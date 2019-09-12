WEEK 2 schedule

Class 6AIThursday

Moore 49, Yukon 35

Friday

Owasso at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Norman at Edmond Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Edmond North at Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.

Edmond Santa Fe at Mustang, 7 p.m.

Putnam North at Putnam West, 7 p.m.

Westmoore at Southmoore, 7 p.m.

Norman North at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Jenks at Union, 7:05 p.m.

Class 6AIIThursday

Choctaw 50, Lawton Ike 25

Friday

Bentonville, Ark. at B. T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Collinsville at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.

Del City at MWC Carl Albert, 7 p.m.

Sapulpa at Claremore, 7 p.m.

Lawton at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.

Muskogee at Midwest City, 7:30 p.m.

Guthrie at Ponca City, 7 p.m.

Putnam City at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.

Class 5AThursday

OKC Northwest 21, Putnam Hts. 0

Friday

Noble at Ada, 7:30 p.m.

Durant at Ardmore, 7:30 p.m.

Glenpool at Catoosa, 7 p.m.

Tahlequah at Coweta, 7 p.m.

Memorial at Edison, 7 p.m.

Duncan at Elgin, 7 p.m.

Bishop Kelley at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Star Spencer at OKC Southeast, 7 p.m.

Rogers at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.

McAlester at Poteau, 7:30 p.m.

Wagoner at Pryor, 7 p.m.

Oologah-Talala at Skiatook, 7 p.m.

East Central at Stilwell, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Weatherford, 7 p.m.

Elk City at Woodward, 7 p.m.

Class 4AThursday

Central 14, McLain 0 (shortened in second quarter by storms)

Friday

Blanchard at Anadarko, 7:30 p.m.

McLoud at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Savannah, Mo. at Bristow, 7 p.m.

Marlow at Cache, 7 p.m.

Hilldale at Checotah, 7 p.m.

Harrah at Chickasha, 7 p.m.

Bethany at Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Perkins-Tryon at Cushing, 7 p.m.

Berryhill at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.

Grove at Jay, 7 p.m.

Lone Grove at Madill, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Mannford, 7 p.m.

Tah. Sequoyah at Miami, 7 p.m.

Clinton at OKC Heritage Hall, 7 p.m.

Muldrow at Roland, 7 p.m.

Tecumseh at Seminole, 7:30 p.m.

Sallisaw at Stigler, 7 p.m.

Plainview at Tuttle, 7 p.m.

Class 3AThursday

Adair 76, Locust Grove 19 (shortened in fourth quarter by lightning)

Friday

Newkirk at Blackwell, 7 p.m.

Lindsay at Bridge Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Sperry at Cl. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

OKC St. Mary at Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.

Idabel at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Salina at Inola, 7 p.m.

Hennessey at Kingfisher, 7:30 p.m.

Vian at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.

OKC Capitol Hill at OKC Marshall, 7 p.m.

Jones at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.

Davis at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

Verdigris at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Nowata at Vinita, 7 p.m.

Purcell at Washington, Okla, 7 p.m.

Beggs at Webster, 7 p.m.

Saturday

OKC Douglass at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.

Class 2AFriday

Stratford at Allen, 7 p.m.

Watonga at Alva, 7 p.m.

Talihina at Antlers, 7 p.m.

Fairland at Chelsea, 7 p.m.

Healdton at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Patriots at Community Christian, 7 p.m.

Lexington at Dibble, 7 p.m.

Marietta at Elmore City-Pernell, 7 p.m.

Spiro at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Porter at Haskell, 7 p.m.

Panama at Heavener, 7 p.m.

Warner at Henryetta, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Holdenville, 7 p.m.

OKC Casady at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.

Okemah at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Okemah at Hulbert, 7 p.m.

Ketchum at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Rejoice Christian at Kiefer, 7 p.m.

Atoka at Kingston, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Konawa, 7 p.m.

Keys at Lincoln, Ark., 7 p.m.

US Grant at Little Axe, 7 p.m.

Chandler at Luther, 7 p.m.

Perry at Meeker, 7 p.m.

Metro Christian at Oklahoma Christian School, 7 p.m.

Caney Valley at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.

Dickson at Ringling, 7 p.m.

Pocola at Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.

Prague at Stroud, 7 p.m.

Tishomingo at Valliant, 7 p.m.

Colcord at Westville, 7 p.m.

Quapaw at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.

Class AThursday

Wewoka 41, Ada JV 14

Friday

Classen SAS at Afton, 7 p.m.

Okeene at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Bible at Booker, Texas, 7 p.m.

Wellston at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.

Hooker at Clayton, N.M., 6 p.m.

Rush Springs at Cordell, 7 p.m.

Minco at Crossings Christian, 7 p.m.

Barnsdall at Drumright, 7 p.m.

Wynnewood at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.

Commerce at Green Forest, AR, 7 p.m.

Boone-Apache at Hobart, 7:30 p.m.

Life Prep Academy, KS at Hollis, 6 p.m.

Walters at Mangum, 7 p.m.

Merritt at Mooreland, 7 p.m.

Gore at Mounds, 7 p.m.

Cashion at OKC Casady, 7 p.m.

Crescent at Oklahoma Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Woodland at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.

Morrison at Pawnee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Fairview at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Trinidad Catholic, Co. at Texhoma, 7 p.m.

Hinton at Thomas-Fay-Custer, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

Empire at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.

Class BFriday

Webbers Falls at Arkoma, 7:30 p.m.

Turpin at Boise City, 7 p.m.

Canton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Shattuck at Burns Flat-Dill City, 7 p.m.

Dewar at Caddo, 7 p.m.

Cave Springs at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Geary at Corn Bible, 7 p.m.

Wetumka at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Prue at Deer Creek-Lamont, 7 p.m.

Regent Prep at Depew, 7 p.m.

Welch at Foyil, 7 p.m.

Laverne at Garber, 7 p.m.

Waurika at Grandfield, 7:30 p.m.

Alex at Marlow Central, 7 p.m.

Porum at Midway, 7 p.m.

Cyril at Mountain View-Gotebo, 7 p.m.

Keota at Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Bray-Doyle at Paoli, 7:30 p.m.

Covington-Douglas at Ringwood, 7 p.m.

Temple at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Seiling, 7 p.m.

Fox at Snyder, 7 p.m.

Strother at Southwest Covenant, 7 p.m.

Wesleyan Christian at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Kremlin-Hillsdale at Timberlake, 7 p.m.

Wilson-Henryetta at Watts, 7 p.m.

Sharon-Mutual at Waukomis, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at Waynoka, 7 p.m.

South Coffeyville/Copan at Welch, 7 p.m.

Gans at Weleetka, 7 p.m.

Thackerville at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Coyle at Yale, 7 p.m.

Class CFriday

Immanuel Lutheran at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.

Medford at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.

Claremore Chr. at Sasakwa, 7 p.m.

Independent

Okla. School-Deaf 93, MSD 78

