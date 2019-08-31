Week 1 Schedule
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Class 6AI
THURSDAY
Norman North at Norman, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Southmoore at Edmond Deer Creek
Stillwater at Edmond Memorial
Edmond North at Edmond Santa Fe
Ponca City at Enid
Bixby at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Westmoore at Moore
Yukon at Mustang
Fayetteville, Ark. at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
Putnam City at Putnam North
Broken Arrow at Union
Class 6AII
FRIDAY
Claremore at Bartlesville
B. T. Washington at Bishop Kelley
Lawton at Burkburnett, Texas
OKC McGuinness at Del City
Putnam West at Duncan
Sapulpa at Edison
Muskogee at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.
MWC Carl Albert at Midwest City
Guthrie at Shawnee
Class 5A
FRIDAY
Ardmore at Ada, 7:30 p.m.
Memorial at Central
Woodward at Clinton
Wagoner at Coweta
Poteau at Durant, 7:30 p.m.
Hale at East Central
Skiatook at Glenpool
Lawton Mac at Lawton Ike
Guymon at Liberal, Kan.
Newcastle at Noble, 7:30 p.m.
OKC Southeast at OKC Capitol Hill
Collinsville at Oologah
El Reno at Piedmont
Victory Christian at Rogers
Pryor at Siloam Springs, Ark.
Western Heights at Stilwell
Fort Gibson at Tahlequah
Altus at Vernon, Texas
Class 4A
THURSDAY
Hominy at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Elk City at Bethany
Tecumseh at Bethel
Cushing at Bristow
Hilldale at Cl. Sequoyah
Blanchard at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.
Vinita at Grove
Seminole at Harrah, 7:30 p.m.
Broken Bow at Idabel
Miami at Jay
Tuttle at Kingfisher, 7:30 p.m.
Anadarko at Lexington
Chickasha at Marlow
Meeker at McLoud
Catoosa at Sallisaw
Madill at Sulphur
Muldrow at Tah. Sequoyah
Class 3A
THURSDAY
Salina at Locust Grove
OKC Millwood at OKC Heritage Hall
Spiro at Roland
FRIDAY
Mannford at Berryhill
Perry at Blackwell
Little Axe at Bridge Creek
Keys at Checotah
OKC St. Mary at Christian Heritage
OKC Marshall at Classen SAS
Stigler at Hartshorne
Cascia Hall at Holland Hall
Lincoln Christian at Jones
Davis at Lone Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Pauls Valley at Oklahoma Christian
Beggs at Okmulgee
Hennessey at Perkins-Tryon
Lindsay at Purcell
Verdigris at Sperry
OKC Douglass at Star Spencer
Class 2A
THURSDAY
Kansas at Colcord
Sallisaw Central at Panama
FRIDAY
Savanna at Antlers
Coalgate at Atoka
Prague at Cashion, 7:30 p.m.
Ketchum at Chelsea
NOAH at Chouteau
Adair at Commerce
Vian at Eufaula
Wyandotte at Fairland
Chisholm at Fairview
Heavener at Gore
Pocola at Hackett, Ark.
Panama at Heavener
Kiefer at Kellyville
Hugo at Kingston
Community Christian at Luther
Healdton at Marietta
Henryetta at Morris
Tonkawa at Newkirk
Dewey at Nowata
Stroud at Okemah
Crooked Oak at Oklahoma Christian Academy
Konawa at Stratford
Wilburton at Talihina
Alva at Thomas
Allen at Tishomingo
Hobart at Washington, Okla, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln, Ark. at Westville
Holdenville at Wewoka
Class A
FRIDAY
Afton at Barnsdall
Boise City at Beaver
Morrison at Crescent
Velma-Alma at Fox
Wellington, Texas at Frederick
Mooreland at Hinton
Booker, Texas at Hooker
Drumright at Hulbert
Porter at Liberty
Ringling at Mangum
Dibble at Minco
Warner at Mounds
Hollis at Okeene
Putnam Heights at Oklahoma Bible
Oklahoma Union at Pawhuska
The Cross Christian Academy at Quinton
Crossings Christian at Rejoice Christian
Woodland at Sayre
Stanton County, Kan. at Texhoma
Cordell at Watonga
Boone-Apache at Wayne
Elmore City-Pernell at Wynnewood
Class B
Geary at Canton
Ringwood at Timberlake
Temple at Waurika
FRIDAY
Oaks at Arkoma, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Carnegie
Seiling at Carnegie
South Barber, Kan. at Cherokee
Garber at Covington-Douglas
Corn Bible at Cyril
Strother at Dewar
Canadian at Foyil
Midway at Gans
Alex at Laverne
Bowlegs at Maud
Sasakwa at Olive
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Pond Creek-Hunter
Prue at Regent Prep
Grandfield at Ryan
Sharon-Mutual at Seiling, 6 p.m.
Destiny Christian School at Shattuck
Wesleyan Christian at South Coffeyville, 7:30 p.m.
Marlow Central at Southwest Covenant
Bray-Doyle at Thackerville, 7:30 p.m.
Burns Flat-Dill City at Tipton
Tyrone at Turpin
Snyder at Waukomis, 7:30 p.m.
Porum at Webbers Falls
Watts at Welch
Davenport at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.
Depew at Wetumka, 7:30 p.m.
Caddo at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Christian at Yale
Class C
FRIDAY
Claremore Christian at Bluejacket
Medford at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Paoli at Maysville, 7:30 p.m.
Coyle at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
Deer Creek-Lamont at Waynoka
Independent
THURSDAY
Life Christian at Wilson-Henryetta