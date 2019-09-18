WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

Class 6AIThursday

Moore at Norman, 7:30 p.m.

Stillwater at Southmoore, 7 p.m.

Friday

Putnam North at Choctaw, 7 p.m.

Edmond Deer Creek at Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.

Edmond Santa Fe at Norman North, 7 p.m.

Enid at OKC McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Mustang at Westmoore, 7 p.m.

Class 6AII

Friday

Ponca City at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

Bartlesville at Del City, 7 p.m.

Lawton Ike at Lawton, 7 p.m.

Putnam West at Muskogee, 7:30 p.m.

Bixby at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

Greenwood, Ark. at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.

East Central at Sapulpa, 7 p.m.

MWC Carl Albert at Shawnee, 7 p.m.

Class 5AThursday

Durant at Broken Bow, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Lawton Mac, 7 p.m.

Friday

McAlester at Ardmore, 7:30 p.m.

Coweta at Catoosa, 7 p.m.

Edison at Claremore, 7 p.m.

Ada at Duncan, 7:30 p.m.

Chickasha at El Reno, 7 p.m.

Altus at Elk City, 7 p.m.

Rogers at McLain, 7 p.m.

Bishop Kelley at Memorial, 7 p.m.

US Grant at OKC Southeast, 7 p.m.

Noble at Piedmont, 7:30 p.m.

Grove at Pryor, 7 p.m.

Tahlequah at Sallisaw, 7 p.m.

Hale at Skiatook, 7 p.m.

Woodward at Weatherford, 7 p.m.

Class 4AThursday

Blanchard at Newcastle, 7 p.m.

Friday

Cushing at Berryhill, 7 p.m.

Kingfisher at Bethany, 7 p.m.

Mannford at Bristow, 7 p.m.

Oologah-Talala at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.

Dickson at Madill, 7:30 p.m.

Perkins-Tryon at McLoud, 7 p.m.

Stigler at Muldrow, 7 p.m.

Elgin at Plainview, 7 p.m.

Cache at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

Bridge Creek at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.

Stilwell at Verdigris, 7 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Wagoner, 7 p.m.

Class 3AFriday

OKC Millwood at Cascia Hall, 7 p.m.

OKC St. Mary at Chandler, 7 p.m.

OKC Heritage Hall at Davis, 7 p.m.

Checotah at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Jay at Gravette, Ark., 7 p.m.

Roland at Keys, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Little Axe, 7 p.m.

Washington, Okla at Marlow, 7 p.m.

Webster at NOAH, 7 p.m.

OKC Marshall at OKC Douglass, 7 p.m.

Lexington at Purcell, 7 p.m.

Locust Grove at Tah. Sequoyah, 7 p.m.

Idabel at Valliant, 7:30 p.m.

Okmulgee at Vian, 7 p.m.

Dewey at Vinita, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Wewoka, 7 p.m.

Inola at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.

Class 2AFriday

Shiloh Christian, Ark. at Beggs, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Caney Valley, 7 p.m.

Antlers at Coalgate, 7 p.m.

Walters at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.

Alva at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Tishomingo at Healdton, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Hennessey, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Henryetta, 7 p.m.

Atoka at Holdenville, 7 p.m.

Westville at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Morris at Kellyville, 7 p.m.

Ringling at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Holland Hall at Metro Christian, 7 p.m.

Pawnee at Newkirk, 7 p.m.

Henryetta at Okemah, 7 p.m.

Gore at Pocola, 7 p.m.

Luther at Prague, 7:30 p.m.

Chelsea at Quapaw, 7 p.m.

Haskell at Rejoice Christian, 7 p.m.

Afton at Salina, 7 p.m.

Chouteau at Sallisaw Central, 7 p.m.

Kingston at Sperry, 7 p.m.

Heavener at Spiro, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Savanna at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Class AThursday

Classen SAS at Christian Heritage, 7 p.m.

Ponca City JV at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Friday

Dibble at Allen, 7 p.m.

Hominy at Barnsdall, 7 p.m.

Mangum at Boone-Apache, 7 p.m.

Thomas-Fay-Custer at Cordell, 7 p.m.

Cashion at Crescent, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Cyril, 7 p.m.

Commerce at Frontenac, Kan., 7 p.m.

Destiny Christian School at Hollis, 6 p.m.

Hulbert at Ketchum, 7 p.m.

Hooker at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Christian Academy at Minco, 7 p.m.

Pawhuska at Morrison, 7 p.m.

Regent Prep at Okeene, 7 p.m.

Colcord at Porter, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Porum, 7 p.m.

OKC Patriots at Rush Springs, 7 p.m.

Mooreland at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Drumright at Tonkawa, 7 p.m.

Crossings Christian at Watonga, 7 p.m.

Life Prep Academy, KS at Wellston, 7 p.m.

Class BThursday

Watts at Cave Springs, 7 p.m.

Friday

Davenport at Alex, 7:30 p.m.

Midway at Arkoma, 7 p.m.

Thackerville at Caddo, 7:30 p.m.

Prue at Claremore Christian, 7 p.m.

Garber at Coyle, 7 p.m.

Summit Christian at Depew, 7 p.m.

Wetumka at Dewar, 7 p.m.

Grandfield at Empire, 7 p.m.

Wilson at Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Bluejacket at Foyil, 7 p.m.

Waynoka at Geary, 7 p.m.

Oaks at Graham-Dustin, 7 p.m.

Canadian at Keota, 7:30 p.m.

Canton at Kremlin-Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

Burns Flat-Dill City at Laverne, 7 p.m.

Paoli at Maud, 7 p.m.

Ryan at Maysville, 7 p.m.

Covington-Douglas at Olive, 7 p.m.

Yale at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale , 7 p.m.

Medford at Ringwood, 7 p.m.

Waukomis at Seiling, 7 p.m.

Olive at South Coffeyville/Copan, 7 p.m.

Wesleyan Christian at Southwest Covenant, 7:30 p.m.

Sasakwa at Strother, 7:30 p.m.

Marlow Central at Temple, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Turpin, 7 p.m.

Carnegie at Waurika, 7 p.m.

Gans at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.

Class CFriday

Life Christian Academy at Bowlegs, 7 p.m.

Deer Creek-Lamont at Pond Creek-Hunter, 7 p.m.

Immanuel Lutheran at Wilson-Henryetta, 7 p.m.

IndependentsFriday

OKC Capitol Hill at OKC Northwest Classen, 7 p.m.

