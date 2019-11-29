Regent Prep 59, Alex 14

Alex 6 0 8 0 — 14

Regent Prep 14 14 18 13 — 59

RP: Braden Gilbert 5 run (Josh Elliott kick)

ALEX: Tatton Anderson 8 run (run failed)

RP: Gilbert 10 run (Elliott kick)

RP: Will Gilbreath 30 run (Elliott kick)

RP: Gilbert 35 run (Elliott kick)

RP: Harrison Smith 12 pass from Gilbert (kick failed)

ALEX: Anderson 54 run (John Fitzsimmons pass from Chase Byrne)

RP: Gilbert 4 run (pass failed)

RP: Smith 18 pass from Gibreath (kick failed)

RP: Caleb Johnson 10 pass from Gilbert (Elliott kick)

RP: Smith 10 run (no kick, end of game)

RP ALEX

First Downs 26 17

Passing Yards 177 155

Comp-Att-Int 15-17-1 13-28-1

Rushes-Yards 37-295 43-242

Punts-Avg 0 0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-2

Penalties-Yards 6-51 6-53

