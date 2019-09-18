WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
Class 6AIThursday
Moore at Norman, 7:30 p.m.
Stillwater at Southmoore, 7 p.m.
Friday
Putnam North at Choctaw, 7 p.m.
Edmond Deer Creek at Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.
Edmond Santa Fe at Norman North, 7 p.m.
Enid at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Mustang at Westmoore, 7 p.m.
Class 6AII
Friday
Ponca City at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Bartlesville at Del City, 7 p.m.
Lawton Ike at Lawton, 7 p.m.
Putnam West at Muskogee, 7:30 p.m.
Bixby at Putnam City, 7 p.m.
Greenwood, Ark. at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.
East Central at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.
MWC Carl Albert at Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Class 5AThursday
Durant at Broken Bow, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.
Friday
McAlester at Ardmore, 7:30 p.m.
Coweta at Catoosa, 7 p.m.
Edison at Claremore, 7 p.m.
Ada at Duncan, 7:30 p.m.
Chickasha at El Reno, 7 p.m.
Altus at Elk City, 7 p.m.
Rogers at McLain, 7 p.m.
Bishop Kelley at Memorial, 7 p.m.
US Grant at OKC Southeast, 7 p.m.
Noble at Piedmont, 7:30 p.m.
Grove at Pryor, 7 p.m.
Tahlequah at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.
Hale at Skiatook, 7 p.m.
Woodward at Weatherford, 7 p.m.
Class 4AThursday
Blanchard at Newcastle, 7 p.m.
Friday
Cushing at Berryhill, 7 p.m.
Kingfisher at Bethany, 7 p.m.
Mannford at Bristow, 7 p.m.
Oologah-Talala at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Dickson at Madill, 7:30 p.m.
Perkins-Tryon at McLoud, 7 p.m.
Stigler at Muldrow, 7 p.m.
Elgin at Plainview, 7 p.m.
Cache at Sulphur, 7 p.m.
Bridge Creek at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.
Stilwell at Verdigris, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Class 3AFriday
OKC Millwood at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.
OKC St. Mary at Chandler, 7 p.m.
OKC Heritage Hall at Davis, 7 p.m.
Checotah at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Jay at Gravette, Ark., 7 p.m.
Roland at Keys, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Little Axe, 7 p.m.
Washington, Okla at Marlow, 7 p.m.
Webster at NOAH, 7 p.m.
OKC Marshall at OKC Douglass, 7 p.m.
Lexington at Purcell, 7 p.m.
Locust Grove at Tah. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.
Idabel at Valliant, 7:30 p.m.
Okmulgee at Vian, 7 p.m.
Dewey at Vinita, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Inola at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Class 2AFriday
Shiloh Christian, Ark. at Beggs, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Caney Valley, 7 p.m.
Antlers at Coalgate, 7 p.m.
Walters at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.
Alva at Fairview, 7 p.m.
Tishomingo at Healdton, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Hennessey, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Henryetta, 7 p.m.
Atoka at Holdenville, 7 p.m.
Westville at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Morris at Kellyville, 7 p.m.
Ringling at Marietta, 7 p.m.
Holland Hall at Metro Christian, 7 p.m.
Pawnee at Newkirk, 7 p.m.
Henryetta at Okemah, 7 p.m.
Gore at Pocola, 7 p.m.
Luther at Prague, 7:30 p.m.
Chelsea at Quapaw, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.
Afton at Salina, 7 p.m.
Chouteau at Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.
Kingston at Sperry, 7 p.m.
Heavener at Spiro, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Stratford, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Class AThursday
Classen SAS at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.
Ponca City JV at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Friday
Dibble at Allen, 7 p.m.
Hominy at Barnsdall, 7 p.m.
Mangum at Boone-Apache, 7 p.m.
Thomas-Fay-Custer at Cordell, 7 p.m.
Cashion at Crescent, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Cyril, 7 p.m.
Commerce at Frontenac, Kan., 7 p.m.
Destiny Christian School at Hollis, 6 p.m.
Hulbert at Ketchum, 7 p.m.
Hooker at Merritt, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Christian Academy at Minco, 7 p.m.
Pawhuska at Morrison, 7 p.m.
Regent Prep at Okeene, 7 p.m.
Colcord at Porter, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Porum, 7 p.m.
OKC Patriots at Rush Springs, 7 p.m.
Mooreland at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Drumright at Tonkawa, 7 p.m.
Crossings Christian at Watonga, 7 p.m.
Life Prep Academy, KS at Wellston, 7 p.m.
Class BThursday
Watts at Cave Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday
Davenport at Alex, 7:30 p.m.
Midway at Arkoma, 7 p.m.
Thackerville at Caddo, 7:30 p.m.
Prue at Claremore Christian, 7 p.m.
Garber at Coyle, 7 p.m.
Summit Christian at Depew, 7 p.m.
Wetumka at Dewar, 7 p.m.
Grandfield at Empire, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Fox, 7:30 p.m.
Bluejacket at Foyil, 7 p.m.
Waynoka at Geary, 7 p.m.
Oaks at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.
Canadian at Keota, 7:30 p.m.
Canton at Kremlin-Hillsdale, 7 p.m.
Burns Flat-Dill City at Laverne, 7 p.m.
Paoli at Maud, 7 p.m.
Ryan at Maysville, 7 p.m.
Covington-Douglas at Olive, 7 p.m.
Yale at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale , 7 p.m.
Medford at Ringwood, 7 p.m.
Waukomis at Seiling, 7 p.m.
Olive at South Coffeyville/Copan, 7 p.m.
Wesleyan Christian at Southwest Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
Sasakwa at Strother, 7:30 p.m.
Marlow Central at Temple, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Turpin, 7 p.m.
Carnegie at Waurika, 7 p.m.
Gans at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
Class CFriday
Life Christian Academy at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.
Deer Creek-Lamont at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran at Wilson-Henryetta, 7 p.m.
IndependentsFriday
OKC Capitol Hill at OKC Northwest Classen, 7 p.m.