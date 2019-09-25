Week 4 schedule

Class 6AIThursday

Westmoore 54, Enid 0

Friday

Ed. Memorial at Ed. Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Broken Arrow at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoore at Moore, 7 p.m.

Norman North at Mustang, 7 p.m.

Yukon at Norman, 7 p.m.

Union at Owasso, 7:30 p.m.

Edmond North at Putnam North, 7 p.m.

Class 6AIIThursday

Midwest City 23, Lawton 7

Friday

B.T. Washington at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.

Sapulpa at Bixby, 7 p.m.

Del City at Choctaw, 7 p.m.

Muskogee at Ponca City, 7:30 p.m.

Putnam City at Putnam West, 7 p.m.

Shawnee at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.

Ed. Deer Creek at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Class 5AFriday

Coweta at Ada, 7 p.m.

OKC Southeast at Altus, 7 p.m.

Hale at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.

Guymon at MWC Carl Albert, 7 p.m.

Claremore at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

McAlester at Durant, 7:30 p.m.

Memorial at East Central, 7 p.m.

Western Heights at El Reno, 7 p.m.

Edison at Glenpool, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Guthrie, 7 p.m.

Ardmore at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.

Duncan at Noble, 7:30 p.m.

OKC McGuinness at OKC NW Classen, 7 p.m.

Skiatook at Pryor, 7 p.m.

Rogers at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.

Lawton Ike at Woodward, 7 p.m.

Class 4AThursday

Newcastle 28, Clinton 21

Friday

Bethany at Blanchard, 7:30 p.m.

Anadarko at Cache, 7 p.m.

Madill at Cushing, 7:30 p.m.

Chickasha at Elk City, 7 p.m.

Stilwell at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.

Miami at Grove, 7 p.m.

McLoud at Harrah, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.

Bristow at McLain, 7 p.m.

Broken Bow at Muldrow, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Oologah-Talala, 7 p.m.

Poteau at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.

Tecumseh at Tuttle, 7:30 p.m.

Catoosa at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Elgin at Weatherford, 7 p.m.

Class 3AThursday

OKC Heritage Hall 56, OKC St. Mary 7

Friday

Kingfisher at Blackwell, 7 p.m.

Webster at Checotah, 7 p.m.

Okmulgee at Idabel, 7 p.m.

Berryhill at Inola, 7 p.m.

Vinita at Jay, 7 p.m.

Cl. Sequoyah at Locust Grove, 7 p.m.

Pauls Valley at Lone Grove, 7 p.m.

Perkins-Tryon at Mannford, 7 p.m.

OKC Douglass at Marlow, 7 p.m.

Bridge Creek at OKC Marshall, 7 p.m.

Purcell at Plainview, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Roland, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Christian at Stigler, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

Cascia Hall at Verdigris, 7 p.m.

Class 2AFriday

Metro Christian at Adair, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Antlers, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Atoka, 7 p.m.

Morris at Beggs, 7 p.m.

Kiefer at Caney Valley, 7 p.m.

Jones at Chandler, 7 p.m.

Salina at Chelsea, 7 p.m.

Perry at Chisholm, 7 p.m.

Wyandotte at Chouteau, 7 p.m.

Marietta at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.

Stratford at Community Chr., 7 p.m.

OKC Millwood at Crooked Oak, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Dewey, 7 p.m.

Coalgate at Dickson, 7 p.m.

Heavener at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Sperry at Haskell, 7 p.m.

Alva at Hennessey, 7 p.m.

Tah. Sequoyah at Keys, 7 p.m.

Davis at Kingston, 7 p.m.

Little Axe at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Tishomingo at Lindsay, 7 p.m.

Kellyville at Meeker, 7 p.m.

Luther at Newkirk, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Nowata, 7 p.m.

OCS at OKC Centennial, 7 p.m.

Westville at Panama, 7 p.m.

Holland Hall at Pocola, 7 p.m.

Holdenville at Prague, 7 p.m.

Vian at Spiro, 7 p.m.

Hugo at Valliant, 7 p.m.

Star Spencer at Washington, Okla, 7 p.m.

Class AThursday

Hominy 49, Ponca City JV 28

Shattuck 66, Beaver 12

Wetumka JV at Wellston

Friday

Healdton at Boone-Apache, 7 p.m.

Christian Heritage at Cashion, 7 p.m.

Afton at Commerce, 7 p.m.

Dibble at Elmore City-Pernell, 7 p.m.

Texhoma at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Sayre at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Talihina at Gore, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Hinton, 7 p.m.

Fairland at Ketchum, 7 p.m.

Mounds at Liberty, 7 p.m.

OKC Northeast at Mangum, 7 p.m.

Cordell at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Bible at Mooreland, 7 p.m.

Woodland at Morrison, 7 p.m.

Barnsdall at Pawhuska, 7 p.m.

Tonkawa at Pawnee, 7 p.m.

Hulbert at Porter, 7 p.m.

Colcord at Quapaw, 7 p.m.

Hollis at Quinton, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Union at Rejoice Chr., 7 p.m.

Walters at Ringling, 7 p.m.

Minco at Rush Springs, 7 p.m.

Hooker at Thomas, 7 p.m.

Bray-Doyle at Velma-Alma, 7 p.m.

Sallisaw Central at Warner, 7 p.m.

Crescent at Watonga, 7 p.m.

Stroud at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Allen at Wewoka, 7 p.m.

Konawa at Wynnewood, 7 p.m.

Class BThursday

Cave Springs 70, Oaks 24

Ringwood 25, Canton 10

Friday

Destiny Christian at Alex, 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Marlow Central at Carnegie, 7 p.m.

Seiling at Cherokee, 7 p.m.

Empire at Cyril, 7 p.m.

Strother at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

Weleetka at Dewar, 7 p.m.

Geary at Garber, 7 p.m.

Depew at Keota, 7:30 p.m.

Yale at Maud, 7 p.m.

Laverne at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Summit Christian at Prue, 7 p.m.

Gans at Regent Prep, 7 p.m.

Caddo at Ryan, 7:30 p.m.

Waurika at Snyder, 7 p.m.

Porum at Watts, 7 p.m.

Foyil at Wesleyan Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Class CThursday

Sasakwa 62, Wilson-Henryetta 0

Friday

SW Covenant at Bluejacket, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boise City, 7 p.m.

Maysville at Corn Bible, 7:30 p.m.

Covington-Douglas at DC-Lamont, 7 p.m.

Tipton at Fox, 7 p.m.

Coyle at Medford, 7 p.m.

Graham-Dustin at Midway, 7 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Paoli, 7 p.m.

Timberlake at PC-Hunter, 7 p.m.

Mt. View-Gotebo at Temple, 7 p.m.

Grandfield at Thackerville, 7 p.m.

Balko-Forgan at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

Sharon-Mutual at Waynoka, 7 p.m.

IndependentsThursday

OSD 60, KSD 40

Wellston 62, Wetumka JV 26

Friday

OKC Capitol Hill at OKC U.S. Grant, 7 p.m.

