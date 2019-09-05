Week 1 schedule
Class 6AIThursday
Norman 31, Norman North 24
Friday
Southmoore at Edmond Deer Creek, 7 p.m.
Stillwater at Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.
Edmond North at Edmond Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Ponca City at Enid, 7 p.m.
Bixby at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Westmoore at Moore, 7 p.m.
Yukon at Mustang, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville, Ark. at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
Putnam City at Putnam North, 7 p.m.
Broken Arrow at Union, 7 p.m.
Class 6AIIFriday
Claremore at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.
B. T. Washington at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.
Lawton at Burkburnett, Texas, 7 p.m.
OKC McGuinness at Del City, 7 p.m.
Putnam West at Duncan, 7 p.m.
Sapulpa at Edison, 7 p.m.
Muskogee at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.
MWC Carl Albert at Midwest City, 7 p.m.
Guthrie at Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Class 5AFriday
Ardmore at Ada, 7:30 p.m.
Memorial at Central, 7 p.m.
Woodward at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Wagoner at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Poteau at Durant, 7:30 p.m.
Hale at East Central, 7 p.m.
Skiatook at Glenpool, 7 p.m.
Lawton Mac at Lawton Ike, 7 p.m.
Guymon at Liberal, Kan., 7 p.m.
Newcastle at Noble, 7:30 p.m.
OKC Southeast at OKC Capitol Hill, 7 p.m.
Collinsville at Oologah-Talala, 7 p.m.
El Reno at Piedmont, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Pryor at Siloam Springs, Ark., 7 p.m.
Western Heights at Stilwell, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.
Altus at Vernon, Texas, 7 p.m.
Class 4AThursday
Hominy 20, Cleveland 19
Friday
Elk City at Bethany, 7 p.m.
Tecumseh at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Cushing at Bristow, 7 p.m.
Hilldale at Cl. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Blanchard at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Vinita at Grove, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Harrah, 7:30 p.m.
Broken Bow at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Miami at Jay, 7 p.m.
Tuttle at Kingfisher, 7:30 p.m.
Anadarko at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Chickasha at Marlow, 7 p.m.
Meeker at McLoud, 7 p.m.
Catoosa at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.
Madill at Sulphur, 7 p.m.
Muldrow at Tah. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Class 3AThursday
Locust Grove 48, Salina 6
OKC Heritage Hall 34, OKC Millwood 0
Spiro 26, Roland 0
Friday
Mannford at Berryhill, 7 p.m.
Perry at Blackwell, 7 p.m.
Little Axe at Bridge Creek, 7 p.m.
Keys at Checotah, 7 p.m.
OKC St. Mary at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.
OKC Marshall at Classen SAS, 7 p.m.
Stigler at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Cascia Hall at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at Jones, 7 p.m.
Davis at Lone Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Pauls Valley at Oklahoma Christian School, 7 p.m.
Beggs at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.
Hennessey at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.
Lindsay at Purcell, 7 p.m.
Verdigris at Sperry, 7 p.m.
OKC Douglass at Star Spencer, 7 p.m.
Class 2AThursday
Colcord 30, Kansas 12
Panama 42, Sallisaw Central 24
Friday
Savanna at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Coalgate at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Prague at Cashion, 7:30 p.m.
Ketchum at Chelsea, 7 p.m.
NOAH at Chouteau, 7 p.m.
Adair at Commerce, 7 p.m.
Vian at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Wyandotte at Fairland, 7 p.m.
Chisholm at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Heavener at Gore, 7 p.m.
Pocola at Hackett, Ark., 7 p.m.
Panama at Heavener, 7 p.m.
Kiefer at Kellyville, 7 p.m.
Hugo at Kingston, 7 p.m.
Community Christian at Luther, 7 p.m.
Healdton at Marietta, 7 p.m.
Henryetta at Morris, 7 p.m.
Tonkawa at Newkirk, 7 p.m.
Dewey at Nowata, 7 p.m.
Stroud at Okemah, 7 p.m.
Crooked Oak at Oklahoma Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Konawa at Stratford, 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Talihina, 7 p.m.
Alva at Thomas, 7 p.m.
Allen at Tishomingo, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Washington, Okla, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln, Ark. at Westville, 7 p.m.
Holdenville at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Class AFriday
Afton at Barnsdall, 7 p.m.
Boise City at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Morrison at Crescent, 7 p.m.
Velma-Alma at Fox, 7 p.m.
Wellington, Texas at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Mooreland at Hinton, 7 p.m.
Booker, Texas at Hooker, 7 p.m.
Drumright at Hulbert, 7 p.m.
Porter at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Ringling at Mangum, 7 p.m.
Dibble at Minco, 7 p.m.
Warner at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Hollis at Okeene, 7 p.m.
Putnam Heights at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Union at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.
The Cross Christian Academy at Quinton, 7 p.m.
Crossings Christian at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.
Woodland at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Stanton County, Kan. at Texhoma, 7 p.m.
Cordell at Watonga, 7 p.m.
Boone-Apache at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Elmore City-Pernell at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.
Class BThursday
Canton 36, Geary 22
Ringwood 22, Timberlake 14
Temple at Waurika, 7 p.m.
Friday
Oaks at Arkoma, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View-Gotebo at Carnegie, 7 p.m.
Seiling at Carnegie, 7 p.m.
South Barber, Kan. at Cherokee, 7 p.m.
Garber at Covington-Douglas, 7 p.m.
Corn Bible at Cyril, 7 p.m.
Strother at Dewar, 7 p.m.
Canadian at Foyil, 7 p.m.
Midway at Gans, 7 p.m.
Alex at Laverne, 7 p.m.
Bowlegs at Maud, 7 p.m.
Sasakwa at Olive, 7 p.m.
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.
Prue at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.
Grandfield at Ryan, 7 p.m.
Sharon-Mutual at Seiling, 6 p.m.
Destiny Christian School at Shattuck, 7 p.m.
Wesleyan Christian at South Coffeyville, 7:30 p.m.
Marlow Central at Southwest Covenant, 7 p.m.
Bray-Doyle at Thackerville, 7:30 p.m.
Burns Flat-Dill City at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Turpin, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Waukomis, 7:30 p.m.
Porum at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
Watts at Welch, 7 p.m.
Davenport at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.
Depew at Wetumka, 7:30 p.m.
Caddo at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Christian at Yale, 7 p.m.
Class CFriday
Claremore Christian at Bluejacket, 7 p.m.
Medford at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Paoli at Maysville, 7:30 p.m.
Coyle at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale , 7 p.m.
Deer Creek-Lamont at Waynoka, 7 p.m.
IndependentsThursday
Life Christian at Wilson-Henryetta, 7 p.m.