Week 5 schedule

Class 6AIFRIDAY

Norman at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Westmoore at Ed. Memorial, 7 p.m.

Owasso at Edmond North, 7 p.m.

Jenks at Enid, 7 p.m.

Moore at Norman North, 7 p.m.

Putnam North at Southmoore, 7 p.m.

Mustang at Union, 7 p.m.

Ed. Santa Fe at Yukon, 7 p.m.

Class 6AIIFRIDAY

Bixby at B. T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Lawton at Ed. Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Sand Springs at Muskogee, 7:30 p.m.

Shawnee at Ponca City, 7 p.m.

Choctaw at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

Del City at Putnam West, 7 p.m.

Bartlesville at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.

Midwest City at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Class 5ATHURSDAY

Edison 33, Bishop Kelley 14

Pryor 51, Rogers 6

FRIDAY

Ardmore at Altus, 7 p.m.

East Central at Claremore, 7 p.m.

Western Heights at Duncan, 7 p.m.

Coweta at Durant, 7 p.m.

Noble at El Reno, 7:30 p.m.

Guthrie at Guymon, 7 p.m.

Glenpool at Hale, 7 p.m.

OKC Northwest Classen at Lawton Ike, 7 p.m.

Ada at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.

Collinsville at Memorial, 7 p.m.

Lawton Mac at OKC Southeast, 7 p.m.

MWC Carl Albert at Piedmont, 7 p.m.

Skiatook at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.

OKC McGuinness at Woodward, 7 p.m.

Class 4AFRIDAY

Newcastle at Anadarko, 7 p.m.

Harrah at Bethany, 7 p.m.

Hilldale at Broken Bow, 7 p.m.

Miami at Catoosa, 7 p.m.

Muldrow at Central, 7 p.m.

Cache at Chickasha, 7 p.m.

McLain at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Weatherford at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Elk City at Elgin, 7 p.m.

Poteau at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.

Tuttle at Madill, 7:30 p.m.

Blanchard at McLoud, 7:30 p.m.

Bristow at Oologah, 7 p.m.

Sallisaw at Stilwell, 7 p.m.

Cushing at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.

Grove at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Class 3AFRIDAY

Locust Grove at Berryhill, 7 p.m.

Plainview at Bethel, 7 p.m.

OKC St. Mary at Bridge Creek, 7 p.m.

Jay at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.

Webster at Idabel, 7 p.m.

Cl. Sequoyah at Inola, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.

OKC Douglass at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.

Kingfisher at Mannford, 7 p.m.

OKC Marshall at OHH, 7 p.m.

Checotah at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.

Marlow at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.

Blackwell at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.

Stigler at Roland, 7 p.m.

Purcell at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

Vinita at Verdigris, 7 p.m.

Class 2AFRIDAY

Wyandotte at Adair, 7 p.m.

Chisholm at Alva, 7 p.m.

Beggs at Caney Valley, 7 p.m.

Kellyville at Chandler, 7 p.m.

Nowata at Chelsea, 7 p.m.

Comanche at Coalgate, 7:30 p.m.

Haskell at Dewey, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Atoka at Heavener, 7 p.m.

Okemah at Holdenville, 7 p.m.

Keys at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.

Antlers at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Meeker at Jones, 7 p.m.

Sperry at Kiefer, 7 p.m.

Davis at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.

Washington, Okla. at Little Axe, 7 p.m.

Dickson at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Chouteau at Metro Chr., 7 p.m.

Newkirk at OCS, 7 p.m.

Community Christian at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.

Hennessey at Perry, 7 p.m.

Henryetta at Prague, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Salina, 7 p.m.

Westville at Spiro, 7 p.m.

Lexington at Star Spencer, 7 p.m.

Crooked Oak at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Pocola at Tah. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Kingston at Tishomingo, 7 p.m.

Panama at Vian, 7 p.m.

Morris at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Valliant at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Class ATHURSDAY

Barnsdall 33, Owasso JV 0

Hollis 34, Maysville 16

Turpin 54, Beaver 20

Quinton 60, Cave Springs 18

FRIDAY

Quapaw at Afton, 7 p.m.

Commerce at Colcord, 7 p.m.

Sayre at Cordell, 7 p.m.

Crossings Christian at Crescent, 7 p.m.

Rush Springs at Dibble, 7 p.m.

Cashion at Elmore City-Pernell, 7 p.m.

Rejoice Christian at Fairland, 7 p.m.

Ringling at Healdton, 7 p.m.

Drumright at Hominy, 7 p.m.

Fairview at Hooker, 7 p.m.

Gore at Hulbert, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Konawa, 7 p.m.

Frederick at Mangum, 7 p.m.

Hinton at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Watonga at Minco, 7 p.m.

OCA at Mooreland, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Mounds, 7 p.m.

Warner at OKC Patriots, 7 p.m.

NOAH at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.

Ketchum at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.

Talihina at Porter, 7 p.m.

Sallisaw Central at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Velma-Alma at Snyder, 7 p.m.

Wewoka at Stroud, 7 p.m.

Thomas-Fay-Custer at Texhoma, 7 p.m.

Pawhuska at Tonkawa, 7 p.m.

Boone-Apache at Walters, 7 p.m.

Okeene at Wellston, 7 p.m.

Pawnee at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Allen at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.

Class BTHURSDAY

Shattuck 49 Carnegie 6

FRIDAY

Coyle at Bray-Doyle, 7 p.m.

Ringwood at Burns Flat-Dill City, 7 p.m.

Dewar at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Weleetka at Depew, 7:30 p.m.

Alex at Empire, 7 p.m.

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Geary, 7 p.m.

Seiling at Kremlin-Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at Laverne, 7 p.m.

Cyril at Marlow Central, 7 p.m.

WSN at Maud, 7:30 p.m.

Canadian at Porum, 7:30 p.m.

Olive at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Watts, 7 p.m.

Canton at Waukomis, 7 p.m.

Caddo at Waurika, 7:30 p.m.

Keota at Wetumka, 7:30 p.m.

Regent Prep at Yale, 7 p.m.

Class CTHURSDAY

Paoli 46, Wilson-Henryetta 0

FRIDAY

Waynoka at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Mountain View-Gotebo at Corn Bible, 7 p.m.

Bluejacket at Covington-Douglas, 7 p.m.

Fox at Grandfield, 7 p.m.

Temple at Maysville, 7 p.m.

Welch at Medford, 7 p.m.

Bowlegs at Midway, 7 p.m.

Balko-Forgan at PC-Hunter, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.

DC-Lamont at SW Covenant, 7 p.m.

Tipton at Thackerville, 7 p.m.

Boise City at Timberlake, 7 p.m.

Sasakwa at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.

IndependentsTHURSDAY

Classen SAS 52, OKC Capitol Hill 20

