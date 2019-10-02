Week 5 schedule
Class 6AIFRIDAY
Norman at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Westmoore at Ed. Memorial, 7 p.m.
Owasso at Edmond North, 7 p.m.
Jenks at Enid, 7 p.m.
Moore at Norman North, 7 p.m.
Putnam North at Southmoore, 7 p.m.
Mustang at Union, 7 p.m.
Ed. Santa Fe at Yukon, 7 p.m.
Class 6AIIFRIDAY
Bixby at B. T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Lawton at Ed. Deer Creek, 7 p.m.
Sand Springs at Muskogee, 7:30 p.m.
Shawnee at Ponca City, 7 p.m.
Choctaw at Putnam City, 7 p.m.
Del City at Putnam West, 7 p.m.
Bartlesville at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.
Midwest City at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Class 5ATHURSDAY
Edison 33, Bishop Kelley 14
Pryor 51, Rogers 6
FRIDAY
Ardmore at Altus, 7 p.m.
East Central at Claremore, 7 p.m.
Western Heights at Duncan, 7 p.m.
Coweta at Durant, 7 p.m.
Noble at El Reno, 7:30 p.m.
Guthrie at Guymon, 7 p.m.
Glenpool at Hale, 7 p.m.
OKC Northwest Classen at Lawton Ike, 7 p.m.
Ada at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville at Memorial, 7 p.m.
Lawton Mac at OKC Southeast, 7 p.m.
MWC Carl Albert at Piedmont, 7 p.m.
Skiatook at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.
OKC McGuinness at Woodward, 7 p.m.
Class 4AFRIDAY
Newcastle at Anadarko, 7 p.m.
Harrah at Bethany, 7 p.m.
Hilldale at Broken Bow, 7 p.m.
Miami at Catoosa, 7 p.m.
Muldrow at Central, 7 p.m.
Cache at Chickasha, 7 p.m.
McLain at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Weatherford at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Elk City at Elgin, 7 p.m.
Poteau at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
Tuttle at Madill, 7:30 p.m.
Blanchard at McLoud, 7:30 p.m.
Bristow at Oologah, 7 p.m.
Sallisaw at Stilwell, 7 p.m.
Cushing at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.
Grove at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Class 3AFRIDAY
Locust Grove at Berryhill, 7 p.m.
Plainview at Bethel, 7 p.m.
OKC St. Mary at Bridge Creek, 7 p.m.
Jay at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.
Webster at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Cl. Sequoyah at Inola, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
OKC Douglass at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.
Kingfisher at Mannford, 7 p.m.
OKC Marshall at OHH, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.
Marlow at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.
Blackwell at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.
Stigler at Roland, 7 p.m.
Purcell at Sulphur, 7 p.m.
Vinita at Verdigris, 7 p.m.
Class 2AFRIDAY
Wyandotte at Adair, 7 p.m.
Chisholm at Alva, 7 p.m.
Beggs at Caney Valley, 7 p.m.
Kellyville at Chandler, 7 p.m.
Nowata at Chelsea, 7 p.m.
Comanche at Coalgate, 7:30 p.m.
Haskell at Dewey, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Atoka at Heavener, 7 p.m.
Okemah at Holdenville, 7 p.m.
Keys at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.
Antlers at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Meeker at Jones, 7 p.m.
Sperry at Kiefer, 7 p.m.
Davis at Lindsay, 7:30 p.m.
Washington, Okla. at Little Axe, 7 p.m.
Dickson at Marietta, 7 p.m.
Chouteau at Metro Chr., 7 p.m.
Newkirk at OCS, 7 p.m.
Community Christian at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.
Hennessey at Perry, 7 p.m.
Henryetta at Prague, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Salina, 7 p.m.
Westville at Spiro, 7 p.m.
Lexington at Star Spencer, 7 p.m.
Crooked Oak at Stratford, 7 p.m.
Pocola at Tah. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Kingston at Tishomingo, 7 p.m.
Panama at Vian, 7 p.m.
Morris at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Valliant at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Class ATHURSDAY
Barnsdall 33, Owasso JV 0
Hollis 34, Maysville 16
Turpin 54, Beaver 20
Quinton 60, Cave Springs 18
FRIDAY
Quapaw at Afton, 7 p.m.
Commerce at Colcord, 7 p.m.
Sayre at Cordell, 7 p.m.
Crossings Christian at Crescent, 7 p.m.
Rush Springs at Dibble, 7 p.m.
Cashion at Elmore City-Pernell, 7 p.m.
Rejoice Christian at Fairland, 7 p.m.
Ringling at Healdton, 7 p.m.
Drumright at Hominy, 7 p.m.
Fairview at Hooker, 7 p.m.
Gore at Hulbert, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Konawa, 7 p.m.
Frederick at Mangum, 7 p.m.
Hinton at Merritt, 7 p.m.
Watonga at Minco, 7 p.m.
OCA at Mooreland, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Warner at OKC Patriots, 7 p.m.
NOAH at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.
Ketchum at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.
Talihina at Porter, 7 p.m.
Sallisaw Central at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Velma-Alma at Snyder, 7 p.m.
Wewoka at Stroud, 7 p.m.
Thomas-Fay-Custer at Texhoma, 7 p.m.
Pawhuska at Tonkawa, 7 p.m.
Boone-Apache at Walters, 7 p.m.
Okeene at Wellston, 7 p.m.
Pawnee at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Allen at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.
Class BTHURSDAY
Shattuck 49 Carnegie 6
FRIDAY
Coyle at Bray-Doyle, 7 p.m.
Ringwood at Burns Flat-Dill City, 7 p.m.
Dewar at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.
Weleetka at Depew, 7:30 p.m.
Alex at Empire, 7 p.m.
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Geary, 7 p.m.
Seiling at Kremlin-Hillsdale, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Laverne, 7 p.m.
Cyril at Marlow Central, 7 p.m.
WSN at Maud, 7:30 p.m.
Canadian at Porum, 7:30 p.m.
Olive at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Watts, 7 p.m.
Canton at Waukomis, 7 p.m.
Caddo at Waurika, 7:30 p.m.
Keota at Wetumka, 7:30 p.m.
Regent Prep at Yale, 7 p.m.
Class CTHURSDAY
Paoli 46, Wilson-Henryetta 0
FRIDAY
Waynoka at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Mountain View-Gotebo at Corn Bible, 7 p.m.
Bluejacket at Covington-Douglas, 7 p.m.
Fox at Grandfield, 7 p.m.
Temple at Maysville, 7 p.m.
Welch at Medford, 7 p.m.
Bowlegs at Midway, 7 p.m.
Balko-Forgan at PC-Hunter, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.
DC-Lamont at SW Covenant, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Thackerville, 7 p.m.
Boise City at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Sasakwa at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
IndependentsTHURSDAY
Classen SAS 52, OKC Capitol Hill 20