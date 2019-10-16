WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

Class 6AIThursday

Ed. Santa Fe at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Jenks at Ed. Memorial, 7 p.m.

Mustang at Edmond North, 7 p.m.

Norman North at Putnam North, 7 p.m.

Owasso at Southmoore, 7 p.m.

Moore at Union, 7 p.m.

Westmoore at Yukon, 7 p.m.

Friday

Norman at Enid, 7 p.m.

Class 6AIIThursday

Sapulpa at B.T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Bixby at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.

Putnam West at Choctaw, 7 p.m.

Putnam City at Del City, 7 p.m.

Midwest City at Ed. Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Ponca City at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.

Muskogee at Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Lawton at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Class 5AThursday

Durant at Ada, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Southeast at Ardmore, 7 p.m.

Guthrie at MWC Carl Albert, 7 p.m.

McAlester at Coweta, 7 p.m.

Collinsville at East Central, 7 p.m.

Hale at Edison, 7 p.m.

Duncan at El Reno, 7 p.m.

Bishop Kelley at Glenpool, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Guymon, 7 p.m.

Altus at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.

Claremore at Memorial, noon

Western Heights at Noble, 7 p.m.

Lawton Ike at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Tahlequah at Pryor, 7 p.m.

Rogers at Skiatook, 7 p.m.

Friday

Woodward at , 7 p.m.

Class 4AThursday

Elgin at Anadarko, 7 p.m.

Cushing at Bethany, 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Cache, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Catoosa, 7 p.m.

Broken Bow at Central, 7 p.m.

Weatherford at Chickasha, 7 p.m.

Elk City at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Bristow at Grove, 7 p.m.

Muldrow at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.

Blanchard at Madill, 7:30 p.m.

Tuttle at McLoud, 7:30 p.m.

McLain at Miami, 7 p.m.

Stilwell at Poteau, 7 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.

Harrah at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.

Oologah at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Class 3AThursday

Mannford at Blackwell, 7 p.m.

OHH at Bridge Creek, 7 p.m.

Berryhill at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.

Idabel at Checotah, 7 p.m.

Locust Grove at Jay, 7 p.m.

Perkins-Tryon at Kingfisher, 7 p.m.

Roland at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.

Lone Grove at Marlow, 7 p.m.

Pauls Valley at OKC Douglass, 7 p.m.

OKC St. Mary at OKC Marshall, 7 p.m.

Sulphur at Plainview, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Purcell, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Stigler, 7 p.m.

Inola at Verdigris, 7 p.m.

Cl. Sequoyah at Vinita, 7 p.m.

Friday

Okmulgee at Webster, 7 p.m.

Class 2AThursday

Salina at Adair, 7 p.m.

Nowata at Chouteau, 7 p.m.

Comanche at Davis, 7:30 p.m.

Valliant at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Caney Valley at Haskell, 7 p.m.

Antlers at Heavener, 7 p.m.

Kellyville at Henryetta, 7 p.m.

Jones at Holdenville, 7 p.m.

Tah. Sequoyah at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.

Chisholm at Hooker, 7 p.m.

Atoka at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Dewey at Kiefer, 7 p.m.

Kingston at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Chelsea at Metro Chr., 7 p.m.

Sperry at Morris, 7 p.m.

Hennessey at OCS, 7 p.m.

Lexington at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.

Meeker at Okemah, 7 p.m.

Spiro at Panama, 7 p.m.

Newkirk at Perry, 7 p.m.

Keys at Pocola, 7 p.m.

Chandler at Prague, 7 p.m.

Washington, Okla at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Dickson at Tishomingo, 7 p.m.

Beggs at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Vian at Westville, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.

Friday

Lindsay at Coalgate, 7 p.m.

Crooked Oak at Little Axe, 7 p.m.

Alva at Luther, 7 p.m.

Community Christian at Star Spencer, 7 p.m.

Class AThursday

Pawnee at Barnsdall, 7 p.m.

Frederick at Cordell, 7 p.m.

Minco at Crescent, 7 p.m.

Walters at Dibble, 7 p.m.

Afton at Fairland, 7 p.m.

Mooreland at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Elmore City-Pernell at Healdton, 7 p.m.

Mangum at Hinton, 7:30 p.m.

Sayre at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Okeene at Hollis, 7 p.m.

Pawhuska at Hominy, 7 p.m.

Wewoka at Mounds, 7 p.m.

Crossings Christian at OKC Capitol Hill, 7 p.m.

Thomas-Fay-Custer at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.

Commerce at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.

Quapaw at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.

Boone-Apache at Rush Springs, 7 p.m.

Talihina at Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.

Porter at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stroud, 7 p.m.

Morrison at Tonkawa, 7 p.m.

Gore at Warner, 7 p.m.

Texhoma at Watonga, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Wellston, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.

Friday

Konawa at Allen, 7 p.m.

Ketchum at Colcord, 7 p.m.

Class BThursday

Dewar at Arkoma, 7 p.m.

Empire at Bray-Doyle, 7 p.m.

Maud at Caddo, 7:30 p.m.

Weleetka at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Cyril at Carnegie, 7 p.m.

Gans at Cave Springs, 7 p.m.

Garber at Cherokee, 7 p.m.

Davenport at Depew, 7:30 p.m.

Alex at Geary, 7 p.m.

Porum at Keota, 7:30 p.m.

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Kremlin-Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

Summit Christian at Oaks, 7 p.m.

Olive at Prue, 7:30 p.m.

Waukomis at Ringwood, 7 p.m.

Waurika at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Burns Flat-Dill City at Snyder, 7 p.m.

Regent Prep at South Coffeyville/Copan, 7 p.m.

Laverne at Turpin, 7 p.m.

Marlow Central at WSN, 7:30 p.m.

Wesleyan Christian at Yale, 7 p.m.

Friday

Seiling at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wetumka at Strother, 7:30 p.m.

Foyil at Watts, 7 p.m.

Class CThursday

Graham-Dustin at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.

PC-Hunter at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

SW Covenant at Covington-Douglas, 7 p.m.

Bluejacket at DC-Lamont, 7 p.m.

Maysville at Mountain View-Gotebo, 7:30 p.m.

Paoli at Sasakwa, 7 p.m.

Timberlake at Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.

Corn Bible at Temple, 7 p.m.

Grandfield at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Tyrone at Waynoka, 7 p.m.

Coyle at Welch, 7 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Wilson-Henryetta, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boise City at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.

Thackerville at Fox, 7 p.m.

IndependentsFriday

Life Christian at Claremore Christian, 7 p.m.

Classen SAS at NOAH, 7 p.m.

