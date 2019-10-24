WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
Class 6AIFriday
Yukon at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Westmoore at Ed. Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Southmoore at Edmond North, 7 p.m.
Ed. Memorial at Enid, 7 p.m.
Putnam North at Moore, 7 p.m.
Owasso at Mustang, 7 p.m.
Jenks at Norman, 7 p.m.
Norman North at Union, 7 p.m.
Class 6AIIFriday
Sand Springs at Bixby, 7 p.m.
Choctaw at Lawton, 7 p.m.
Del City at Midwest City, 7 p.m.
B. T. Washington at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Bartlesville at Ponca City, 7 p.m.
Ed. Deer Creek at Putnam City, 7 p.m.
Stillwater at Putnam West, 7 p.m.
Shawnee at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.
Class 5AThursday
Lawton Ike 37, Guymon 21
Friday
Western Heights at Altus, 7 p.m.
Ada at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.
Skiatook at Claremore, 7 p.m.
Pryor at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Ardmore at Duncan, 7 p.m.
Glenpool at Durant, 7:30 p.m.
OKC Northwest Classen at Guthrie, 7 p.m.
Coweta at Hale, 7 p.m.
Edison at McAlester, 7 p.m.
Lawton Mac at Noble, 7:30 p.m.
El Reno at OKC Southeast, 7 p.m.
OKC McGuinness at Piedmont, 7 p.m.
Memorial at Rogers, 7 p.m.
East Central at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.
MWC Carl Albert at Woodward, 7 p.m.
Class 4AFriday
Tecumseh at Bethany, 7 p.m.
Wagoner at Bristow, 7 p.m.
Poteau at Broken Bow, 7 p.m.
Stilwell at Central, 7 p.m.
Grove at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Anadarko at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Harrah at Cushing, 7:30 p.m.
Chickasha at Elgin, 7 p.m.
Newcastle at Elk City, 7 p.m.
Hilldale at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
McLoud at Madill, 7:30 p.m.
Catoosa at McLain, 7 p.m.
Sallisaw at Muldrow, 7 p.m.
Miami at Oologah, 7 p.m.
Blanchard at Tuttle, 7:30 p.m.
Cache at Weatherford, 7 p.m.
Class 3AFriday
Vinita at Berryhill, 7 p.m.
OKC Douglass at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Verdigris at Cl. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Stigler at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Jay at Inola, 7 p.m.
Cascia Hall at Locust Grove, 7 p.m.
Plainview at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.
OKC Marshall at Mannford, 7 p.m.
Kingfisher at OHH, 7 p.m.
Blackwell at OKC St. Mary, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.
Purcell at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.
Bridge Creek at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.
Webster at Roland, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Seminole, 7 p.m.
Marlow at Sulphur, 7 p.m.
Class 2AThursday
Jones 61, Henryetta 0
Friday
OCS at Alva, 7 p.m.
Antlers at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Kiefer at BHS, 7 p.m.
Okemah at Chandler, 7 p.m.
Wyandotte at Chelsea, 7 p.m.
Newkirk at Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Lindsay at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.
Coalgate at Davis, 7 p.m.
Caney Valley at Dewey, 7 p.m.
Kingston at Dickson, 7 p.m.
Valliant at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Hennessey at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Heavener at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Adair at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Prague at Kellyville, 7 p.m.
Panama at Keys, 7 p.m.
Community Christian at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Holdenville at Meeker, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Morris, 7 p.m.
Metro Chr. at Nowata, 7 p.m.
Alva at OKC Centennial, 7 p.m.
Star Spencer at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.
Luther at Perry, 7 p.m.
Chouteau at Salina, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Sperry, 7 p.m.
Pocola at Spiro, 7 p.m.
Little Axe at Stratford, 7 p.m.
Westville at Tah. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Marietta at Tishomingo, 7 p.m.
Holland Hall at Vian, 7 p.m.
Crooked Oak at Washington, Okla, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Class AThursday
Sallisaw Central 43, Hulbert 0
Stroud at Konawa, 7 p.m.
Mangum at Merritt, 7:30 p.m.
Pawhuska 40, Union Soph. 0
Hominy at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Friday
Oklahoma Union at Afton, 7 p.m.
Elmore City-Pernell at Boone-Apache, 7 p.m.
Fairland at Colcord, 7 p.m.
Rejoice Christian at Commerce, 7 p.m.
SeeWorth Academy at Crescent, 7 p.m.
OCA at Crossings Christian, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Decatur, Ark., 7 p.m.
Healdton at Dibble, 7 p.m.
Cordell at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Christian Heritage at Minco, 7 p.m.
Thomas-Fay-Custer at Mooreland, 7 p.m.
Drumright at Morrison, 7 p.m.
Allen at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Okeene, 7 p.m.
Hooker at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.
Fairview at Pawnee, 7 p.m.
Warner at Porter, 7 p.m.
Ketchum at Quapaw, 7 p.m.
Rush Springs at Ringling, 7 p.m.
Hinton at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Wellston at Sunrise Christian, Kan., 7 p.m.
Savanna at Talihina, 7 p.m.
Barnsdall at Tonkawa, 7 p.m.
Hollis at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.
Cashion at Watonga, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wynnewood at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Class BThursday
Ryan 30, Bray-Doyle 14
Porum 48, Cave Springs 0
Friday
Foyil at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Strother at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Alex at Carnegie, 7 p.m.
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Cherokee, 7:30 p.m.
Burns Flat-Dill City at Cyril, 7 p.m.
Prue at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.
Dewar at Gans, 7 p.m.
Ringwood at Garber, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Geary, 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Keota, 7 p.m.
Shattuck at Laverne, 7 p.m.
Waurika at Marlow Central, 7 p.m.
Regent Prep at Oaks, 7 p.m.
Yale at Olive, 7 p.m.
Turpin at Seiling, 7 p.m.
Watts at South Coffeyville/Copan, 7 p.m.
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Waukomis, 7 p.m.
Maud at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.
Depew at Wesleyan Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Caddo at Wetumka, 7:30 p.m.
Empire at WSN, 7:30 p.m.
Class CThursday
Medford 54, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
PC-Hunter 16, Waynoka 12
Friday
Wilson-Henryetta at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.
Sharon-Mutual at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Boise City, 7 p.m.
Fox at Corn Bible, 7 p.m.
Covington-Douglas at Coyle, 7 p.m.
Mountain View-Gotebo at Grandfield, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Maysville, 7:30 p.m.
Sasakwa at Midway, 7 p.m.
Welch at SW Covenant, 7 p.m.
Temple at Thackerville, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Bowlegs at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
IndependentsFriday
OKC Capitol Hill at Classen SAS, 7 p.m.
OKC Patriots at US Grant, 7 p.m.