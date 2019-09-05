Week 1 schedule

Class 6AIThursday

Norman 31, Norman North 24

Friday

Southmoore at Edmond Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Stillwater at Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.

Edmond North at Edmond Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Ponca City at Enid, 7 p.m.

Bixby at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Westmoore at Moore, 7 p.m.

Yukon at Mustang, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville, Ark. at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

Putnam City at Putnam North, 7 p.m.

Broken Arrow at Union, 7 p.m.

Class 6AIIFriday

Claremore at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.

B. T. Washington at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.

Lawton at Burkburnett, Texas, 7 p.m.

OKC McGuinness at Del City, 7 p.m.

Putnam West at Duncan, 7 p.m.

Sapulpa at Edison, 7 p.m.

Muskogee at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.

MWC Carl Albert at Midwest City, 7 p.m.

Guthrie at Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Class 5AFriday

Ardmore at Ada, 7:30 p.m.

Memorial at Central, 7 p.m.

Woodward at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Wagoner at Coweta, 7 p.m.

Poteau at Durant, 7:30 p.m.

Hale at East Central, 7 p.m.

Skiatook at Glenpool, 7 p.m.

Lawton Mac at Lawton Ike, 7 p.m.

Guymon at Liberal, Kan., 7 p.m.

Newcastle at Noble, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Southeast at OKC Capitol Hill, 7 p.m.

Collinsville at Oologah-Talala, 7 p.m.

El Reno at Piedmont, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Rogers, 7 p.m.

Pryor at Siloam Springs, Ark., 7 p.m.

Western Heights at Stilwell, 7 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.

Altus at Vernon, Texas, 7 p.m.

Class 4AThursday

Hominy 20, Cleveland 19

Friday

Elk City at Bethany, 7 p.m.

Tecumseh at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Cushing at Bristow, 7 p.m.

Hilldale at Cl. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Blanchard at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Vinita at Grove, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Harrah, 7:30 p.m.

Broken Bow at Idabel, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jay, 7 p.m.

Tuttle at Kingfisher, 7:30 p.m.

Anadarko at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Chickasha at Marlow, 7 p.m.

Meeker at McLoud, 7 p.m.

Catoosa at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.

Madill at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

Muldrow at Tah. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Class 3AThursday

Locust Grove 48, Salina 6

OKC Heritage Hall 34, OKC Millwood 0

Spiro 26, Roland 0

Friday

Mannford at Berryhill, 7 p.m.

Perry at Blackwell, 7 p.m.

Little Axe at Bridge Creek, 7 p.m.

Keys at Checotah, 7 p.m.

OKC St. Mary at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.

OKC Marshall at Classen SAS, 7 p.m.

Stigler at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Cascia Hall at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Christian at Jones, 7 p.m.

Davis at Lone Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Pauls Valley at Oklahoma Christian School, 7 p.m.

Beggs at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.

Hennessey at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.

Lindsay at Purcell, 7 p.m.

Verdigris at Sperry, 7 p.m.

OKC Douglass at Star Spencer, 7 p.m.

Class 2AThursday

Colcord 30, Kansas 12

Panama 42, Sallisaw Central 24

Friday

Savanna at Antlers, 7 p.m.

Coalgate at Atoka, 7 p.m.

Prague at Cashion, 7:30 p.m.

Ketchum at Chelsea, 7 p.m.

NOAH at Chouteau, 7 p.m.

Adair at Commerce, 7 p.m.

Vian at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Wyandotte at Fairland, 7 p.m.

Chisholm at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Heavener at Gore, 7 p.m.

Pocola at Hackett, Ark., 7 p.m.

Panama at Heavener, 7 p.m.

Kiefer at Kellyville, 7 p.m.

Hugo at Kingston, 7 p.m.

Community Christian at Luther, 7 p.m.

Healdton at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Henryetta at Morris, 7 p.m.

Tonkawa at Newkirk, 7 p.m.

Dewey at Nowata, 7 p.m.

Stroud at Okemah, 7 p.m.

Crooked Oak at Oklahoma Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Konawa at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Talihina, 7 p.m.

Alva at Thomas, 7 p.m.

Allen at Tishomingo, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Washington, Okla, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln, Ark. at Westville, 7 p.m.

Holdenville at Wewoka, 7 p.m.

Class AFriday

Afton at Barnsdall, 7 p.m.

Boise City at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Morrison at Crescent, 7 p.m.

Velma-Alma at Fox, 7 p.m.

Wellington, Texas at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Mooreland at Hinton, 7 p.m.

Booker, Texas at Hooker, 7 p.m.

Drumright at Hulbert, 7 p.m.

Porter at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Ringling at Mangum, 7 p.m.

Dibble at Minco, 7 p.m.

Warner at Mounds, 7 p.m.

Hollis at Okeene, 7 p.m.

Putnam Heights at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Union at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.

The Cross Christian Academy at Quinton, 7 p.m.

Crossings Christian at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.

Woodland at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Stanton County, Kan. at Texhoma, 7 p.m.

Cordell at Watonga, 7 p.m.

Boone-Apache at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Elmore City-Pernell at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.

Class BThursday

Canton 36, Geary 22

Ringwood 22, Timberlake 14

Temple at Waurika, 7 p.m.

Friday

Oaks at Arkoma, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain View-Gotebo at Carnegie, 7 p.m.

Seiling at Carnegie, 7 p.m.

South Barber, Kan. at Cherokee, 7 p.m.

Garber at Covington-Douglas, 7 p.m.

Corn Bible at Cyril, 7 p.m.

Strother at Dewar, 7 p.m.

Canadian at Foyil, 7 p.m.

Midway at Gans, 7 p.m.

Alex at Laverne, 7 p.m.

Bowlegs at Maud, 7 p.m.

Sasakwa at Olive, 7 p.m.

Kremlin-Hillsdale at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.

Prue at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.

Grandfield at Ryan, 7 p.m.

Sharon-Mutual at Seiling, 6 p.m.

Destiny Christian School at Shattuck, 7 p.m.

Wesleyan Christian at South Coffeyville, 7:30 p.m.

Marlow Central at Southwest Covenant, 7 p.m.

Bray-Doyle at Thackerville, 7:30 p.m.

Burns Flat-Dill City at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Turpin, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Waukomis, 7:30 p.m.

Porum at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.

Watts at Welch, 7 p.m.

Davenport at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.

Depew at Wetumka, 7:30 p.m.

Caddo at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Christian at Yale, 7 p.m.

Class CFriday

Claremore Christian at Bluejacket, 7 p.m.

Medford at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Paoli at Maysville, 7:30 p.m.

Coyle at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale , 7 p.m.

Deer Creek-Lamont at Waynoka, 7 p.m.

IndependentsThursday

Life Christian at Wilson-Henryetta, 7 p.m.

