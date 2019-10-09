WEEK 6 Schedule

Class 6AIThursday

Norman 41, Ed. Memorial 0

Broken Arrow 55, Westmoore 14

Friday

Enid at Ed. Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Yukon at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Edmond North at Moore, 7 p.m.

Southmoore at Mustang, 7 p.m.

Norman North at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Putnam North, 7 p.m.

Class 6AIIThursday

Lawton 42, Putnam West 0

Friday

Sand Springs at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.

Ponca City at Bixby, 7 p.m.

Ed. Deer Creek at Del City, 7 p.m.

Sapulpa at Muskogee, 7 p.m.

Midwest City at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

B. T. Washington at Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Choctaw at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Class 5AThursday

Duncan 62, OKC Southeast 30

Friday

El Reno at Ardmore, 7 p.m.

Durant at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.

OKC Northwest Classen at MWC Carl Albert, 7 p.m.

Tahlequah at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

Edison at Coweta, 7 p.m.

Pryor at East Central, 7 p.m.

Ada at Glenpool, 7 p.m.

Woodward at Guthrie, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Lawton Ike, 7 p.m.

Hale at McAlester, 7 p.m.

Altus at Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Guymon at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Claremore at Rogers, 7 p.m.

Memorial at Skiatook, 7 p.m.

Lawton Mac at Western Heights, 7 p.m.

Class 4AFriday

Tecumseh at Blanchard, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Bristow, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Elgin, 7 p.m.

Cache at Elk City, 7 p.m.

Catoosa at Grove, 7 p.m.

Sallisaw at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.

Harrah at Madill, 7:30 p.m.

Oologah at McLain, 7 p.m.

Cushing at McLoud, 7 p.m.

Wagoner at Miami, 7 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Muldrow, 7 p.m.

Chickasha at Newcastle, 7 p.m.

Central at Poteau, 7 p.m.

Broken Bow at Stilwell, 7 p.m.

Bethany at Tuttle, 7 p.m.

Anadarko at Weatherford, 7 p.m.

Class 3AFriday

Berryhill at Cl. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Verdigris at Jay, 7 p.m.

Bridge Creek at Kingfisher, 7 p.m.

Inola at Locust Grove, 7 p.m.

Purcell at OKC Douglass, 7 p.m.

Blackwell at OKC Marshall, 7 p.m.

Mannford at OKC St. Mary, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Pauls Valley, 7 p.m.

OHH at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.

Marlow at Plainview, 7 p.m.

Okmulgee at Roland, 7 p.m.

Idabel at Seminole, 7 p.m.

Checotah at Stigler, 7 p.m.

Lone Grove at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

Cascia Hall at Vinita, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Christian at Webster, 7 p.m.

Class 2AFriday

Perry at Alva, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Antlers, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Atoka, 7 p.m.

Dewey at Beggs, 7 p.m.

OCS at Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Adair at Chouteau, 7 p.m.

Tishomingo at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.

Little Axe at Community Christian, 7 p.m.

Star Spencer at Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.

Davis at Dickson, 7 p.m.

Hugo at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Haskell, 7 p.m.

Luther at Hennessey, 7 p.m.

Holdenville at Henryetta, 7 p.m.

Chelsea at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Jones at Kellyville, 7 p.m.

Spiro at Keys, 7 p.m.

Coalgate at Kingston, 7 p.m.

Stratford at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Marietta at Lindsay, 7 p.m.

Chandler at Meeker, 7 p.m.

Kiefer at Morris, 7 p.m.

Ulysses, Kan. at Newkirk, 7 p.m.

Salina at Nowata, 7 p.m.

Prague at Okemah, 7 p.m.

Panama at Pocola, 7 p.m.

Caney Valley at Sperry, 7 p.m.

Heavener at Valliant, 7 p.m.

Tah. Sequoyah at Vian, 7 p.m.

OKC Millwood at Washington, Okla, 7 p.m.

Holland Hall at Westville, 7 p.m.

Metro Chr. at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.

Class AFriday

Colcord at Afton, 7 p.m.

Okeene at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Fairland at Commerce, 7 p.m.

Christian Heritage at Crossings Christian, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Destiny Christian, 7 p.m.

Rush Springs at Elmore City-Pernell, 7 p.m.

Merritt at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Porter at Gore, 7 p.m.

Cordell at Hinton, 7 p.m.

Mangum at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Rejoice Christian at Ketchum, 7 p.m.

Mounds at Konawa, 7 p.m.

Allen at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Boone-Apache at Minco, 7 p.m.

Texhoma at Mooreland, 7 p.m.

Barnsdall at Morrison, 7 p.m.

Cashion at OCA, 7 p.m.

Drumright at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.

Hominy at Pawnee, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Union at Quapaw, 7 p.m.

Dibble at Ringling, 7 p.m.

Hollis at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Hooker at Stanton County, Kan., 7 p.m.

Hulbert at Talihina, 7 p.m.

Wellston at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.

Healdton at Walters, 7 p.m.

Savanna at Warner, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Bible at Watonga, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Wewoka, 7 p.m.

Tonkawa at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Stroud at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.

Class BThursday

Dewar 52, Cave Springs 0

Friday

Snyder at Alex, 7 p.m.

Carnegie at Burns Flat-Dill City, 7 p.m.

Caddo at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Geary at Cyril, 7 p.m.

Ryan at Empire, 7 p.m.

Oaks at Foyil, 7 p.m.

Keota at Gans, 7 p.m.

Kremlin-Hillsdale at Garber, 7 p.m.

Canton at Laverne, 7 p.m.

Bray-Doyle at Marlow Central, 7:30 p.m.

Wetumka at Maud, 7:30 p.m.

Depew at Olive, 7:30 p.m.

Ringwood at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale , 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Porum, 7 p.m.

Yale at Prue, 7 p.m.

Watts at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.

Turpin at Shattuck, 7 p.m.

Weleetka at Strother, 7:30 p.m.

South Coffeyville/Copan at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at Waukomis, 7:30 p.m.

WSN at Waurika, 7:30 p.m.

Davenport at Wesleyan Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Class CThursday

Bowlegs 30, Wilson-Henryetta 0

Friday

Medford at Bluejacket, 7 p.m.

Waynoka at Boise City, 7 p.m.

SW Covenant at Coyle, 7 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.

Maysville at Grandfield, 7:30 p.m.

Midway at Paoli, 7 p.m.

Sharon-Mutual at PC-Hunter, 7 p.m.

Fox at Temple, 7 p.m.

Balko-Forgan at Timberlake, 7 p.m.

Mountain View-Gotebo at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

Covington-Douglas at Welch, 7 p.m.

IndependentsFriday

Immanuel Lutheran at Life Christian, 7 p.m.

