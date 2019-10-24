WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

Class 6AIFriday

Yukon at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Westmoore at Ed. Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Southmoore at Edmond North, 7 p.m.

Ed. Memorial at Enid, 7 p.m.

Putnam North at Moore, 7 p.m.

Owasso at Mustang, 7 p.m.

Jenks at Norman, 7 p.m.

Norman North at Union, 7 p.m.

Class 6AIIFriday

Sand Springs at Bixby, 7 p.m.

Choctaw at Lawton, 7 p.m.

Del City at Midwest City, 7 p.m.

B. T. Washington at Muskogee, 7 p.m.

Bartlesville at Ponca City, 7 p.m.

Ed. Deer Creek at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

Stillwater at Putnam West, 7 p.m.

Shawnee at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.

Class 5AThursday

Lawton Ike 37, Guymon 21

Friday

Western Heights at Altus, 7 p.m.

Ada at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.

Skiatook at Claremore, 7 p.m.

Pryor at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

Ardmore at Duncan, 7 p.m.

Glenpool at Durant, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Northwest Classen at Guthrie, 7 p.m.

Coweta at Hale, 7 p.m.

Edison at McAlester, 7 p.m.

Lawton Mac at Noble, 7:30 p.m.

El Reno at OKC Southeast, 7 p.m.

OKC McGuinness at Piedmont, 7 p.m.

Memorial at Rogers, 7 p.m.

East Central at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.

MWC Carl Albert at Woodward, 7 p.m.

Class 4AFriday

Tecumseh at Bethany, 7 p.m.

Wagoner at Bristow, 7 p.m.

Poteau at Broken Bow, 7 p.m.

Stilwell at Central, 7 p.m.

Grove at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Anadarko at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Harrah at Cushing, 7:30 p.m.

Chickasha at Elgin, 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Elk City, 7 p.m.

Hilldale at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.

McLoud at Madill, 7:30 p.m.

Catoosa at McLain, 7 p.m.

Sallisaw at Muldrow, 7 p.m.

Miami at Oologah, 7 p.m.

Blanchard at Tuttle, 7:30 p.m.

Cache at Weatherford, 7 p.m.

Class 3AFriday

Vinita at Berryhill, 7 p.m.

OKC Douglass at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Verdigris at Cl. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Stigler at Idabel, 7 p.m.

Jay at Inola, 7 p.m.

Cascia Hall at Locust Grove, 7 p.m.

Plainview at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.

OKC Marshall at Mannford, 7 p.m.

Kingfisher at OHH, 7 p.m.

Blackwell at OKC St. Mary, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Christian at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.

Purcell at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.

Bridge Creek at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.

Webster at Roland, 7 p.m.

Checotah at Seminole, 7 p.m.

Marlow at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

Class 2AThursday

Jones 61, Henryetta 0

Friday

OCS at Alva, 7 p.m.

Antlers at Atoka, 7 p.m.

Kiefer at BHS, 7 p.m.

Okemah at Chandler, 7 p.m.

Wyandotte at Chelsea, 7 p.m.

Newkirk at Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Lindsay at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.

Coalgate at Davis, 7 p.m.

Caney Valley at Dewey, 7 p.m.

Kingston at Dickson, 7 p.m.

Valliant at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Hennessey at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Heavener at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Adair at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Prague at Kellyville, 7 p.m.

Panama at Keys, 7 p.m.

Community Christian at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Holdenville at Meeker, 7 p.m.

Haskell at Morris, 7 p.m.

Metro Chr. at Nowata, 7 p.m.

Alva at OKC Centennial, 7 p.m.

Star Spencer at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.

Luther at Perry, 7 p.m.

Chouteau at Salina, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Sperry, 7 p.m.

Pocola at Spiro, 7 p.m.

Little Axe at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Westville at Tah. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Marietta at Tishomingo, 7 p.m.

Holland Hall at Vian, 7 p.m.

Crooked Oak at Washington, Okla, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Class AThursday

Sallisaw Central 43, Hulbert 0

Stroud at Konawa, 7 p.m.

Mangum at Merritt, 7:30 p.m.

Pawhuska 40, Union Soph. 0

Hominy at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Friday

Oklahoma Union at Afton, 7 p.m.

Elmore City-Pernell at Boone-Apache, 7 p.m.

Fairland at Colcord, 7 p.m.

Rejoice Christian at Commerce, 7 p.m.

SeeWorth Academy at Crescent, 7 p.m.

OCA at Crossings Christian, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Decatur, Ark., 7 p.m.

Healdton at Dibble, 7 p.m.

Cordell at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Christian Heritage at Minco, 7 p.m.

Thomas-Fay-Custer at Mooreland, 7 p.m.

Drumright at Morrison, 7 p.m.

Allen at Mounds, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Okeene, 7 p.m.

Hooker at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.

Fairview at Pawnee, 7 p.m.

Warner at Porter, 7 p.m.

Ketchum at Quapaw, 7 p.m.

Rush Springs at Ringling, 7 p.m.

Hinton at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Wellston at Sunrise Christian, Kan., 7 p.m.

Savanna at Talihina, 7 p.m.

Barnsdall at Tonkawa, 7 p.m.

Hollis at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.

Cashion at Watonga, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wynnewood at Wewoka, 7 p.m.

Class BThursday

Ryan 30, Bray-Doyle 14

Porum 48, Cave Springs 0

Friday

Foyil at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Strother at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Alex at Carnegie, 7 p.m.

Kremlin-Hillsdale at Cherokee, 7:30 p.m.

Burns Flat-Dill City at Cyril, 7 p.m.

Prue at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Dewar at Gans, 7 p.m.

Ringwood at Garber, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Geary, 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Keota, 7 p.m.

Shattuck at Laverne, 7 p.m.

Waurika at Marlow Central, 7 p.m.

Regent Prep at Oaks, 7 p.m.

Yale at Olive, 7 p.m.

Turpin at Seiling, 7 p.m.

Watts at South Coffeyville/Copan, 7 p.m.

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Waukomis, 7 p.m.

Maud at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.

Depew at Wesleyan Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Caddo at Wetumka, 7:30 p.m.

Empire at WSN, 7:30 p.m.

Class CThursday

Medford 54, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

PC-Hunter 16, Waynoka 12

Friday

Wilson-Henryetta at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.

Sharon-Mutual at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Boise City, 7 p.m.

Fox at Corn Bible, 7 p.m.

Covington-Douglas at Coyle, 7 p.m.

Mountain View-Gotebo at Grandfield, 7 p.m.

Tipton at Maysville, 7:30 p.m.

Sasakwa at Midway, 7 p.m.

Welch at SW Covenant, 7 p.m.

Temple at Thackerville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Timberlake, 7 p.m.

Bowlegs at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.

IndependentsFriday

OKC Capitol Hill at Classen SAS, 7 p.m.

OKC Patriots at US Grant, 7 p.m.

tulsaworld.com

Tags