WEEK 9 SCHEDULE
Class 6AIThursday
Union 57, Southmoore 0
Friday
Ed. Memorial at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Ed. Santa Fe at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Edmond North at Norman North, 7 p.m.
Moore at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
Mustang at Putnam North, 7 p.m.
Norman at Westmoore, 7 p.m.
Enid at Yukon, 7 p.m.
Class 6AII
Friday
Ponca City at B. T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Lawton at Del City, 7 p.m.
Putnam West at Ed. Deer Creek, 7 p.m.
Choctaw at Midwest City, 7 p.m.
Bartlesville at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Stillwater at Putnam City, 7 p.m.
Sand Springs at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.
Bixby at Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Thursday
East Central 14, Rogers 6
Tahlequah 54, Memorial 6
Western Heights 39, OKC Southeast 16
Friday
Noble at Ardmore, 7:30 p.m.
Pryor at Claremore, 7 p.m.
Bishop Kelley at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Lawton Mac at Duncan, 7 p.m.
Durant at Edison, 7 p.m.
Altus at El Reno, 7 p.m.
Woodward at Guymon, 7 p.m.
Ada at Hale, 7 p.m.
MWC Carl Albert at Lawton Ike, 7 p.m.
Glenpool at McAlester, 7 p.m.
Guthrie at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.
OKC Northwest Classen at Piedmont, 7 p.m.
Collinsville at Skiatook, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday
Fort Gibson 44, Central 22
Friday
Elk City at Anadarko, 7 p.m.
Cushing at Blanchard, 7:30 p.m.
Sallisaw at Broken Bow, 7 p.m.
Elgin at Cache, 7 p.m.
Bristow at Catoosa, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Chickasha, 7 p.m.
Oologah at Grove, 7 p.m.
Tuttle at Harrah, 7:30 p.m.
Bethany at Madill, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Weatherford at Newcastle, 7 p.m.
Muldrow at Poteau, 7 p.m.
Hilldale at Stilwell, 7 p.m.
McLoud at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.
McLain at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday
Marlow at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Mannford at Bridge Creek, 7 p.m.
Cl. Sequoyah at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.
Berryhill at Jay, 7 p.m.
OKC St. Mary at Kingfisher, 7 p.m.
Idabel at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.
Blackwell at OHH, 7 p.m.
Stigler at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.
Plainview at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.
OKC Marshall at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.
Lone Grove at Purcell, 7:30 p.m.
Checotah at Roland, 7 p.m.
OKC Douglass at Sulphur, 7 p.m.
Locust Grove at Verdigris, 7 p.m.
Inola at Vinita, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Webster, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday
Nowata at Adair, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Morris at Caney Valley, 7 p.m.
Luther at Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Chelsea at Chouteau, 7 p.m.
Tishomingo at Coalgate, 7 p.m.
Washington, Okla at Community Christian, 7 p.m.
Lexington at Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.
Sperry at Dewey, 7 p.m.
Lindsay at Dickson, 7 p.m.
Hugo at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
BHS at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Heavener, 7 p.m.
Chandler at Henryetta, 7 p.m.
Kellyville at Holdenville, 7 p.m.
Spiro at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Kiefer, 7 p.m.
Comanche at Kingston, 7 p.m.
OKC Millwood at Little Axe, 7 p.m.
Davis at Marietta, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Metro Chr., 7 p.m.
Hennessey at Newkirk, 7 p.m.
Perry at OCS, 7 p.m.
Jones at Okemah, 7 p.m.
Meeker at Prague, 7 p.m.
Stratford at Star Spencer, 7 p.m.
Panama at Tah. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Atoka at Valliant, 7 p.m.
Pocola at Vian, 7 p.m.
Keys at Westville, 7 p.m.
Salina at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Class A
Thursday
Stigler JV 38, Talihina 24
Friday
Stroud at Allen, 7 p.m.
Woodland at Barnsdall, 7 p.m.
Laverne at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Dibble at Boone-Apache, 7 p.m.
Crossings Christian at Cashion, 7 p.m.
Watonga at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.
Pawnee at Drumright, 7 p.m.
Ringling at Elmore City-Pernell, 7 p.m.
Crescent at Healdton, 7 p.m.
Frederick at Hinton, 7 p.m.
Wellston at Hollis, 7 p.m.
Morrison at Hominy, 7 p.m.
Commerce at Ketchum, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Konawa, 7 p.m.
Wewoka at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sayre at Mangum, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Merritt, 7 p.m.
Hooker at Mooreland, 7 p.m.
Colcord at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.
Fairland at Quapaw, 7 p.m.
Afton at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.
Walters at Rush Springs, 7 p.m.
Porter at Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.
Gore at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Bible at Texhoma, 7 p.m.
Fairview at Thomas-Fay-Custer, 7 p.m.
Okeene at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.
Hulbert at Warner, 7 p.m.
Mounds at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.
Class B
Friday
Cyril at Alex, 7 p.m.
Cave Springs at Arkoma, 7 p.m.
Geary at Burns Flat-Dill City, 7 p.m.
Keota at Dewar, 7 p.m.
Marlow Central at Empire, 7 p.m.
South Coffeyville/Copan at Foyil, 7 p.m.
Waukomis at Kremlin-Hillsdale, 7 p.m.
Davenport at Olive, 7:30 p.m.
Garber at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale , 7 p.m.
Gans at Porum, 7 p.m.
Wesleyan Christian at Prue, 7 p.m.
Summit Christian at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Ringwood, 7 p.m.
WSN at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.
Seiling at Shattuck, 7 p.m.
Carnegie at Snyder, 7 p.m.
Maud at Strother, 7 p.m.
Canton at Turpin, 7 p.m.
Oaks at Watts, 7 p.m.
Bray-Doyle at Waurika, 7:30 p.m.
Caddo at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.
Canadian at Wetumka, 7 p.m.
Depew at Yale, 7 p.m.
Class C
Thursday
Midway 52, Wilson-Henryetta 0
Friday
Paoli at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.
Balko-Forgan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Medford at Covington-Douglas, 7 p.m.
DC-Lamont at Coyle, 7 p.m.
Sasakwa at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.
Temple at Grandfield, 7 p.m.
Fox at Maysville, 7 p.m.
Thackerville at Mountain View-Gotebo, 7 p.m.
Boise City at Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.
Corn Bible at Tipton, 7 p.m.
PC-Hunter at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Timberlake at Waynoka, 7 p.m.
Bluejacket at Welch, 7 p.m.
Independents
Thursday
US Grant 28, Putnam Heights 0
Life Chr. 24, OSD 14
Friday
OKC Capitol Hill at Classen SAS, 7 p.m.