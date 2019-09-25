Week 4 schedule
Class 6AIThursday
Westmoore 54, Enid 0
Friday
Ed. Memorial at Ed. Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Broken Arrow at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoore at Moore, 7 p.m.
Norman North at Mustang, 7 p.m.
Yukon at Norman, 7 p.m.
Union at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.
Edmond North at Putnam North, 7 p.m.
Class 6AIIThursday
Midwest City 23, Lawton 7
Friday
B.T. Washington at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.
Sapulpa at Bixby, 7 p.m.
Del City at Choctaw, 7 p.m.
Muskogee at Ponca City, 7:30 p.m.
Putnam City at Putnam West, 7 p.m.
Shawnee at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.
Ed. Deer Creek at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Class 5AFriday
Coweta at Ada, 7 p.m.
OKC Southeast at Altus, 7 p.m.
Hale at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.
Guymon at MWC Carl Albert, 7 p.m.
Claremore at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
McAlester at Durant, 7:30 p.m.
Memorial at East Central, 7 p.m.
Western Heights at El Reno, 7 p.m.
Edison at Glenpool, 7 p.m.
Piedmont at Guthrie, 7 p.m.
Ardmore at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.
Duncan at Noble, 7:30 p.m.
OKC McGuinness at OKC NW Classen, 7 p.m.
Skiatook at Pryor, 7 p.m.
Rogers at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.
Lawton Ike at Woodward, 7 p.m.
Class 4AThursday
Newcastle 28, Clinton 21
Friday
Bethany at Blanchard, 7:30 p.m.
Anadarko at Cache, 7 p.m.
Madill at Cushing, 7:30 p.m.
Chickasha at Elk City, 7 p.m.
Stilwell at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
Miami at Grove, 7 p.m.
McLoud at Harrah, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Bristow at McLain, 7 p.m.
Broken Bow at Muldrow, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Oologah-Talala, 7 p.m.
Poteau at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.
Tecumseh at Tuttle, 7:30 p.m.
Catoosa at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Elgin at Weatherford, 7 p.m.
Class 3AThursday
OKC Heritage Hall 56, OKC St. Mary 7
Friday
Kingfisher at Blackwell, 7 p.m.
Webster at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Okmulgee at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Berryhill at Inola, 7 p.m.
Vinita at Jay, 7 p.m.
Cl. Sequoyah at Locust Grove, 7 p.m.
Pauls Valley at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.
Perkins-Tryon at Mannford, 7 p.m.
OKC Douglass at Marlow, 7 p.m.
Bridge Creek at OKC Marshall, 7 p.m.
Purcell at Plainview, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Roland, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at Stigler, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Sulphur, 7 p.m.
Cascia Hall at Verdigris, 7 p.m.
Class 2AFriday
Metro Christian at Adair, 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Morris at Beggs, 7 p.m.
Kiefer at Caney Valley, 7 p.m.
Jones at Chandler, 7 p.m.
Salina at Chelsea, 7 p.m.
Perry at Chisholm, 7 p.m.
Wyandotte at Chouteau, 7 p.m.
Marietta at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.
Stratford at Community Chr., 7 p.m.
OKC Millwood at Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Dewey, 7 p.m.
Coalgate at Dickson, 7 p.m.
Heavener at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Sperry at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Alva at Hennessey, 7 p.m.
Tah. Sequoyah at Keys, 7 p.m.
Davis at Kingston, 7 p.m.
Little Axe at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Tishomingo at Lindsay, 7 p.m.
Kellyville at Meeker, 7 p.m.
Luther at Newkirk, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Nowata, 7 p.m.
OCS at OKC Centennial, 7 p.m.
Westville at Panama, 7 p.m.
Holland Hall at Pocola, 7 p.m.
Holdenville at Prague, 7 p.m.
Vian at Spiro, 7 p.m.
Hugo at Valliant, 7 p.m.
Star Spencer at Washington, Okla, 7 p.m.
Class AThursday
Hominy 49, Ponca City JV 28
Shattuck 66, Beaver 12
Wetumka JV at Wellston
Friday
Healdton at Boone-Apache, 7 p.m.
Christian Heritage at Cashion, 7 p.m.
Afton at Commerce, 7 p.m.
Dibble at Elmore City-Pernell, 7 p.m.
Texhoma at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Sayre at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Talihina at Gore, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Hinton, 7 p.m.
Fairland at Ketchum, 7 p.m.
Mounds at Liberty, 7 p.m.
OKC Northeast at Mangum, 7 p.m.
Cordell at Merritt, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Bible at Mooreland, 7 p.m.
Woodland at Morrison, 7 p.m.
Barnsdall at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.
Tonkawa at Pawnee, 7 p.m.
Hulbert at Porter, 7 p.m.
Colcord at Quapaw, 7 p.m.
Hollis at Quinton, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Union at Rejoice Chr., 7 p.m.
Walters at Ringling, 7 p.m.
Minco at Rush Springs, 7 p.m.
Hooker at Thomas, 7 p.m.
Bray-Doyle at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.
Sallisaw Central at Warner, 7 p.m.
Crescent at Watonga, 7 p.m.
Stroud at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Allen at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Konawa at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.
Class BThursday
Cave Springs 70, Oaks 24
Ringwood 25, Canton 10
Friday
Destiny Christian at Alex, 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Marlow Central at Carnegie, 7 p.m.
Seiling at Cherokee, 7 p.m.
Empire at Cyril, 7 p.m.
Strother at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.
Weleetka at Dewar, 7 p.m.
Geary at Garber, 7 p.m.
Depew at Keota, 7:30 p.m.
Yale at Maud, 7 p.m.
Laverne at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Summit Christian at Prue, 7 p.m.
Gans at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.
Caddo at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.
Waurika at Snyder, 7 p.m.
Porum at Watts, 7 p.m.
Foyil at Wesleyan Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Class CThursday
Sasakwa 62, Wilson-Henryetta 0
Friday
SW Covenant at Bluejacket, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Boise City, 7 p.m.
Maysville at Corn Bible, 7:30 p.m.
Covington-Douglas at DC-Lamont, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Fox, 7 p.m.
Coyle at Medford, 7 p.m.
Graham-Dustin at Midway, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Paoli, 7 p.m.
Timberlake at PC-Hunter, 7 p.m.
Mt. View-Gotebo at Temple, 7 p.m.
Grandfield at Thackerville, 7 p.m.
Balko-Forgan at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Sharon-Mutual at Waynoka, 7 p.m.
IndependentsThursday
OSD 60, KSD 40
Wellston 62, Wetumka JV 26
Friday
OKC Capitol Hill at OKC U.S. Grant, 7 p.m.