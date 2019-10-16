WEEK 7 SCHEDULE
Class 6AIThursday
Ed. Santa Fe at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Jenks at Ed. Memorial, 7 p.m.
Mustang at Edmond North, 7 p.m.
Norman North at Putnam North, 7 p.m.
Owasso at Southmoore, 7 p.m.
Moore at Union, 7 p.m.
Westmoore at Yukon, 7 p.m.
Friday
Norman at Enid, 7 p.m.
Class 6AIIThursday
Sapulpa at B.T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Bixby at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.
Putnam West at Choctaw, 7 p.m.
Putnam City at Del City, 7 p.m.
Midwest City at Ed. Deer Creek, 7 p.m.
Ponca City at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.
Muskogee at Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Lawton at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Class 5AThursday
Durant at Ada, 7:30 p.m.
OKC Southeast at Ardmore, 7 p.m.
Guthrie at MWC Carl Albert, 7 p.m.
McAlester at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Collinsville at East Central, 7 p.m.
Hale at Edison, 7 p.m.
Duncan at El Reno, 7 p.m.
Bishop Kelley at Glenpool, 7 p.m.
Piedmont at Guymon, 7 p.m.
Altus at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.
Claremore at Memorial, noon
Western Heights at Noble, 7 p.m.
Lawton Ike at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Tahlequah at Pryor, 7 p.m.
Rogers at Skiatook, 7 p.m.
Friday
Woodward at , 7 p.m.
Class 4AThursday
Elgin at Anadarko, 7 p.m.
Cushing at Bethany, 7 p.m.
Newcastle at Cache, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Catoosa, 7 p.m.
Broken Bow at Central, 7 p.m.
Weatherford at Chickasha, 7 p.m.
Elk City at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Bristow at Grove, 7 p.m.
Muldrow at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Blanchard at Madill, 7:30 p.m.
Tuttle at McLoud, 7:30 p.m.
McLain at Miami, 7 p.m.
Stilwell at Poteau, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.
Harrah at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.
Oologah at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Class 3AThursday
Mannford at Blackwell, 7 p.m.
OHH at Bridge Creek, 7 p.m.
Berryhill at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.
Idabel at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Locust Grove at Jay, 7 p.m.
Perkins-Tryon at Kingfisher, 7 p.m.
Roland at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
Lone Grove at Marlow, 7 p.m.
Pauls Valley at OKC Douglass, 7 p.m.
OKC St. Mary at OKC Marshall, 7 p.m.
Sulphur at Plainview, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Purcell, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Stigler, 7 p.m.
Inola at Verdigris, 7 p.m.
Cl. Sequoyah at Vinita, 7 p.m.
Friday
Okmulgee at Webster, 7 p.m.
Class 2AThursday
Salina at Adair, 7 p.m.
Nowata at Chouteau, 7 p.m.
Comanche at Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Valliant at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Caney Valley at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Antlers at Heavener, 7 p.m.
Kellyville at Henryetta, 7 p.m.
Jones at Holdenville, 7 p.m.
Tah. Sequoyah at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.
Chisholm at Hooker, 7 p.m.
Atoka at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Dewey at Kiefer, 7 p.m.
Kingston at Marietta, 7 p.m.
Chelsea at Metro Chr., 7 p.m.
Sperry at Morris, 7 p.m.
Hennessey at OCS, 7 p.m.
Lexington at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.
Meeker at Okemah, 7 p.m.
Spiro at Panama, 7 p.m.
Newkirk at Perry, 7 p.m.
Keys at Pocola, 7 p.m.
Chandler at Prague, 7 p.m.
Washington, Okla at Stratford, 7 p.m.
Dickson at Tishomingo, 7 p.m.
Beggs at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Vian at Westville, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Friday
Lindsay at Coalgate, 7 p.m.
Crooked Oak at Little Axe, 7 p.m.
Alva at Luther, 7 p.m.
Community Christian at Star Spencer, 7 p.m.
Class AThursday
Pawnee at Barnsdall, 7 p.m.
Frederick at Cordell, 7 p.m.
Minco at Crescent, 7 p.m.
Walters at Dibble, 7 p.m.
Afton at Fairland, 7 p.m.
Mooreland at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Elmore City-Pernell at Healdton, 7 p.m.
Mangum at Hinton, 7:30 p.m.
Sayre at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Okeene at Hollis, 7 p.m.
Pawhuska at Hominy, 7 p.m.
Wewoka at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Crossings Christian at OKC Capitol Hill, 7 p.m.
Thomas-Fay-Custer at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.
Commerce at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.
Quapaw at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.
Boone-Apache at Rush Springs, 7 p.m.
Talihina at Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.
Porter at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Stroud, 7 p.m.
Morrison at Tonkawa, 7 p.m.
Gore at Warner, 7 p.m.
Texhoma at Watonga, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Wellston, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.
Friday
Konawa at Allen, 7 p.m.
Ketchum at Colcord, 7 p.m.
Class BThursday
Dewar at Arkoma, 7 p.m.
Empire at Bray-Doyle, 7 p.m.
Maud at Caddo, 7:30 p.m.
Weleetka at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Cyril at Carnegie, 7 p.m.
Gans at Cave Springs, 7 p.m.
Garber at Cherokee, 7 p.m.
Davenport at Depew, 7:30 p.m.
Alex at Geary, 7 p.m.
Porum at Keota, 7:30 p.m.
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Kremlin-Hillsdale, 7 p.m.
Summit Christian at Oaks, 7 p.m.
Olive at Prue, 7:30 p.m.
Waukomis at Ringwood, 7 p.m.
Waurika at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Burns Flat-Dill City at Snyder, 7 p.m.
Regent Prep at South Coffeyville/Copan, 7 p.m.
Laverne at Turpin, 7 p.m.
Marlow Central at WSN, 7:30 p.m.
Wesleyan Christian at Yale, 7 p.m.
Friday
Seiling at Canton, 7 p.m.
Wetumka at Strother, 7:30 p.m.
Foyil at Watts, 7 p.m.
Class CThursday
Graham-Dustin at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.
PC-Hunter at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
SW Covenant at Covington-Douglas, 7 p.m.
Bluejacket at DC-Lamont, 7 p.m.
Maysville at Mountain View-Gotebo, 7:30 p.m.
Paoli at Sasakwa, 7 p.m.
Timberlake at Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.
Corn Bible at Temple, 7 p.m.
Grandfield at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Tyrone at Waynoka, 7 p.m.
Coyle at Welch, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Wilson-Henryetta, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boise City at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.
Thackerville at Fox, 7 p.m.
IndependentsFriday
Life Christian at Claremore Christian, 7 p.m.
Classen SAS at NOAH, 7 p.m.