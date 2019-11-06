WEEK 10 SCHEDULE

Class 6AIFriday

Norman at Ed. Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Union at Edmond North, 7 p.m.

Broken Arrow at Enid, 7 p.m.

Westmoore at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Mustang at Moore, 7 p.m.

Southmoore at Norman North, 7 p.m.

Putnam North at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

Ed. Memorial at Yukon, 7 p.m.

Class 6AIIFriday

Shawnee at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.

Muskogee at Bixby, 7 p.m.

Ed. Deer Creek at Choctaw, 7 p.m.

Putnam City at Lawton, 7 p.m.

Sapulpa at Ponca City, 7 p.m.

Midwest City at Putnam West, 7 p.m.

B.T. Washington at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.

Del City at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Class 5AThursday

Pryor 50, Memorial 8

Friday

Edison at Ada, 7:30 p.m.

Duncan at Altus, 7 p.m.

McAlester at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.

OKC McGuinness at MWC Carl Albert, 7 p.m.

Rogers at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

Hale at Durant, 7 p.m.

Skiatook at East Central, 7 p.m.

Coweta at Glenpool, 7 p.m.

Lawton Ike at Guthrie, 7 p.m.

El Reno at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.

OKC Southeast at Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Guymon at OKC Northwest Classen, 7 p.m.

Claremore at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.

Ardmore at Western Heights, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Woodward, 7 p.m.

Class 4AFriday

Chickasha at Anadarko, 7 p.m.

McLoud at Bethany, 7 p.m.

Harrah at Blanchard, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Bristow, 7 p.m.

Wagoner at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Cache at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Tuttle at Cushing, 7:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Elgin, 7 p.m.

Weatherford at Elk City, 7 p.m.

Broken Bow at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.

Poteau at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.

Grove at McLain, 7 p.m.

Stilwell at Muldrow, 7 p.m.

Catoosa at Oologah, 7 p.m.

Central at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.

Madill at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3AThursday

Cascia Hall 42, Inola 7

Kingfisher 43, OKC Marshall 26

Friday

Verdigris at Berryhill, 7 p.m.

Bridge Creek at Blackwell, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Christian at Checotah, 7 p.m.

Jay at Cl. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Vinita at Locust Grove, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.

OHH at Mannford, 7 p.m.

Purcell at Marlow, 7 p.m.

Perkins-Tryon at OKC St. Mary, 7 p.m.

OKC Douglass at Plainview, 7 p.m.

Idabel at Roland, 7 p.m.

Okmulgee at Seminole, 7 p.m.

Webster at Stigler, 7 p.m.

Pauls Valley at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

Class 2AFriday

Newkirk at Alva, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Atoka, 7 p.m.

Holdenville at Chandler, 7 p.m.

Adair at Chelsea, 7 p.m.

Community Christian at Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.

Comanche at Dickson, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Heavener, 7 p.m.

Chisholm at Hennessey, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Prague at Jones, 7 p.m.

Chouteau at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Okemah at Kellyville, 7 p.m.

Vian at Keys, 7 p.m.

Haskell at Kiefer, 7 p.m.

Washington, Okla at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Kingston at Lindsay, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Christian School JV at Luther, 7 p.m.

Coalgate at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Henryetta at Meeker, 7 p.m.

Dewey at Morris, 7 p.m.

Wyandotte at Nowata, 7 p.m.

Watonga at OCS, 7 p.m.

Stratford at OKC Millwood, 7 p.m.

Holland Hall at Panama, 7 p.m.

Thomas-Fay-Custer at Perry, 7 p.m.

Westville at Pocola, 7 p.m.

Metro Chr. at Salina, 7 p.m.

BHS at Sperry, 7 p.m.

Tah. Sequoyah at Spiro, 7 p.m.

Little Axe at Star Spencer, 7 p.m.

Davis at Tishomingo, 7 p.m.

Antlers at Valliant, 7 p.m.

Caney Valley at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Class AThursday

Morrison 24, Ponca City JV 0

Watonga 52, OCA 32

Friday

Ketchum at Afton, 7 p.m.

Minco at Cashion, 7 p.m.

Crescent at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.

Rejoice Christian at Colcord, 7 p.m.

Quapaw at Commerce, 7 p.m.

Mangum at Cordell, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland at Drumright, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Union at Fairland, 7 p.m.

Sallisaw Central at Gore, 7 p.m.

Rush Springs at Healdton, 7 p.m.

Frederick at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Tonkawa at Hominy, 7 p.m.

Texhoma at Hooker, 7 p.m.

Savanna at Hulbert, 7 p.m.

Wynnewood at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wellston at Okeene, 7 p.m.

Fairview at Oklahoma Bible, 7 p.m.

Pawnee at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.

Velma-Alma at Quinton, 7 p.m.

Boone-Apache at Ringling, 7 p.m.

Merritt at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Mounds at Stroud, 7 p.m.

Warner at Talihina, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Turpin, 7 p.m.

Elmore City-Pernell at Walters, 7 p.m.

Allen at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Konawa at Wewoka, 7 p.m.

Class BThursday

Shattuck 48, Canton 19

Keota 54, Cave Springs 0

Weleetka 46, Wetumka 0

Friday

Burns Flat-Dill City at Alex, 7 p.m.

Strother at Caddo, 7:30 p.m.

Geary at Carnegie, 7 p.m.

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Cherokee, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Cyril, 7 p.m.

Yale at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Prue at Depew, 7 p.m.

Waurika at Empire, 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Gans, 7 p.m.

Waukomis at Garber, 7 p.m.

Ryan at Marlow Central, 7 p.m.

Canadian at Maud, 7 p.m.

South Coffeyville/Copan at Oaks, 7 p.m.

Dewar at Porum, 7 p.m.

Foyil at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.

Kremlin-Hillsdale at Ringwood, 7 p.m.

Laverne at Seiling, 7 p.m.

Watts at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Olive at Wesleyan Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bray-Doyle at WSN, 7:30 p.m.

Class CFriday

Waynoka at Balko-Forgan, 7 p.m.

Coyle at Bluejacket, 7 p.m.

Grandfield at Corn Bible, 7 p.m.

Welch at DC-Lamont, 7 p.m.

Mountain View-Gotebo at Fox, 7 p.m.

Paoli at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.

SW Covenant at Medford, 7 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Midway, 7 p.m.

Boise City at PC-Hunter, 7 p.m.

Bowlegs at Sasakwa, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Sharon-Mutual, 7 p.m.

Tipton at Temple, 7 p.m.

Maysville at Thackerville, 7:30 p.m.

Tyrone at Timberlake, 7 p.m.

IndependentsFriday

US Grant at NOAH, 7 p.m.

OKC Capitol Hill at OKC Patriots, 7 p.m.

