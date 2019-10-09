WEEK 6 Schedule
Class 6AIThursday
Norman 41, Ed. Memorial 0
Broken Arrow 55, Westmoore 14
Friday
Enid at Ed. Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Yukon at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Edmond North at Moore, 7 p.m.
Southmoore at Mustang, 7 p.m.
Norman North at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Putnam North, 7 p.m.
Class 6AIIThursday
Lawton 42, Putnam West 0
Friday
Sand Springs at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.
Ponca City at Bixby, 7 p.m.
Ed. Deer Creek at Del City, 7 p.m.
Sapulpa at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Midwest City at Putnam City, 7 p.m.
B. T. Washington at Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Choctaw at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Class 5AThursday
Duncan 62, OKC Southeast 30
Friday
El Reno at Ardmore, 7 p.m.
Durant at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.
OKC Northwest Classen at MWC Carl Albert, 7 p.m.
Tahlequah at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Edison at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Pryor at East Central, 7 p.m.
Ada at Glenpool, 7 p.m.
Woodward at Guthrie, 7 p.m.
Piedmont at Lawton Ike, 7 p.m.
Hale at McAlester, 7 p.m.
Altus at Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Guymon at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Claremore at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Memorial at Skiatook, 7 p.m.
Lawton Mac at Western Heights, 7 p.m.
Class 4AFriday
Tecumseh at Blanchard, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Bristow, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Elgin, 7 p.m.
Cache at Elk City, 7 p.m.
Catoosa at Grove, 7 p.m.
Sallisaw at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Harrah at Madill, 7:30 p.m.
Oologah at McLain, 7 p.m.
Cushing at McLoud, 7 p.m.
Wagoner at Miami, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Muldrow, 7 p.m.
Chickasha at Newcastle, 7 p.m.
Central at Poteau, 7 p.m.
Broken Bow at Stilwell, 7 p.m.
Bethany at Tuttle, 7 p.m.
Anadarko at Weatherford, 7 p.m.
Class 3AFriday
Berryhill at Cl. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Verdigris at Jay, 7 p.m.
Bridge Creek at Kingfisher, 7 p.m.
Inola at Locust Grove, 7 p.m.
Purcell at OKC Douglass, 7 p.m.
Blackwell at OKC Marshall, 7 p.m.
Mannford at OKC St. Mary, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.
OHH at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.
Marlow at Plainview, 7 p.m.
Okmulgee at Roland, 7 p.m.
Idabel at Seminole, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Stigler, 7 p.m.
Lone Grove at Sulphur, 7 p.m.
Cascia Hall at Vinita, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at Webster, 7 p.m.
Class 2AFriday
Perry at Alva, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Dewey at Beggs, 7 p.m.
OCS at Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Adair at Chouteau, 7 p.m.
Tishomingo at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.
Little Axe at Community Christian, 7 p.m.
Star Spencer at Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.
Davis at Dickson, 7 p.m.
Hugo at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Luther at Hennessey, 7 p.m.
Holdenville at Henryetta, 7 p.m.
Chelsea at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Jones at Kellyville, 7 p.m.
Spiro at Keys, 7 p.m.
Coalgate at Kingston, 7 p.m.
Stratford at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Marietta at Lindsay, 7 p.m.
Chandler at Meeker, 7 p.m.
Kiefer at Morris, 7 p.m.
Ulysses, Kan. at Newkirk, 7 p.m.
Salina at Nowata, 7 p.m.
Prague at Okemah, 7 p.m.
Panama at Pocola, 7 p.m.
Caney Valley at Sperry, 7 p.m.
Heavener at Valliant, 7 p.m.
Tah. Sequoyah at Vian, 7 p.m.
OKC Millwood at Washington, Okla, 7 p.m.
Holland Hall at Westville, 7 p.m.
Metro Chr. at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Class AFriday
Colcord at Afton, 7 p.m.
Okeene at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Fairland at Commerce, 7 p.m.
Christian Heritage at Crossings Christian, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Destiny Christian, 7 p.m.
Rush Springs at Elmore City-Pernell, 7 p.m.
Merritt at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Porter at Gore, 7 p.m.
Cordell at Hinton, 7 p.m.
Mangum at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Rejoice Christian at Ketchum, 7 p.m.
Mounds at Konawa, 7 p.m.
Allen at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Boone-Apache at Minco, 7 p.m.
Texhoma at Mooreland, 7 p.m.
Barnsdall at Morrison, 7 p.m.
Cashion at OCA, 7 p.m.
Drumright at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.
Hominy at Pawnee, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Union at Quapaw, 7 p.m.
Dibble at Ringling, 7 p.m.
Hollis at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Hooker at Stanton County, Kan., 7 p.m.
Hulbert at Talihina, 7 p.m.
Wellston at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.
Healdton at Walters, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Warner, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Bible at Watonga, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Tonkawa at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Stroud at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.
Class BThursday
Dewar 52, Cave Springs 0
Friday
Snyder at Alex, 7 p.m.
Carnegie at Burns Flat-Dill City, 7 p.m.
Caddo at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Geary at Cyril, 7 p.m.
Ryan at Empire, 7 p.m.
Oaks at Foyil, 7 p.m.
Keota at Gans, 7 p.m.
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Garber, 7 p.m.
Canton at Laverne, 7 p.m.
Bray-Doyle at Marlow Central, 7:30 p.m.
Wetumka at Maud, 7:30 p.m.
Depew at Olive, 7:30 p.m.
Ringwood at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale , 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Porum, 7 p.m.
Yale at Prue, 7 p.m.
Watts at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.
Turpin at Shattuck, 7 p.m.
Weleetka at Strother, 7:30 p.m.
South Coffeyville/Copan at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at Waukomis, 7:30 p.m.
WSN at Waurika, 7:30 p.m.
Davenport at Wesleyan Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Class CThursday
Bowlegs 30, Wilson-Henryetta 0
Friday
Medford at Bluejacket, 7 p.m.
Waynoka at Boise City, 7 p.m.
SW Covenant at Coyle, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.
Maysville at Grandfield, 7:30 p.m.
Midway at Paoli, 7 p.m.
Sharon-Mutual at PC-Hunter, 7 p.m.
Fox at Temple, 7 p.m.
Balko-Forgan at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Mountain View-Gotebo at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Covington-Douglas at Welch, 7 p.m.
IndependentsFriday
Immanuel Lutheran at Life Christian, 7 p.m.