B.T. Washington 34,
Ponca City 14
Ponca City 0 0 14 0 — 14
B. T. Washington 15 6 6 7 — 34
BTW: Jaiden Carroll 30 run (Amir Colbert from Lathan Boone)
BTW: Carroll 3 run (Jackson Marsh kick)
BTW: Gentry Williams 56 pass from Boone (pass failed)
PC: Cameron Jackson 14 run (Spencer Ball kick)
PC: Kyter Welch 40 pass from Justin Andrews (Ball kick)
BTW: Carroll 6 run (kick failed)
BTW: Carroll 12 run (Marsh kick)
BTW PC
First Downs 23 13
Passing Yards 102 92
Comp-Att-Int 6-13-1 6-20-2
Rushes-Yards 48-326 30-104
Punts-Avg 2-32 5-38
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 20-180 4-45