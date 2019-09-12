WEEK 2 schedule
Class 6AIThursday
Moore 49, Yukon 35
Friday
Owasso at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Norman at Edmond Deer Creek, 7 p.m.
Edmond North at Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.
Edmond Santa Fe at Mustang, 7 p.m.
Putnam North at Putnam West, 7 p.m.
Westmoore at Southmoore, 7 p.m.
Norman North at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Jenks at Union, 7:05 p.m.
Class 6AIIThursday
Choctaw 50, Lawton Ike 25
Friday
Bentonville, Ark. at B. T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Collinsville at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.
Del City at MWC Carl Albert, 7 p.m.
Sapulpa at Claremore, 7 p.m.
Lawton at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.
Muskogee at Midwest City, 7:30 p.m.
Guthrie at Ponca City, 7 p.m.
Putnam City at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.
Class 5AThursday
OKC Northwest 21, Putnam Hts. 0
Friday
Noble at Ada, 7:30 p.m.
Durant at Ardmore, 7:30 p.m.
Glenpool at Catoosa, 7 p.m.
Tahlequah at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Memorial at Edison, 7 p.m.
Duncan at Elgin, 7 p.m.
Bishop Kelley at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Star Spencer at OKC Southeast, 7 p.m.
Rogers at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.
McAlester at Poteau, 7:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Pryor, 7 p.m.
Oologah-Talala at Skiatook, 7 p.m.
East Central at Stilwell, 7 p.m.
Piedmont at Weatherford, 7 p.m.
Elk City at Woodward, 7 p.m.
Class 4AThursday
Central 14, McLain 0 (shortened in second quarter by storms)
Friday
Blanchard at Anadarko, 7:30 p.m.
McLoud at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Savannah, Mo. at Bristow, 7 p.m.
Marlow at Cache, 7 p.m.
Hilldale at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Harrah at Chickasha, 7 p.m.
Bethany at Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Perkins-Tryon at Cushing, 7 p.m.
Berryhill at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
Grove at Jay, 7 p.m.
Lone Grove at Madill, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Mannford, 7 p.m.
Tah. Sequoyah at Miami, 7 p.m.
Clinton at OKC Heritage Hall, 7 p.m.
Muldrow at Roland, 7 p.m.
Tecumseh at Seminole, 7:30 p.m.
Sallisaw at Stigler, 7 p.m.
Plainview at Tuttle, 7 p.m.
Class 3AThursday
Adair 76, Locust Grove 19 (shortened in fourth quarter by lightning)
Friday
Newkirk at Blackwell, 7 p.m.
Lindsay at Bridge Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Sperry at Cl. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
OKC St. Mary at Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.
Idabel at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Salina at Inola, 7 p.m.
Hennessey at Kingfisher, 7:30 p.m.
Vian at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
OKC Capitol Hill at OKC Marshall, 7 p.m.
Jones at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.
Davis at Sulphur, 7 p.m.
Verdigris at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Nowata at Vinita, 7 p.m.
Purcell at Washington, Okla, 7 p.m.
Beggs at Webster, 7 p.m.
Saturday
OKC Douglass at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.
Class 2AFriday
Stratford at Allen, 7 p.m.
Watonga at Alva, 7 p.m.
Talihina at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Fairland at Chelsea, 7 p.m.
Healdton at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.
OKC Patriots at Community Christian, 7 p.m.
Lexington at Dibble, 7 p.m.
Marietta at Elmore City-Pernell, 7 p.m.
Spiro at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Porter at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Panama at Heavener, 7 p.m.
Warner at Henryetta, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Holdenville, 7 p.m.
OKC Casady at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.
Okemah at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Okemah at Hulbert, 7 p.m.
Ketchum at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Rejoice Christian at Kiefer, 7 p.m.
Atoka at Kingston, 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Konawa, 7 p.m.
Keys at Lincoln, Ark., 7 p.m.
US Grant at Little Axe, 7 p.m.
Chandler at Luther, 7 p.m.
Perry at Meeker, 7 p.m.
Metro Christian at Oklahoma Christian School, 7 p.m.
Caney Valley at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.
Dickson at Ringling, 7 p.m.
Pocola at Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.
Prague at Stroud, 7 p.m.
Tishomingo at Valliant, 7 p.m.
Colcord at Westville, 7 p.m.
Quapaw at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Class AThursday
Wewoka 41, Ada JV 14
Friday
Classen SAS at Afton, 7 p.m.
Okeene at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Bible at Booker, Texas, 7 p.m.
Wellston at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.
Hooker at Clayton, N.M., 6 p.m.
Rush Springs at Cordell, 7 p.m.
Minco at Crossings Christian, 7 p.m.
Barnsdall at Drumright, 7 p.m.
Wynnewood at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.
Commerce at Green Forest, AR, 7 p.m.
Boone-Apache at Hobart, 7:30 p.m.
Life Prep Academy, KS at Hollis, 6 p.m.
Walters at Mangum, 7 p.m.
Merritt at Mooreland, 7 p.m.
Gore at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Cashion at OKC Casady, 7 p.m.
Crescent at Oklahoma Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Woodland at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.
Morrison at Pawnee, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Fairview at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Trinidad Catholic, Co. at Texhoma, 7 p.m.
Hinton at Thomas-Fay-Custer, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Empire at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.
Class BFriday
Webbers Falls at Arkoma, 7:30 p.m.
Turpin at Boise City, 7 p.m.
Canton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Shattuck at Burns Flat-Dill City, 7 p.m.
Dewar at Caddo, 7 p.m.
Cave Springs at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Geary at Corn Bible, 7 p.m.
Wetumka at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.
Prue at Deer Creek-Lamont, 7 p.m.
Regent Prep at Depew, 7 p.m.
Welch at Foyil, 7 p.m.
Laverne at Garber, 7 p.m.
Waurika at Grandfield, 7:30 p.m.
Alex at Marlow Central, 7 p.m.
Porum at Midway, 7 p.m.
Cyril at Mountain View-Gotebo, 7 p.m.
Keota at Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Bray-Doyle at Paoli, 7:30 p.m.
Covington-Douglas at Ringwood, 7 p.m.
Temple at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Seiling, 7 p.m.
Fox at Snyder, 7 p.m.
Strother at Southwest Covenant, 7 p.m.
Wesleyan Christian at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Wilson-Henryetta at Watts, 7 p.m.
Sharon-Mutual at Waukomis, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Waynoka, 7 p.m.
South Coffeyville/Copan at Welch, 7 p.m.
Gans at Weleetka, 7 p.m.
Thackerville at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Coyle at Yale, 7 p.m.
Class CFriday
Immanuel Lutheran at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.
Medford at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.
Claremore Chr. at Sasakwa, 7 p.m.
Independent
Okla. School-Deaf 93, MSD 78