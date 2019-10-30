WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

Class 6AIThursday

Union 57, Southmoore 0

Friday

Ed. Memorial at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Ed. Santa Fe at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Edmond North at Norman North, 7 p.m.

Moore at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

Mustang at Putnam North, 7 p.m.

Norman at Westmoore, 7 p.m.

Enid at Yukon, 7 p.m.

Class 6AII

Friday

Ponca City at B. T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Lawton at Del City, 7 p.m.

Putnam West at Ed. Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Choctaw at Midwest City, 7 p.m.

Bartlesville at Muskogee, 7 p.m.

Stillwater at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

Sand Springs at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.

Bixby at Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Thursday

East Central 14, Rogers 6

Tahlequah 54, Memorial 6

Western Heights 39, OKC Southeast 16

Friday

Noble at Ardmore, 7:30 p.m.

Pryor at Claremore, 7 p.m.

Bishop Kelley at Coweta, 7 p.m.

Lawton Mac at Duncan, 7 p.m.

Durant at Edison, 7 p.m.

Altus at El Reno, 7 p.m.

Woodward at Guymon, 7 p.m.

Ada at Hale, 7 p.m.

MWC Carl Albert at Lawton Ike, 7 p.m.

Glenpool at McAlester, 7 p.m.

Guthrie at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.

OKC Northwest Classen at Piedmont, 7 p.m.

Collinsville at Skiatook, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday

Fort Gibson 44, Central 22

Friday

Elk City at Anadarko, 7 p.m.

Cushing at Blanchard, 7:30 p.m.

Sallisaw at Broken Bow, 7 p.m.

Elgin at Cache, 7 p.m.

Bristow at Catoosa, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Chickasha, 7 p.m.

Oologah at Grove, 7 p.m.

Tuttle at Harrah, 7:30 p.m.

Bethany at Madill, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Weatherford at Newcastle, 7 p.m.

Muldrow at Poteau, 7 p.m.

Hilldale at Stilwell, 7 p.m.

McLoud at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.

McLain at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday

Marlow at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Mannford at Bridge Creek, 7 p.m.

Cl. Sequoyah at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.

Berryhill at Jay, 7 p.m.

OKC St. Mary at Kingfisher, 7 p.m.

Idabel at Lincoln Christian, 7 p.m.

Blackwell at OHH, 7 p.m.

Stigler at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.

Plainview at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.

OKC Marshall at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.

Lone Grove at Purcell, 7:30 p.m.

Checotah at Roland, 7 p.m.

OKC Douglass at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

Locust Grove at Verdigris, 7 p.m.

Inola at Vinita, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Webster, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday

Nowata at Adair, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Antlers, 7 p.m.

Morris at Caney Valley, 7 p.m.

Luther at Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Chelsea at Chouteau, 7 p.m.

Tishomingo at Coalgate, 7 p.m.

Washington, Okla at Community Christian, 7 p.m.

Lexington at Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.

Sperry at Dewey, 7 p.m.

Lindsay at Dickson, 7 p.m.

Hugo at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

BHS at Haskell, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Heavener, 7 p.m.

Chandler at Henryetta, 7 p.m.

Kellyville at Holdenville, 7 p.m.

Spiro at Holland Hall, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Kiefer, 7 p.m.

Comanche at Kingston, 7 p.m.

OKC Millwood at Little Axe, 7 p.m.

Davis at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Metro Chr., 7 p.m.

Hennessey at Newkirk, 7 p.m.

Perry at OCS, 7 p.m.

Jones at Okemah, 7 p.m.

Meeker at Prague, 7 p.m.

Stratford at Star Spencer, 7 p.m.

Panama at Tah. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Atoka at Valliant, 7 p.m.

Pocola at Vian, 7 p.m.

Keys at Westville, 7 p.m.

Salina at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.

Class A

Thursday

Stigler JV 38, Talihina 24

Friday

Stroud at Allen, 7 p.m.

Woodland at Barnsdall, 7 p.m.

Laverne at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Dibble at Boone-Apache, 7 p.m.

Crossings Christian at Cashion, 7 p.m.

Watonga at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.

Pawnee at Drumright, 7 p.m.

Ringling at Elmore City-Pernell, 7 p.m.

Crescent at Healdton, 7 p.m.

Frederick at Hinton, 7 p.m.

Wellston at Hollis, 7 p.m.

Morrison at Hominy, 7 p.m.

Commerce at Ketchum, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Konawa, 7 p.m.

Wewoka at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sayre at Mangum, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Hooker at Mooreland, 7 p.m.

Colcord at Oklahoma Union, 7 p.m.

Fairland at Quapaw, 7 p.m.

Afton at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.

Walters at Rush Springs, 7 p.m.

Porter at Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.

Gore at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Bible at Texhoma, 7 p.m.

Fairview at Thomas-Fay-Custer, 7 p.m.

Okeene at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.

Hulbert at Warner, 7 p.m.

Mounds at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.

Class B

Friday

Cyril at Alex, 7 p.m.

Cave Springs at Arkoma, 7 p.m.

Geary at Burns Flat-Dill City, 7 p.m.

Keota at Dewar, 7 p.m.

Marlow Central at Empire, 7 p.m.

South Coffeyville/Copan at Foyil, 7 p.m.

Waukomis at Kremlin-Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

Davenport at Olive, 7:30 p.m.

Garber at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale , 7 p.m.

Gans at Porum, 7 p.m.

Wesleyan Christian at Prue, 7 p.m.

Summit Christian at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at Ringwood, 7 p.m.

WSN at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.

Seiling at Shattuck, 7 p.m.

Carnegie at Snyder, 7 p.m.

Maud at Strother, 7 p.m.

Canton at Turpin, 7 p.m.

Oaks at Watts, 7 p.m.

Bray-Doyle at Waurika, 7:30 p.m.

Caddo at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.

Canadian at Wetumka, 7 p.m.

Depew at Yale, 7 p.m.

Class C

Thursday

Midway 52, Wilson-Henryetta 0

Friday

Paoli at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.

Balko-Forgan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Medford at Covington-Douglas, 7 p.m.

DC-Lamont at Coyle, 7 p.m.

Sasakwa at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.

Temple at Grandfield, 7 p.m.

Fox at Maysville, 7 p.m.

Thackerville at Mountain View-Gotebo, 7 p.m.

Boise City at Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.

Corn Bible at Tipton, 7 p.m.

PC-Hunter at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

Timberlake at Waynoka, 7 p.m.

Bluejacket at Welch, 7 p.m.

Independents

Thursday

US Grant 28, Putnam Heights 0

Life Chr. 24, OSD 14

Friday

OKC Capitol Hill at Classen SAS, 7 p.m.

