Week 10 schedule
Class 6AI
Friday
Norman at Ed. Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Union at Edmond North, 7 p.m.
Broken Arrow at Enid, 7 p.m.
Westmoore at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Mustang at Moore, 7 p.m.
Southmoore at Norman North, 7 p.m.
Putnam North at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
Ed. Memorial at Yukon, 7 p.m.
Class 6AII
Friday
Shawnee at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.
Muskogee at Bixby, 7 p.m.
Ed. Deer Creek at Choctaw, 7 p.m.
Putnam City at Lawton, 7 p.m.
Sapulpa at Ponca City, 7 p.m.
Midwest City at Putnam West, 7 p.m.
B.T. Washington at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.
Del City at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Thursday
El Reno at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.
Memorial at Pryor, 7 p.m.
Friday
Edison at Ada, 7:30 p.m.
Duncan at Altus, 7 p.m.
McAlester at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.
OKC McGuinness at MWC Carl Albert, 7 p.m.
Rogers at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Hale at Durant, 7 p.m.
Skiatook at East Central, 7 p.m.
Coweta at Glenpool, 7 p.m.
Lawton Ike at Guthrie, 7 p.m.
El Reno at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.
OKC Southeast at Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Guymon at OKC Northwest Classen, 7 p.m.
Claremore at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.
Ardmore at Western Heights, 7 p.m.
Piedmont at Woodward, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday
Chickasha at Anadarko, 7 p.m.
McLoud at Bethany, 7 p.m.
Harrah at Blanchard, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Bristow, 7 p.m.
Wagoner at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Cache at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Tuttle at Cushing, 7:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Elgin, 7 p.m.
Weatherford at Elk City, 7 p.m.
Broken Bow at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
Poteau at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Grove at McLain, 7 p.m.
Stilwell at Muldrow, 7 p.m.
Catoosa at Oologah, 7 p.m.
Central at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.
Madill at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Thursday
Cascia Hall at Inola, 7 p.m.
Friday
Verdigris at Berryhill, 7 p.m.
Bridge Creek at Blackwell, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Jay at Cl. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Vinita at Locust Grove, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.
Heritage Hall at Mannford, 7 p.m.
Purcell at Marlow, 7 p.m.
Kingfisher at OKC Marshall, 7 p.m.
Perkins-Tryon at OKC St. Mary, 7 p.m.
OKC Douglass at Plainview, 7 p.m.
Idabel at Roland, 7 p.m.
Okmulgee at Seminole, 7 p.m.
Webster at Stigler, 7 p.m.
Pauls Valley at Sulphur, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday
Newkirk at Alva, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Holdenville at Chandler, 7 p.m.
Adair at Chelsea, 7 p.m.
Community Christian at Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.
Comanche at Dickson, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Heavener, 7 p.m.
Chisholm at Hennessey, 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Prague at Jones, 7 p.m.
Chouteau at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Okemah at Kellyville, 7 p.m.
Vian at Keys, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Kiefer, 7 p.m.
Washington, Okla at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Kingston at Lindsay, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Christian School JV at Luther, 7 p.m.
Coalgate at Marietta, 7 p.m.
Henryetta at Meeker, 7 p.m.
Dewey at Morris, 7 p.m.
Wyandotte at Nowata, 7 p.m.
Watonga at OCS, 7 p.m.
Stratford at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.
Holland Hall at Panama, 7 p.m.
Thomas-Fay-Custer at Perry, 7 p.m.
Westville at Pocola, 7 p.m.
Metro Chr. at Salina, 7 p.m.
Beggs at Sperry, 7 p.m.
Tah. Sequoyah at Spiro, 7 p.m.
Little Axe at Star Spencer, 7 p.m.
Davis at Tishomingo, 7 p.m.
Antlers at Valliant, 7 p.m.
Caney Valley at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Class A
Thursday
Ponca City JV at Morrison, 7 p.m.
Friday
Ketchum at Afton, 7 p.m.
Minco at Cashion, 7 p.m.
Crescent at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.
Rejoice Christian at Colcord, 7 p.m.
Quapaw at Commerce, 7 p.m.
Mangum at Cordell, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland at Drumright, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Union at Fairland, 7 p.m.
Sallisaw Central at Gore, 7 p.m.
Rush Springs at Healdton, 7 p.m.
Frederick at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Tonkawa at Hominy, 7 p.m.
Texhoma at Hooker, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Hulbert, 7 p.m.
Wynnewood at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Watonga at OCA, 7 p.m.
Wellston at Okeene, 7 p.m.
Fairview at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.
Pawnee at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.
Velma-Alma at Quinton, 7 p.m.
Boone-Apache at Ringling, 7 p.m.
Merritt at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Mounds at Stroud, 7 p.m.
Warner at Talihina, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Turpin, 7 p.m.
Elmore City-Pernell at Walters, 7 p.m.
Allen at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Konawa at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Class B
Thursday
Shattuck at Canton, 7 p.m.
Keota at Cave Springs, 7 p.m.
Wetumka at Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Burns Flat-Dill City at Alex, 7 p.m.
Strother at Caddo, 7:30 p.m.
Geary at Carnegie, 7 p.m.
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Cherokee, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Cyril, 7 p.m.
Yale at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.
Prue at Depew, 7 p.m.
Waurika at Empire, 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Gans, 7 p.m.
Waukomis at Garber, 7 p.m.
Ryan at Marlow Central, 7 p.m.
Canadian at Maud, 7 p.m.
South Coffeyville/Copan at Oaks, 7 p.m.
Dewar at Porum, 7 p.m.
Foyil at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Ringwood, 7 p.m.
Laverne at Seiling, 7 p.m.
Watts at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Olive at Wesleyan Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Bray-Doyle at WSN, 7:30 p.m.
Class C
Friday
Waynoka at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.
Coyle at Bluejacket, 7 p.m.
Grandfield at Corn Bible, 7 p.m.
Welch at DC-Lamont, 7 p.m.
Mountain View-Gotebo at Fox, 7 p.m.
Paoli at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.
SW Covenant at Medford, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Midway, 7 p.m.
Boise City at PC-Hunter, 7 p.m.
Bowlegs at Sasakwa, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Temple, 7 p.m.
Maysville at Thackerville, 7:30 p.m.
Tyrone at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Independents
Friday
US Grant at NOAH, 7 p.m.
OKC Capitol Hill at OKC Patriots, 7 p.m.