passing Yards 59 377
Comp-Att-Int 4-8-0 5-21-2
Rushes-Yards 32/287 17-(-21)
Punts-Avg 0-0 2-36
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 6-2
Penalties-Yards 9-92 5-36