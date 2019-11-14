FIRST-ROUND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
FIRST-ROUND FOOTBALL PAIRINGS
All games Friday
Class 6AIUnion at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Moore at Ed. Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Jenks at Mustang, 7:05 p.m.
Norman at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
Class 6AIIMidwest City at Bixby, 7 p.m.
B.T. Washington at Del City, 7 p.m.
Choctaw at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Sapulpa at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Class 5ADuncan at Carl Albert, 7 p.m.
Bishop Kelley at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Pryor at Edison, 7:30 p.m.
Piedmont at El Reno, 7 p.m.
Claremore at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.
Woodward at Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Ardmore at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Coweta at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.
Class 4AClinton at Bethany, 7:30 p.m.
Broken Bow at Bristow, 7 p.m.
Tecumseh at Cache, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Poteau, 7:30 p.m.
Grove at Sallisaw, 7:30 p.m.
Chickasha at Tuttle, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Cushing at Weatherford, 7 p.m.
Class 3AStigler at Berryhill, 7 p.m.
Cascia Hall at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Inola at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
Kingfisher at Marlow, 7 p.m.
Purcell at Heritage Hall, 7 p.m.
Sulphur at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.
OKC Marshall at Plainview, 7 p.m.
Idabel at Verdigris, 7 p.m.
Class 2ADewey at Adair, 7 p.m.
Nowata at Beggs, 7 p.m.
Okemah at Chisholm, 7:30 p.m.
Tah. Sequoyah at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Atoka at Holland Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Spiro at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Perry at Jones, 7 p.m.
Community Christian at Kingston, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
Chandler at Luther, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Christian School at Meeker, 7:30 p.m.
Kiefer at Metro Christian, 7 p.m.
Davis at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Sperry, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Vian, 7 p.m.
Comanche at Washington, Okla., 7:30 p.m.
Class ARush Springs at Cashion, 7 p.m.
Barnsdall at Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Crossings Christian at Dibble, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Bible at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Konawa at Gore, 7 p.m.
Mooreland at Mangum, 7 p.m.
Elmore City-Pernell at Minco, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Union at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.
Colcord at Pawnee, 7 p.m.
Hominy at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.
Watonga at Ringling, 7:30 p.m.
Wewoka at Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.
Warner at Stroud, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Texhoma, 7 p.m.
Sayre at Thomas-Fay-Custer, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Class BEmpire at Alex, 7 p.m.
Marlow Central at Burns Flat-Dill City, 7:30 p.m.
Gans at Canadian, 7:30 p.m.
Seiling at Cherokee, 7 p.m.
Oaks at Davenport, 7 p.m.
Watts at Depew, 7:30 p.m.
Wetumka at Dewar, 7 p.m.
Strother at Keota, 7:30 p.m.
Ringwood at Laverne, 7 p.m.
Turpin at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, 7 p.m.
Yale at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.
Garber at Shattuck, 7:30 p.m.
Prue at Summit Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Cyril at Waurika, 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.
Snyder at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Class CSasakwa at Coyle, 7 p.m.
Bluejacket at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.
Covington-Douglas at Midway, 7 p.m.
Timberlake at Mountain View-Gotebo, 7 p.m.
Fox at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at SW Covenant, 7 p.m.
Sharon-Mutual at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Maysville at Waynoka, 7 p.m.