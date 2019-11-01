B.T. Washington 34,

Ponca City 14

Ponca City 0 0 14 0 — 14

B. T. Washington 15 6 6 7 — 34

BTW: Jaiden Carroll 30 run (Amir Colbert from Lathan Boone)

BTW: Carroll 3 run (Jackson Marsh kick)

BTW: Gentry Williams 56 pass from Boone (pass failed)

PC: Cameron Jackson 14 run (Spencer Ball kick)

PC: Kyter Welch 40 pass from Justin Andrews (Ball kick)

BTW: Carroll 6 run (kick failed)

BTW: Carroll 12 run (Marsh kick)

BTW PC

First Downs 23 13

Passing Yards 102 92

Comp-Att-Int 6-13-1 6-20-2

Rushes-Yards 48-326 30-104

Punts-Avg 2-32 5-38

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 20-180 4-45

