Week 1 Schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Class 6AI

THURSDAY

Norman North at Norman, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Southmoore at Edmond Deer Creek

Stillwater at Edmond Memorial

Edmond North at Edmond Santa Fe

Ponca City at Enid

Bixby at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Westmoore at Moore

Yukon at Mustang

Fayetteville, Ark. at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

Putnam City at Putnam North

Broken Arrow at Union

Class 6AII

FRIDAY

Claremore at Bartlesville

B. T. Washington at Bishop Kelley

Lawton at Burkburnett, Texas

OKC McGuinness at Del City

Putnam West at Duncan

Sapulpa at Edison

Muskogee at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.

MWC Carl Albert at Midwest City

Guthrie at Shawnee

Class 5A

FRIDAY

Ardmore at Ada, 7:30 p.m.

Memorial at Central

Woodward at Clinton

Wagoner at Coweta

Poteau at Durant, 7:30 p.m.

Hale at East Central

Skiatook at Glenpool

Lawton Mac at Lawton Ike

Guymon at Liberal, Kan.

Newcastle at Noble, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Southeast at OKC Capitol Hill

Collinsville at Oologah

El Reno at Piedmont

Victory Christian at Rogers

Pryor at Siloam Springs, Ark.

Western Heights at Stilwell

Fort Gibson at Tahlequah

Altus at Vernon, Texas

Class 4A

THURSDAY

Hominy at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Elk City at Bethany

Tecumseh at Bethel

Cushing at Bristow

Hilldale at Cl. Sequoyah

Blanchard at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Vinita at Grove

Seminole at Harrah, 7:30 p.m.

Broken Bow at Idabel

Miami at Jay

Tuttle at Kingfisher, 7:30 p.m.

Anadarko at Lexington

Chickasha at Marlow

Meeker at McLoud

Catoosa at Sallisaw

Madill at Sulphur

Muldrow at Tah. Sequoyah

Class 3A

THURSDAY

Salina at Locust Grove

OKC Millwood at OKC Heritage Hall

Spiro at Roland

FRIDAY

Mannford at Berryhill

Perry at Blackwell

Little Axe at Bridge Creek

Keys at Checotah

OKC St. Mary at Christian Heritage

OKC Marshall at Classen SAS

Stigler at Hartshorne

Cascia Hall at Holland Hall

Lincoln Christian at Jones

Davis at Lone Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Pauls Valley at Oklahoma Christian

Beggs at Okmulgee

Hennessey at Perkins-Tryon

Lindsay at Purcell

Verdigris at Sperry

OKC Douglass at Star Spencer

Class 2A

THURSDAY

Kansas at Colcord

Sallisaw Central at Panama

FRIDAY

Savanna at Antlers

Coalgate at Atoka

Prague at Cashion, 7:30 p.m.

Ketchum at Chelsea

NOAH at Chouteau

Adair at Commerce

Vian at Eufaula

Wyandotte at Fairland

Chisholm at Fairview

Heavener at Gore

Pocola at Hackett, Ark.

Panama at Heavener

Kiefer at Kellyville

Hugo at Kingston

Community Christian at Luther

Healdton at Marietta

Henryetta at Morris

Tonkawa at Newkirk

Dewey at Nowata

Stroud at Okemah

Crooked Oak at Oklahoma Christian Academy

Konawa at Stratford

Wilburton at Talihina

Alva at Thomas

Allen at Tishomingo

Hobart at Washington, Okla, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln, Ark. at Westville

Holdenville at Wewoka

Class A

FRIDAY

Afton at Barnsdall

Boise City at Beaver

Morrison at Crescent

Velma-Alma at Fox

Wellington, Texas at Frederick

Mooreland at Hinton

Booker, Texas at Hooker

Drumright at Hulbert

Porter at Liberty

Ringling at Mangum

Dibble at Minco

Warner at Mounds

Hollis at Okeene

Putnam Heights at Oklahoma Bible

Oklahoma Union at Pawhuska

The Cross Christian Academy at Quinton

Crossings Christian at Rejoice Christian

Woodland at Sayre

Stanton County, Kan. at Texhoma

Cordell at Watonga

Boone-Apache at Wayne

Elmore City-Pernell at Wynnewood

Class B

Geary at Canton

Ringwood at Timberlake

Temple at Waurika

FRIDAY

Oaks at Arkoma, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Carnegie

Seiling at Carnegie

South Barber, Kan. at Cherokee

Garber at Covington-Douglas

Corn Bible at Cyril

Strother at Dewar

Canadian at Foyil

Midway at Gans

Alex at Laverne

Bowlegs at Maud

Sasakwa at Olive

Kremlin-Hillsdale at Pond Creek-Hunter

Prue at Regent Prep

Grandfield at Ryan

Sharon-Mutual at Seiling, 6 p.m.

Destiny Christian School at Shattuck

Wesleyan Christian at South Coffeyville, 7:30 p.m.

Marlow Central at Southwest Covenant

Bray-Doyle at Thackerville, 7:30 p.m.

Burns Flat-Dill City at Tipton

Tyrone at Turpin

Snyder at Waukomis, 7:30 p.m.

Porum at Webbers Falls

Watts at Welch

Davenport at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.

Depew at Wetumka, 7:30 p.m.

Caddo at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Christian at Yale

Class C

FRIDAY

Claremore Christian at Bluejacket

Medford at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Paoli at Maysville, 7:30 p.m.

Coyle at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale

Deer Creek-Lamont at Waynoka

Independent

THURSDAY

Life Christian at Wilson-Henryetta

tulsaworld.com

Tags